Never went to university, dropped out of education after my GCSEs. I've done well career-wise regardless, but would've been good just for the experience of it.



The folks in my office were aghast that Ive never drunk a cup of coffee or smoked a cigarette. I cant say I regret either of those things.

I've never just fucked off my working life for a few years and travelled/found myself/dossed around. Not on the cards for at least another decade either as we have young kids and bills to pay. Probably will never do it now as to do so as a married man in his 50s would be just a bit selfish and unfair on my long suffering wife!You're not missing much with coffee and ciggies. I tip my hat to you on functioning without caffeine though!