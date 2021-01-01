« previous next »
Campervans

ElMagico

Campervans
Yesterday at 11:01:58 pm
Looking at getting my first camper, think I am wanting to get a van and do it up myself.
Got the normal Customs, Transporter, Traffic, Vivaros.

Anyone got one or got any advice on what to look out for? I know some of the engines play up quite a lot.
CHOPPER

Re: Campervans
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
This is pretty camp I reckon.


bigbonedrawky

Re: Campervans
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:27:30 am
Done a couple of conversion back in the day LT35 and Traffic my advice when buying a used van is buyer beware...
For parts get over to the scrappers on the east coast after a storm, you'll find plenty of newish caravan parts going cheap. Remember to keep the weight down ie 3mm marine ply for lining and furniture. And when it comes to the scary part ie taking an angle grinder and cutting holes in the sides and roof of your van, be brave, build a template and take your time.
Some joinery plumbing and basic electrical skills are a must.   
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Campervans
Reply #3 on: Today at 01:46:44 am
And kingspan and expanding foam for insulation. If you need to use silicone, don't buy the cheap shit & mastic would be best in some places, leave it warming on a radiator or engine before you use it.
Re: Campervans
Reply #4 on: Today at 01:49:11 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:27:30 am
Done a couple of conversion back in the day LT35 and Traffic my advice when buying a used van is buyer beware...
For parts get over to the scrappers on the east coast after a storm, you'll find plenty of newish caravan parts going cheap. Remember to keep the weight down ie 3mm marine ply for lining and furniture. And when it comes to the scary part ie taking an angle grinder and cutting holes in the sides and roof of your van, be brave, build a template and take your time.
Some joinery plumbing and basic electrical skills are a must.   

So much easier now we have led strips and for the rest there are loads of refits on utube..

I'd be looking at something like a transit van, those engines can take a hammering.

afc tukrish

Re: Campervans
Reply #5 on: Today at 01:56:29 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
This is pretty camp I reckon.




Capon just detailed his van...
Re: Campervans
Reply #6 on: Today at 02:22:10 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:49:11 am
So much easier now we have led strips and for the rest there are loads of refits on utube..

I'd be looking at something like a transit van, those engines can take a hammering.
Not a bad shout for Transit proper workhorse that plenty of spare parts but used ones have usually taken an hammering.
I'd also use leccy for heating & refrain from using gas for anything other than cooking and to not even think about trying to install that yourself... Strictly Corgi registered only.   
