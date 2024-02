teenagers now grow up on Uber and they now think why TF should I learn to drive.



it'll die out a lot more when driverless becomes commonplace and safe.



Makes sense rather than owning a vehicle that spends most of its time stationary and depreciating in value by the day. Especially in cities like London where you have Ubers, lots of public transport and other services like Zipcar if you do need a vehicle. We rented out our parking space in London - which was a great money spinner during the two weeks of Wimbledon.Also, I use my feet for any journey less than an hour walk. My trabs bill is high.