Never took any drugs of any kind, few lads when I was working were surprised when another lad my age and me were telling them there were no drugs including weed around Liverpool pubs, clubs and going the game between about 1972 when we started going out and around 1984.

Believe it or not but when me and my mate where walking to Wembley after trouble in a pub when we played West ham around 1980 we got pulled into the back of a police car and asked what happened.

One of the coppers got some weed out of glove box and offered us some.

We had the sense to decline or they might of tried to charge us and say it was ours.

They said West Ham's fans had attacked the pub and one had been slashed by a Stanley and a few others hurt.

I often wonder if the story got in one of their books..

