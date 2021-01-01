« previous next »
Author Topic: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em

Online Riquende

Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« on: Yesterday at 01:24:21 pm »
Article in the Guardian today about Blazing Saddles, a movie I must have first seen when I was about 10, enjoying the campfire scene especially, obviously.

https://www.theguardian.com/film/2024/feb/07/blazing-saddles-at-50-western-spoof-mel-brooks

More of the comedy was unlocked during rewatches as I grew older. It's a superb film, even if I guiltily enjoy Spaceballs a bit more. Other people may have their own favourites from the Brooks oeuvre.

But I do take exception to the oft-repeated line about this and some other older movies, often comedies - "You couldn't make that today". I'm not sure why, the film as a whole is massively 'woke' if you want to use the term, and the only people taking offence would be the standard Right wing curmudgeons upset at being lampooned.

I do want to quickly point out that I don't want the film to be re-made today, a) because the standard studio meddling over a high-profile property would no doubt blunt it past the point of entertainment, and b) because the original still exists and is perfectly watchable.

But I digress.


Online kaesarsosei

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:55:04 pm »
The Gene Wilder gag showing how steady his hand was before revealing that he shot with the other, shaking hand, still makes me spit out my coffee thinking about it.

I grew up laughing at the camp fire scene but really its not even in the top 10 funniest moments in the movie.

Anyone know if/where it is streaming currently?
Online tubby

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:59:14 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 01:55:04 pm
The Gene Wilder gag showing how steady his hand was before revealing that he shot with the other, shaking hand, still makes me spit out my coffee thinking about it.

On that note, this bit killed me when I first saw it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qVhCNgct9JQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qVhCNgct9JQ</a>
Online Ray K

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:06:54 pm »
Throw out your hands
Stick out your tush
Hands on your hips
Give em a push
You'll be surprised you're doing the French Mistake
Voila!
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:05:36 pm »
Found it very funny, but the PC Brigade would have a field day with it now.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:05:44 pm »
Little bastard shot me in the Ass!!

So many quotable lines.  Genius film and perhaps my favorite comedy of all time. :)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:09:20 pm »
Read that before. Cracking film.

First time I saw it we were in school and the teacher and backup teacher were both off sick, so they stuck us in a dark room with a projector/screen and put that on.

Fucking awesome. Still makes me laugh now and it's on Netflix UK!
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:09:45 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 01:55:04 pm
The Gene Wilder gag showing how steady his hand was before revealing that he shot with the other, shaking hand, still makes me spit out my coffee thinking about it.

I grew up laughing at the camp fire scene but really its not even in the top 10 funniest moments in the movie.

Anyone know if/where it is streaming currently?

Netflix UK
Online Ray K

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:09:45 pm
Netflix UK
It's not.  It's on BBC Four tomorrow at 22.10 though  :)
Offline rob1966

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:05:36 pm
Found it very funny, but the PC Brigade would have a field day with it now.

They'd tie themselves in knots - the Sheriffs a n*****r, the Camptown races skit (even though its the white boys getting the piss taken out of them), the Klan bit "wheres the white women at"
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:26:20 pm
It's not.  It's on BBC Four tomorrow at 22.10 though  :)

It is. I've got it on my Netflix. In the UK.

Just played it to make sure. It's there.


Here is the link:  https://www.netflix.com/title/70000380

:)
Offline Red Beret

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:05:36 pm
Found it very funny, but the PC Brigade would have a field day with it now.

Which is ironic, because I always thought the whole point of the movie is to take the piss out of scummy racists. I don't think the PC Brigade realises who the film was meant to offend.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:36:28 pm
Which is ironic, because I always thought the whole point of the movie is to take the piss out of scummy racists. I don't think the PC Brigade realises who the film was meant to offend.


Exactly, Gene Wilders character summed it up perfectly with this line.

"These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know... morons."

Online jillcwhomever

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:24:21 pm
Article in the Guardian today about Blazing Saddles, a movie I must have first seen when I was about 10, enjoying the campfire scene especially, obviously.

https://www.theguardian.com/film/2024/feb/07/blazing-saddles-at-50-western-spoof-mel-brooks

More of the comedy was unlocked during rewatches as I grew older. It's a superb film, even if I guiltily enjoy Spaceballs a bit more. Other people may have their own favourites from the Brooks oeuvre.

But I do take exception to the oft-repeated line about this and some other older movies, often comedies - "You couldn't make that today". I'm not sure why, the film as a whole is massively 'woke' if you want to use the term, and the only people taking offence would be the standard Right wing curmudgeons upset at being lampooned.

I do want to quickly point out that I don't want the film to be re-made today, a) because the standard studio meddling over a high-profile property would no doubt blunt it past the point of entertainment, and b) because the original still exists and is perfectly watchable.

But I digress.

Brook's films were always watchable, I remember watching Young Frankenstein, (Marty Feldman was incredible in that!) and the Producers as well. I think it is sometimes true that it's difficult remaking old classics, as they are seldom as good as the originals. I'll give two examples the Italian Job and the Ladykillers.
Offline rob1966

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:47:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 04:43:59 pm
Brook's films were always watchable, I remember watching Young Frankenstein, (Marty Feldman was incredible in that!) and the Producers as well. I think it is sometimes true that it's difficult remaking old classics, as they are seldom as good as the originals. I'll give two examples the Italian Job and the Ladykillers.

History of the World Part 1 was mental ;D

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:36:28 pm
Which is ironic, because I always thought the whole point of the movie is to take the piss out of scummy racists. I don't think the PC Brigade realises who the film was meant to offend.


They hear the words, see the pictures and don't see what is going on and get all outraged for nothing. Dickheads

Got it set to record tomorrow
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm »
One of Brooks underrated classics which closely follows Saddles and YF as favorite for me, is High Anxiety.

A parody of Hitchcock movies. 

Brooks' go to baddie, Harvey Korman is as slimy and as wonderfully funny as ever :)
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm
One of Brooks underrated classics which closely follows Saddles and YF as favorite for me, is High Anxiety.

A parody of Hitchcock movies. 

Brooks' go to baddie, Harvey Korman is as slimy and as wonderfully funny as ever :)

I remember seeing YF when I was quite young, and I'd never seen anyone with eyes like Feldman he gave me nightmares that first night I watched it!

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:47:58 pm
History of the World Part 1 was mental ;D

They hear the words, see the pictures and don't see what is going on and get all outraged for nothing. Dickheads

Got it set to record tomorrow

I have never seen that one.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:23:53 pm »
Capon pawn in game of life
Offline rob1966

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:27:54 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 04:56:18 pm
I remember seeing YF when I was quite young, and I'd never seen anyone with eyes like Feldman he gave me nightmares that first night I watched it!

I have never seen that one.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0082517/
Offline Kekule

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:28:52 pm »
My favourite bit.



Thats a genuine laugh from Cleavon Little as Wilder ad libbed the you knowmorons bit and completely nailed the timing. Brooks kept it in as it was such a good moment.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:42:36 pm »
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:27:59 pm
It is. I've got it on my Netflix. In the UK.

Just played it to make sure. It's there.


Here is the link:  https://www.netflix.com/title/70000380

:)

Yeah, I echo others - that is not available on Netflix in the UK.  You sure you aren't on a VPN as it is available in the US version as I have just hooked my VPN up
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:05:33 pm »
No sidewindin' bushwackin' hornswogglin' cracker croaker is gonna rowll my bishen cutter
Offline Trada

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bnWDTyIQd9o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bnWDTyIQd9o</a>

The one film I have not seen of his, that never seems to get shown is Silent Movie Oh and High Anxiety
Offline Only Me

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:14:16 pm »
Ahh, Lilly Von Shtupp, the Teutonic Titwillow.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:17:55 pm »
Up yours nigger!........


Good evening sheriff, sorry about the up yours nigger, take this pie for showing ingenuity and courage in dealing with that horrible mongo.........*tap tap


You will have the good taste not to mention to anyone that I spoke to you


:lmao
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:18:11 pm »
I like rape
Offline Red Beret

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:43:38 pm
Exactly, Gene Wilders character summed it up perfectly with this line.

"These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know... morons."

It wasn't a Mel Brooks film, but Airplane! is similar in that it could never be made today. But I've yet to see anybody reacting to it on YT who is offended by it. Sometimes norms have to be set aside and you just enjoy something for what it is.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 05:28:52 pm
My favourite bit.



Thats a genuine laugh from Cleavon Little as Wilder ad libbed the you knowmorons bit and completely nailed the timing. Brooks kept it in as it was such a good moment.

Oh yeah, you could always tell that was a genuine laugh, the way he just cracks up like that. ;D
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:23:39 pm »
Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein are his masterpieces.


Putting on the Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiitz
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 08:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 05:54:09 pm
Yeah, I echo others - that is not available on Netflix in the UK.  You sure you aren't on a VPN as it is available in the US version as I have just hooked my VPN up

I'm on a VPN, but an English one :D
Offline only6times

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:18:26 pm »
Excuse me while I whip this out!
Offline kezzy

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:32:24 am »
Meeting is adjourned
It is
No, you say that
Say what
Meeting is adjourned
It is

Didnt Richard Prior write half of the film and wasnt he supposed to play sheriff Bart. 
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:11:51 am »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm

The one film I have not seen of his, that never seems to get shown is Silent Movie Oh and High Anxiety

I don't think High Anxiety gets the plaudits it deserves.

It's pretty much a spoof on Alfred Hitchcock movies.  The trouble is, Hitchcock himself was a funny guy.  He often laced his movies with tongue-in-cheek, funny moments.

So, I suppose parodying movies that don't take themselves too seriously anyway, was always going to make it tough for Brooks to get the critics onboard

However, High Anxiety is packed with some really funny scenes.  Harvey Korman as Dr. Charles Montague plays almost the same type of character as Hedley Lamarr in Saddles.  He's the ultimate comedy villain.

Get it watched and let me know what you think :)
Online Riquende

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:15:49 am »
I only saw High Anxiety for the first time last year. I'm amazed I can't find a gif anywhere of the glass table scene, that is cinematography gold.
Offline Trada

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:52:23 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:23:39 pm
Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein are his masterpieces.


Putting on the Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiitz

And The producers of course.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HPXHRX8Q2hs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HPXHRX8Q2hs</a>
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:15:49 am
I only saw High Anxiety for the first time last year. I'm amazed I can't find a gif anywhere of the glass table scene, that is cinematography gold.

Yeah, the vid of that gag is not on YT either.  Not that I can find anyway.

I love the scene where Mel Brook's character is fighting with the old professor guy.  Dr Monague (Harvey Korman) comes into the room and tries to break them up.  He ends up taking his jacket off and starts acting like a boxing referee.

The Werewolf scene too :lmao
Online Ray K

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 11:52:23 am
And The producers of course.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HPXHRX8Q2hs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HPXHRX8Q2hs</a>
I love the guy cheering at the end  ;D

Mel Brooks told Parky that before they started filming it, Kenneth Mars, who plays the Nazi Franz, asked Mel if he could tell Gene and Zero that Kenneth was a method actor and would only answer off-set if he was called Herr Liebkind, and would sleep in his uniform etc. He wasn't a method actor, but thought that it would be funnier if the others thought he was. Gene Wilder thought he was totally crazy.
Offline classycarra

Re: Blazing Saddles @ 50 years old.. and other Mel Brooks productions if you got 'em
« Reply #38 on: Today at 01:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:11:51 am
I don't think High Anxiety gets the plaudits it deserves.

It's pretty much a spoof on Alfred Hitchcock movies.  The trouble is, Hitchcock himself was a funny guy.  He often laced his movies with tongue-in-cheek, funny moments.

So, I suppose parodying movies that don't take themselves too seriously anyway, was always going to make it tough for Brooks to get the critics onboard

However, High Anxiety is packed with some really funny scenes.  Harvey Korman as Dr. Charles Montague plays almost the same type of character as Hedley Lamarr in Saddles.  He's the ultimate comedy villain.

Get it watched and let me know what you think :)
I'd never heard of High Anxiety - as a Hitchcock, Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles fan I'm going to need to check it out cheers!
