Article in the Guardian today about Blazing Saddles, a movie I must have first seen when I was about 10, enjoying the campfire scene especially, obviously.More of the comedy was unlocked during rewatches as I grew older. It's a superb film, even if I guiltily enjoy Spaceballs a bit more. Other people may have their own favourites from the Brooks oeuvre.But I do take exception to the oft-repeated line about this and some other older movies, often comedies - "You couldn't make that today". I'm not sure why, the film as a whole is massively 'woke' if you want to use the term, and the only people taking offence would be the standard Right wing curmudgeons upset at being lampooned.I do want to quickly point out that I don't want the film to be re-made today, a) because the standard studio meddling over a high-profile property would no doubt blunt it past the point of entertainment, and b) because the original still exists and is perfectly watchable.But I digress.