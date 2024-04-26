John, we can only control what is in our influence, from the early start of the season weve been conceding and chasing games, not controlling games, but chasing games - thats not sustainable for a campaign.

Sure you can argue refereeing decisions, every fan, team and club can and will do, but make no mistakes about it, our porous defence, our profligate tendencies in front of goal almost on a half by half basis, and even though we put in some solid numbers ( though the porous bit at the back meant we had to), we couldnt sustain it.



Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and on reflection, weve been walking a tightrope all season and we just havent really seen it and looking at some of the disharmony that has reared its head, maybe thats what tipped us over on that precarious tightrope weve been on.



Some down souls out there today, regular faces you get a smile from, this time it was a shrug and an air disappointment, people still carrying Wednesday with them and many hitting the same notes - it wasnt sustainable and we became predictable over these final 2 months.



A new brush sweeps clean, they say, and perhaps thats what we need in both the playing and coaching staff.



The king is dead, long live the king.