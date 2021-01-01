« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February  (Read 1345 times)

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,438
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:05:50 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:04:35 pm
Calvert Lewin looking like a competition winner

Theyre all panicking on the ball and rushing.
Logged

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:06:10 pm »
God, Calvert-Lewin is fucking awful. I hope he writes Ancelotti a thank you card every day for that purple patch. Absolutely made his career
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,034
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 01:04:43 pm
No.

Maybe refs should start doing that.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,457
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:06:21 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:04:35 pm
Calvert Lewin looking like a competition winner
Imagine how bad Beto must be in training.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,311
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:06:21 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 01:04:58 pm
Useless
Is unkind to the useless among us
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,617
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:06:24 pm »
Everton are making some awful decisions in the final third.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,488
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:06:40 pm »
Gonna be a long day for the bitters at the current rate.
Logged

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,974
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:07:15 pm »
Don't know why I even hope.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:07:47 pm »
Good dive by Godfrey there. Refs fall for the defender in his own box dive 9/10 times.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,311
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 01:05:50 pm
Theyre all panicking on the ball and rushing.
If hed held the ball up or found a team mate with a pass theyd have a chance on the break
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,085
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:08:15 pm »
Cheering for blue side of Liverpool.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,311
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 01:07:15 pm
Don't know why I even hope.
Ive seen worse capitulations
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,438
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:09:08 pm »
Oh my word.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:06:15 pm
Maybe refs should start doing that.

Yep. It was called "clever" by the commentary team aswell. Blue cards arent necessary, just use yellows properly.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,311
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:09:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:06:24 pm
Everton are making some awful decisions in the final third.
Passing to Calvert Lewin seems to be the worst
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,144
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:09:29 pm »
As soon as city score I can go about my day again.

Big chance for Harrison then
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,451
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:09:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:04:35 pm
Calvert Lewin looking like a competition winner
Jack Harrison looks like the runner up
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,311
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #97 on: Today at 01:09:50 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:09:31 pm
Jack Harrison looks like the runner up
🤣
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #98 on: Today at 01:10:28 pm »
Did enjoy the 100 year old Ashley Young outpacing Ake there.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,438
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #99 on: Today at 01:10:46 pm »
😂 did that just hit Calvert lewin on the back of the head?
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:11:20 pm »
Nunes will be off at ht for De Bruyne
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,874
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #101 on: Today at 01:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 01:10:46 pm
😂 did that just hit Calvert lewin on the back of the head?
That was his best touch of the half.
Logged
AHA!

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,678
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #102 on: Today at 01:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 01:10:46 pm
😂 did that just hit Calvert lewin on the back of the head?

It's probably the best chance they have for a goal, to be fair.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,167
Re: Premier League Fixtures 10th - 12th February
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:12:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:04:35 pm
Calvert Lewin looking like a competition winner

That jog as the Everton player shaped to whip a cross in from the left, and he ends up nowhere near the ball. He's such a lazy git.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 