@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Done a couple of conversion back in the day LT35 and Traffic my advice when buying a used van is buyer beware...For parts get over to the scrappers on the east coast after a storm, you'll find plenty of newish caravan parts going cheap. Remember to keep the weight down ie 3mm marine ply for lining and furniture. And when it comes to the scary part ie taking an angle grinder and cutting holes in the sides and roof of your van, be brave, build a template and take your time.Some joinery plumbing and basic electrical skills are a must.
This is pretty camp I reckon.
So much easier now we have led strips and for the rest there are loads of refits on utube..I'd be looking at something like a transit van, those engines can take a hammering.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.47]