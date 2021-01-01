Please
Terry de Niro
Cellar dweller fella, ya know
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 52,683
Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:11 pm
On the eve of the Munich disaster 66th anniversary, I would just like to pass my respects to them in a separate thread from the main Manchester United thread.
R.I.P. YNWA
Logged
Rest in peace Ray Osborne/shanklyboy
jillcwhomever
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 74,594
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:46 pm
RIP to the Busby Babes.
Logged
mattD
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,906
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:25:21 pm
What a team, what legends. Would surely have won the European Cup before '68, and maybe Duncan Edwards would have captained England in 1966. Great loss. RIP Busby Babes.
Logged
4pool
Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 52,587
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:30:55 pm
Simple
RIP.
Logged
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 92,765
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:47 pm
RIP
Logged
RedSince86
I blame Chris de Burgh
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,135
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:04:13 pm
RIP.
I'm always gutted when I read about Duncan Edwards that there isn't really much footage of him.
Such a mythical figure for me.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:06:18 pm by RedSince86
»
Logged
Red Beret
Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 50,348
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:04:54 pm
RIP. A tragic loss to football.
Logged
Crosby Nick
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 110,042
Poultry in Motion
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:46 pm
RIP
Logged
Red Ol
82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,477
Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:06:56 pm
Tragic. Rest in Peace
Logged
damomad
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,066
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:57 pm
RIP
Logged
redgriffin73
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 32,364
Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:23:35 pm
RIP
Logged
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 41,808
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:30:30 pm
RIP
Logged
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,865
The Awkward Squad
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:34:56 pm
RIP
Logged
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,875
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 10:43:31 pm
Absolute tragedy. RIP.
Logged
Red_Mist
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,449
CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:52:26 pm
A terrible thing to happen. So very sad. RIP the Busby Babes.
Logged
vblfc
"Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,497
Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:57:09 pm
RIP
Logged
Son of Spion
"No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
RAWK Betazoid
Legacy Fan
Posts: 24,361
BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:27:28 am
RIP.
Logged
duvva 💅
lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,220
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RIP The Busby Babes: 66th anniversary
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 12:39:02 am
RIP
Logged
