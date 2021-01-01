The one film I have not seen of his, that never seems to get shown is Silent Movie Oh and High Anxiety
I don't think High Anxiety gets the plaudits it deserves.
It's pretty much a spoof on Alfred Hitchcock movies. The trouble is, Hitchcock himself was a funny guy. He often laced his movies with tongue-in-cheek, funny moments.
So, I suppose parodying movies that don't take themselves too seriously anyway, was always going to make it tough for Brooks to get the critics onboard
However, High Anxiety is packed with some really funny scenes. Harvey Korman as Dr. Charles Montague plays almost the same type of character as Hedley Lamarr in Saddles. He's the ultimate comedy villain.
Get it watched and let me know what you think