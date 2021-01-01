Done a couple of conversion back in the day LT35 and Traffic my advice when buying a used van is buyer beware...

For parts get over to the scrappers on the east coast after a storm, you'll find plenty of newish caravan parts going cheap. Remember to keep the weight down ie 3mm marine ply for lining and furniture. And when it comes to the scary part ie taking an angle grinder and cutting holes in the sides and roof of your van, be brave, build a template and take your time.

Some joinery plumbing and basic electrical skills are a must.