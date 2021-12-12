It's still baffling to me how so many people were so sure that we were fine if we dropped points because there was no way that Arsenal/City were going to finish out the season without dropping any. The recent history of this league says otherwise and it has been proven once again. Maybe it'll change when Pep leaves City but right now, when you get to first in the table, every game is a must win.



Yep. A target sharpens the focus. Gives players something to aim for. And having a specific target drives players on.For example, if you need to win a game by four clear goals, as we did vs Barca, that adds an extra bit of impetus to your play.Same applies when the finish line is in sight, the calculations are clear and you have to win games.Never like this presumptuous "we have seven cup finals". Sure I wasnt alone in thinking we have one cup final, and hopefully we win that so we then have another one and so on. We were nowhere near solid enough, midfield especially, where we are flaky defensively, to expect to go on a sustained run. Arsenal who cough up few chances with the opposition rarely getting in their box, they have the solidity to expect to go on a run, runs that we rightfully expected from us between 2018 and 2022 when we were at it.With such a ropey midfield, and one that Klopp was clearly never happy with given the constant chopping and changing in there, something that didn't happen between 2018 and the 2022, we have probably exceeded our expectations with roughly 80 points and a Cup.Posters can point to individual games, but the bigger picture is we have been solid/comfortable in maybe only 5 games all season. Crystal Palace for instance, they can consider themselves very unfortunate not to have done the double over us as they dominated for 75 minutes at their place before the soft sending off changed the game, and they then dominated again in the first half at Anfield when Jurgen started the lad who Atalanta had targeted less than 72 hours prior. Palace are a bottom half side but the athleticism they have in midfield really contrasted with our lack of it. Just a real bad match up for us.