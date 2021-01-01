« previous next »
Author Topic: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary  (Read 276 times)

RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« on: Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm »
On the eve of the Munich disaster 66th anniversary, I would just like to pass my respects to them in a separate thread from the main Manchester United thread.

R.I.P. YNWA



Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm »
RIP to the Busby Babes.  :(
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:25:21 pm »
What a team, what legends. Would surely have won the European Cup before '68, and maybe Duncan Edwards would have captained England in 1966. Great loss. RIP Busby Babes.
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm »
Simple

RIP.
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm »
RIP
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:04:13 pm »
RIP.

I'm always gutted when I read about Duncan Edwards that there isn't really much footage of him.

Such a mythical figure for me.
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm »
RIP. A tragic loss to football.
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:05:46 pm »
RIP
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:06:56 pm »
Tragic. Rest in Peace
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:08:57 pm »
RIP
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm »
RIP
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:30:30 pm »
RIP
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm »

RIP
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:43:31 pm »
Absolute tragedy. RIP.
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:52:26 pm »
A terrible thing to happen. So very sad. RIP the Busby Babes.
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:57:09 pm »
RIP
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:27:28 am »
RIP.
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:39:02 am »
RIP
