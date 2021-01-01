Never went to university, dropped out of education after my GCSEs. I've done well career-wise regardless, but would've been good just for the experience of it.
The folks in my office were aghast that Ive never drunk a cup of coffee or smoked a cigarette. I cant say I regret either of those things.What things do you regret NOT doing and why?
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Killed a man.
But you've killed a woman or a child 😳
Busted.Thought this was things you hadnt done, but would like to. I have no desire to kill a woman or child. Just the bloke at work whos making my life a pain.Happy to clarify.
Been in the ground when Liverpool win the league, until May.
I have.
