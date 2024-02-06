« previous next »
Author Topic: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary  (Read 686 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,693
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« on: Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm »
On the eve of the Munich disaster 66th anniversary, I would just like to pass my respects to them in a separate thread from the main Manchester United thread.

R.I.P. YNWA



Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,609
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm »
RIP to the Busby Babes.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:25:21 pm »
What a team, what legends. Would surely have won the European Cup before '68, and maybe Duncan Edwards would have captained England in 1966. Great loss. RIP Busby Babes.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,590
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm »
Simple

RIP.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,770
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm »
RIP
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:04:13 pm »
RIP.

I'm always gutted when I read about Duncan Edwards that there isn't really much footage of him.

Such a mythical figure for me.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:06:18 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,362
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm »
RIP. A tragic loss to football.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,053
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:05:46 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,480
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:06:56 pm »
Tragic. Rest in Peace
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,068
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:08:57 pm »
RIP
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,372
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm »
RIP
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,810
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:30:30 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,865
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm »

RIP
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,876
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:43:31 pm »
Absolute tragedy. RIP.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,449
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:52:26 pm »
A terrible thing to happen. So very sad. RIP the Busby Babes.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,497
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:57:09 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,365
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:27:28 am »
RIP.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,239
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:39:02 am »
RIP
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,177
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:20:49 am »
RIP, and thoughts go out to their surviving family and friends.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:22:53 am »
RIP YNWA.

Remarkable story of how they rose out of the ashes after this tragedy.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,659
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:12:53 am »
Quote
Less than a minute previously, I had been sitting in the company of the young kings of British soccer, Frank Taylor wrote. Now they lay dead or dying, or brutally injured and dumbly shocked by the tragedy which had hit them.

No one cried out, another survivor, Daily Mail photographer Peter Howard, said afterwards. No one spoke, just a deadly silence.

From the Athletic: https://theathletic.com/5187460/2024/02/06/munich-air-disaster-manchester-united-crash/

So very sad. Rest in peace.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:54:47 am »
RIP Babes
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,212
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:56:38 am »
RIP
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:11:00 am »
RIP
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,006
  • Believer
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:12:53 am »
RIP
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,548
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:17:18 am »
A special team indeed!
To their remembrance.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:45:51 am »
RIP
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,405
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:19:59 am »
RIP
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,609
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:21:27 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:12:53 am
From the Athletic: https://theathletic.com/5187460/2024/02/06/munich-air-disaster-manchester-united-crash/

So very sad. Rest in peace.

Thanks for posting rips your heart out reading that. 🥲
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 471
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:12:27 am »
Rest in peace.
Logged

Offline Runehammer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 629
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:39:14 am »
RIP
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:24:05 pm »
R.I.P.
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,331
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:24:45 pm »
A great team managed by a great manager tragically taken too early.
Rest in peace.
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,849
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:10:00 pm »
RIP
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online jimbo196843

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:10:19 pm »
RIP
Logged
