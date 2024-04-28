« previous next »
That's champions league done.

Target met. 

Weve been so wobbly recently it made me look over my shoulder at Villa and Spurs unfortunately, and become grateful for 3rd place.
Why is this thread still even here? Should be renamed to getting top 4 finish.

Because some of us haven't thrown in the towel
Because some of us haven't thrown in the towel

I think we all knew by the Palace game.

I did tell someone at the time if we freezed the table after that game and then showed it to us back in August we'd have got very excited. Level on points at the top, 6 games left, with only GD separating us. Problem was living in the now we could see the constant struggles in every game. Wide open midfield defensively, disjointed, inability to grind out wins. Every game was going to be a rollercoaster, and you dont win leagues that way.

I think had Jurgen stayed one more season he'd have finally got the required 6, the midfield would have been up and running (plus the 8s would be fully accustomed to the team), the team would have looked more complete and would have functioned more like a Klopp team.
 
Because some of us haven't thrown in the towel

It's time to throw in the towel.
I think we all knew by the Palace game.

I did tell someone at the time if we freezed the table after that game and then showed it to us back in August we'd have got very excited. Level on points at the top, 6 games left, with only GD separating us. Problem was living in the now we could see the constant struggles in every game. Wide open midfield defensively, disjointed, inability to grind out wins. Every game was going to be a rollercoaster, and you dont win leagues that way.

I think had Jurgen stayed one more season he'd have finally got the required 6, the midfield would have been up and running (plus the 8s would be fully accustomed to the team), the team would have looked more complete and would have functioned more like a Klopp team.
 

All hindsight talk. Our strikers have let us down at the clutch time of the year. Thats the long and short of it. Its ok to admit the truth - we let an amazing position turn to crap after all the hard work earlier in the year.

If we learn from the experience then it can be the making of us in future years.
I think we all knew by the Palace game.

I did tell someone at the time if we freezed the table after that game and then showed it to us back in August we'd have got very excited. Level on points at the top, 6 games left, with only GD separating us. Problem was living in the now we could see the constant struggles in every game. Wide open midfield defensively, disjointed, inability to grind out wins. Every game was going to be a rollercoaster, and you dont win leagues that way.

I think had Jurgen stayed one more season he'd have finally got the required 6, the midfield would have been up and running (plus the 8s would be fully accustomed to the team), the team would have looked more complete and would have functioned more like a Klopp team.

If we won every game after Palace at best we'd have lost it on goal difference to Arsenal. No way Everton or United would have done us a favour.

Everyone knew we'd fucked it that day.
If we won every game after Palace at best we'd have lost it on goal difference to Arsenal. No way Everton or United would have done us a favour.

Everyone knew we'd fucked it that day.

Absoutely. As gutted as I was though after the Palace game I did think it's a position we would have taken in August. We didn't know what to expect back then, and it's been quite a freakish season in many respects. The Spurs debacle, all those comebacks (the Newcastle game where we had been pummeled for 75), conceding 6 in two games against a gash United at OT, dominating possession but looking vulnerable in every game (bar maybe 5 where we weren't on the edge of our seat), it's been wild.

Putting aside the fact the 6 isnt good enough, we started the season with a completely new midfield (in addition to Jones). As Andy Brassell said on a podcast its unheard of for a top side to do that in one transfer window. So in that context the season has been a massive success. Circa 80 points and a Cup. The shitty thing is Jurgen is leaving, when it was next season, with one obvious upgrade, that would have been the one where were would have looked much more the part. It's one season too soon from Jurgen in that regard (also in regard to the avaibility of Alonso). It's a pity for him that he couldn't complete his next era team and reap the rewards from it, the hope is Slot is the one who will.
Not trying to be some smart arse but I knew after the Brighton game and then United. We were hanging on and clawing games back and looked spent. The other two were scoring for fun. I wasnt even surprised or annoyed by Palace. The writing was on the wall once they both overtook us and it was pretty obvious we werent going to win all of our games even then.
Not trying to be some smart arse but I knew after the Brighton game and then United. We were hanging on and clawing games back and looked spent. The other two were scoring for fun. I wasnt even surprised or annoyed by Palace. The writing was on the wall once they both overtook us and it was pretty obvious we werent going to win all of our games even then.

I thought we were ok against Brighton but that doesnt look anything convincing in retrospect. Its against Sheffield United we didnt look great. Basically we have become poor in both boxes like last season.

Ultimately we cant complain, we are the third best side. Thats fine for now.
Fuck this season really. Another nail in the coffin of football. Cheats winning again. Utter horror show with referees. Mountain of injuries.

That period where we played the kids was the best.
Ultimately we cant complain, we are the third best side. Thats fine for now.
Second or third makes no odds as I never expected us to win the PL. Making the Europa League Final in Dublin however... *sigh*
Honestly if I was given at the statrt of the season that we would Win a Cup and qualify for the CL I would have taken it.
Honestly if I was given at the statrt of the season that we would Win a Cup and in doing so, automatically qualify for the CL I would have taken it.
Just that one tweak for me  :(
Just that one tweak for me  :(

Yeah maybe ;D
Because some of us haven't thrown in the towel

Looks like the team have.
Palace was both at the time and in hindsight the final nail in our league season. I think you can also look at the FA Cup exit, in hindsight, as some sort of turning point in our form. Its weird because I for one wasn't as bothered at the time but it looks like it did get to the players in some way.

Another thing that is becoming apparent is that City/Arsenal aren't dropping anywhere near the amount of points people were predicting in this thread with 8-9 games left.

Arsenal just came through their worst week of the season unscathed and with Bournemouth, United and Everton left look very likely to win their last 3.

City are doing the thing that we have not been able to do it feels a single time all season - score early, control a game, and get a second goal early enough to then relax for the final quarter of a game. It feels like win or lose we had to go helter-skelter every single match of the season.
All hindsight talk. Our strikers have let us down at the clutch time of the year. Thats the long and short of it. Its ok to admit the truth - we let an amazing position turn to crap after all the hard work earlier in the year.

If we learn from the experience then it can be the making of us in future years.

Weve underperformed in both boxes. Weve been conceding for fun recently. And weve consistently gone behind all season.
Who knew that our performance at Man Utd in the league would actually be the high point of the run-in. By comparison we played brilliantly that day bar the usual shite finishing.

Can't wait for the season to end. I'm hoping with Edwards back in the club, we'll be able to bring in a few new players that suit our system (or whatever it will be). Despite the great efforts of Endo it's clear we still need a 6. Take Rodri or Rice out of our rivals and they would be nowhere near where they are.
Who is the inbred cheating c*nt that is match-fixing our game on Sunday - anyone know?
Palace was both at the time and in hindsight the final nail in our league season. I think you can also look at the FA Cup exit, in hindsight, as some sort of turning point in our form. Its weird because I for one wasn't as bothered at the time but it looks like it did get to the players in some way.

Another thing that is becoming apparent is that City/Arsenal aren't dropping anywhere near the amount of points people were predicting in this thread with 8-9 games left.

Arsenal just came through their worst week of the season unscathed and with Bournemouth, United and Everton left look very likely to win their last 3.

City are doing the thing that we have not been able to do it feels a single time all season - score early, control a game, and get a second goal early enough to then relax for the final quarter of a game. It feels like win or lose we had to go helter-skelter every single match of the season.

I don't really understand how one cup game can influence the rest of your season unless your players have really poor mentalities but ours proved they don't by coming back from a goal down so many times or by winning tough games near the end of the game.

For me, there's more to it than just losing that game. We've exited cups before and still looked good in the remaining league games.

I agree that anyone saying City will lose games in their run in is mainly optimism. They just don't lose game when they are in position to win the title and they couldn't have hand picked their run in any better than they've got it.

I knew Arsenal would slip up and they did to Villa (thought it might be the Spurs game).

Both teams will win out from here.

If we had won all ours we'd have finished 2nd still IMO. I just don't think winning our games affects City. They are a machine and only have their slips early on in seasons mainly where they have more than enough time to come back.
Honestly if I was given at the statrt of the season that we would Win a Cup and qualify for the CL I would have taken it.

Agree 100%. I think when the dust settles others will think the same. It is a shame how the season has ended, but at the end of the day we won a cup from the 4 competitions we were in. Not many teams can say that. Plus of course back in the CL.
Who is the inbred cheating c*nt that is match-fixing our game on Sunday - anyone know?

There wont be a need wouldnt shock me if we got a few calls now.
Second or third makes no odds as I never expected us to win the PL. Making the Europa League Final in Dublin however... *sigh*

This that would have been some party. Gutted over that more than anything.
This that would have been some party. Gutted over that more than anything.

It's interesting that the accepted narrative is that one or both of the OT games derailed our season, but no one mentions Atalanta. After all, that was the first time we served up a stinker of a performance where we were out-coached and outperformed in every aspect of the game, plus it ended Fortress Anfield. It was only after that game that we started to look bereft of ideas or confidence. I reckon the team probably thought Dublin would be the big celebration of Klopps reign and didn't cope with its sudden withdrawal.
And we will be in the top group of seeds for the CL.
Only 3 matches left with the gaffer but both he and the squad looks bereft of energy, motivation and ideas. Can we collectively pick ourselves up for the last three?
Fuck this season really. Another nail in the coffin of football. Cheats winning again. Utter horror show with referees. Mountain of injuries.

That period where we played the kids was the best.

I think Arsenal are now favourites. Their last three games are easier than City's last four games.
And we will be in the top group of seeds for the CL.

That doesn't really matter anymore under the new CL 'one big group of 36' rules. Every club will play 2 games against the top 9 seeds, 2 games against the second group of nine, 2 games against third group of nine and 2 games against the final nine. We've as much chance of playing Real and Bayern (for example) as Girona or Villa have.
