Author Topic: Things Youve Never Done  (Read 164 times)

Offline KillieRed

Things Youve Never Done
« on: Today at 03:22:26 pm »
The folks in my office were aghast that Ive never drunk a cup of coffee or smoked a cigarette. I cant say I regret either of those things.

What things do you regret NOT doing and why?
Online tubby

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:23:10 pm »
Never went to university, dropped out of education after my GCSEs.  I've done well career-wise regardless, but would've been good just for the experience of it.
Online Elmo!

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:31:48 pm »
Similar for me, though I did go to Uni, just never completed it. I sometimes regret it but it's worked out well in the end, doing a job I enjoy.
Online thaddeus

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:33:05 pm »
I've never just fucked off my working life for a few years and travelled/found myself/dossed around.  Not on the cards for at least another decade either as we have young kids and bills to pay.  Probably will never do it now as to do so as a married man in his 50s would be just a bit selfish and unfair on my long suffering wife!

You're not missing much with coffee and ciggies.  I tip my hat to you on functioning without caffeine though!
Offline Party Phil

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:37:53 pm »
The cigarette thing I can understand, I have had the odd drag of a ciggy when I was a teenager but I have never actually smoked a full cigarette.

Out of curiosity, is there a particular reason for never drinking coffee? Have you tried a sip and disliked the taste? Or is there some reason that you would never even try it?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:39:10 pm »
Killed a man.
Offline Salger

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:40:49 pm »
Never worked abroad.

Lived abroad as a kid and loads of my school friends have ended up all over the world but I came back here for uni and never left.

Waiting for my daughter to grow up and then I'm headed somewhere sunny.
Offline reddebs

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:41:56 pm »
But you've killed a woman or a child 😳
Offline Zlen

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:53:04 pm »
Never published poetry.
Wrote like a man posessed for about ten years.
Took everything one fine day and binned it.
Never wrote again.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:59:39 pm »
Busted.

Thought this was things you hadnt done, but would like to. I have no desire to kill a woman or child. Just the bloke at work whos making my life a pain.

Happy to clarify. :D
Offline reddebs

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:00:38 pm »
👍😁
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:18:43 pm »
And a box of biscuits...
Online bradders1011

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:24:52 pm »
Been in the ground when Liverpool win the league, until May.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:30:20 pm »
I have.

Online FlashingBlade

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:54:00 pm »
I've never been to me.
Online bradders1011

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:55:32 pm »
Bought a house for tuppence ha'penny and had free university as well I bet.
