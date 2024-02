Wasn’t sure where to put and ask this





My Dads a city fan and there’s 7 of us heading over from Dublin for the game this Saturday , 7:25am flight out and back that night 11pm for my Dads 70th birthday present …. Didn’t really want to stay over to be honest or go but its a wish off my dad to got to stadium while he’s able to.



Just looking for advice where to go before and after the game for pints/food .

Even advice on travel from airport/city /stadium etc



All advice very welcome

Thanks



Are you flying into Manchester? You can get a tram or train from the airport into Piccadilly and then get the Tram out to the Etihad.I don't really go into the city centre much, but near Piccadilly Gardens, which has a Tram Stop, you've got a Yates's on Portland Street and there is a Sport Bar called The Directors Box on Booth Street our kid ran years ago. Was in there one Saturday night in November and it was a nice atmosphere, wasn't too busy either, food looked good from what I saw and I had no grief even with my strong scouse accent - just don't go shouting that you're Liverpool Supporters.You won't get grief in the Gay Village. There's a couple of steakhouses on Deansgate that I've been told are decent. Its a shithole near the groundThere's a place called Society behind the Bridgewater Hall, I've been in there when a couple of City fans I know have been in, the go there before going the game, that was a decent place, different food options and beer. You get there by Tram from the Etihad, you might have to do a couple of changes, but the trams run every 10 mins or so v