Never smoked, don’t even like touching cigarettes, they are filthy things.



Never been to South America (although someone I know said that they went to Bolivia, wales out of the airport and were greeted by a crowd of angry naked protesting prostitutes. Not sure if this is a pro or a con)



Can't find a Bolivia in Wales, is it anywhere near Cardiff or Rhyll? Must be quite popular with the Everton fans.Back to the original post, I didn't drink a cup of coffee until I was 40 and commuting to my current job - felt like something I needed to try out and counter the tiredness. 12 years later I'm still tired but no longer commutingSmoking - no fucking chance of doing that - watched throat cancer kill my dad slowly for four years until I was 12, that was enough to tell me fags are shite.