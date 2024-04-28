If we won every game after Palace at best we'd have lost it on goal difference to Arsenal. No way Everton or United would have done us a favour.



Everyone knew we'd fucked it that day.



Absoutely. As gutted as I was though after the Palace game I did think it's a position we would have taken in August. We didn't know what to expect back then, and it's been quite a freakish season in many respects. The Spurs debacle, all those comebacks (the Newcastle game where we had been pummeled for 75), conceding 6 in two games against a gash United at OT, dominating possession but looking vulnerable in every game (bar maybe 5 where we weren't on the edge of our seat), it's been wild.Putting aside the fact the 6 isnt good enough, we started the season with a completely new midfield (in addition to Jones). As Andy Brassell said on a podcast its unheard of for a top side to do that in one transfer window. So in that context the season has been a massive success. Circa 80 points and a Cup. The shitty thing is Jurgen is leaving, when it was next season, with one obvious upgrade, that would have been the one where were would have looked much more the part. It's one season too soon from Jurgen in that regard (also in regard to the avaibility of Alonso). It's a pity for him that he couldn't complete his next era team and reap the rewards from it, the hope is Slot is the one who will.