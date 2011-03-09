« previous next »
Re: Things Youve Never Done
February 26, 2024, 10:46:51 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 26, 2024, 10:41:53 am

The woman at work who books our train tickets will always check the First Class fare and, if a leg (outbound/return) is pretty much a similar price (there have been times it's actually been cheaper, believe it or not), she'll book the First Class.

Also a few years ago, I won a work competition for a weekend trip to London with my family and they provided First Class train travel.

I like the free beer (although, annoyingly, they don't - or didn't - serve it during the morning breakfast period) and, unless I've got to drive home from the station, will always try to meet the challenge of cramming as many can in as I can.

Dont let the train Operators win
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Things Youve Never Done
February 26, 2024, 12:55:55 pm
Quote from: Claire. on February 26, 2024, 10:40:08 am
okay? I don't make the prices, Rob ;D

;D

If I could get the same deal I got from MK, £68, I'd do it, but its over £220 on the deal, its £358 at normal price - nuts
Re: Things Youve Never Done
February 26, 2024, 03:19:21 pm
Quote from: Claire. on February 26, 2024, 09:37:50 am
did you see the ads for the carabao beer? I know it won't be but it did get me thinking they'd made some energy drink beer.

Hah, I was thinking the same!

I also was confused by their low-calorie "energy" drink.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
February 27, 2024, 11:30:55 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on February 13, 2024, 09:56:34 pm
Theres some very high ones over there, arent there. Not that cable car one strung across a gorge was it?    😱

I did the cable car one. A bit intense.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xS7m-y-nbQ4
Re: Things Youve Never Done
February 28, 2024, 12:03:32 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February 14, 2024, 07:54:08 am
Think they tried this on Noel Edmunds Late Late Breakfast Show back in the eighties. Pretty sure the show got cancelled off the back of it. Dont think it ended well and funnily enough that episode was never shown

sheesh, that brings some memories back

doing some stunt on BBC1 at peak time family viewing on a saturday night doing some kind of bungee jump. I seem to have memories that the stunt was actualy on TV but doin a quick google, I am not sure it was actually on TV

I have vague memries that the reherasal referenced in wiki took place during the early part of the show. They switched over to watch the end of the stunt and they see people running around clearly in distress and then go back to the studio. Pretty long time ago now.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
February 28, 2024, 12:53:24 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on February 28, 2024, 12:03:32 pm
sheesh, that brings some memories back

doing some stunt on BBC1 at peak time family viewing on a saturday night doing some kind of bungee jump. I seem to have memories that the stunt was actualy on TV but doin a quick google, I am not sure it was actually on TV

I have vague memries that the reherasal referenced in wiki took place during the early part of the show. They switched over to watch the end of the stunt and they see people running around clearly in distress and then go back to the studio. Pretty long time ago now.

They never showed it on air - Michael Lush died on the Thursday in the 1st rehersal for the stunt. The show scheduled for the Saturday never got aired, Edmonds quit the show and it got cancelled.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
February 28, 2024, 03:01:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February 26, 2024, 10:22:49 am
We're going to London in May, its £128 standard return or £456 1st class, I'd much rather spend the money on the hotel and a meal, than get a bigger table for 2 hours.

If theres two of you get a two together railcard and booked advanced tickets. On Avanti its not just a bigger table - they cancel so many trains its often standing all the way.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
February 28, 2024, 03:28:52 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on February 28, 2024, 03:01:43 pm
If theres two of you get a two together railcard and booked advanced tickets. On Avanti its not just a bigger table - they cancel so many trains its often standing all the way.

I forgot we've got a two together railcard, missus would have killed me
Re: Things Youve Never Done
February 28, 2024, 05:46:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February 28, 2024, 12:53:24 pm
They never showed it on air - Michael Lush died on the Thursday in the 1st rehersal for the stunt. The show scheduled for the Saturday never got aired, Edmonds quit the show and it got cancelled.

I think I am remembering the footage that will have been on the news that night and subsequent follow up.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
March 2, 2024, 11:21:25 am
Quote from: rob1966 on February 26, 2024, 10:22:49 am
We're going to London in May, its £128 standard return or £456 1st class, I'd much rather spend the money on the hotel and a meal, than get a bigger table for 2 hours.

Not sure if AWC still do it, but Virgin did a weekend first, which was an extra £20 per person [one way] holding an standard class ticket you could upgrade to first class on Saturdays & Sundays also you could upgrade on trains to London on Fridays from 9am-10am, although you never got the benefit of a hot meal, you still got free drinks & snacks.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
Today at 12:10:03 pm
Watched an episode of Dr Who
Re: Things Youve Never Done
Today at 03:18:09 pm
Broken a bone.
