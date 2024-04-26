« previous next »
Not giving up until it's mathematically impossible

If city and arsenal both lose this weekend then we've gained a point in the race. ITS ON!
Can we turn the main title into Top Four Race?
It's all gone a bit Roy Evans.  Oh well, we lost a lot of experience last summer but it was fun while it lasted.  For years I didn't expect to even be in a title race never mind actually winning the thing when we did!  Cheers Jurgen.
Even with a tired and weary City and Arsenal, the league would be done for us nowthe fact that theyre not and both are playing like theyre fresh as daisies just means theres not even a glimmer of hope.  Also the way were like a pub side at the back and toothless in front of goal means Im struggling to see where our next win comes from.  I wish Klopp was staying, but ultimately I just want this season done and the new guy in and getting to work.
We bottled it similar to what happened to Arsenal last year. Arsenal will bottle it this year as well when they lose to spurs. Its citehs again this season.
Villa's draw tonight means that our season has all but ended officially.

Time to play the kids.
Can we turn the main title into Top Four Race?

PTSD inducing post.

The heady days of the Rafatolla
10 points dropped in the last 5 league games. Our season died at that Fa Cup game at Old Trafford. Since then the belief to hold on to a lead and control games is gone. At thia point heads have gone both from Klopp and the lads. This is a bottle job. In the last 10 games, we have gone from chasing a quadruple to season being over already with just the league cup. Jurgen deserved more, much much more. The club raising the prices in the run in didnt help either. We were a club with everyone pulling in the same direction. Over the last 5 weeks, it seems like internally they have already moved on.

That's the bigger problem, we never seem to be able to take the lead never mind hold on to it. Did they say 24 times in 55 games we've went behind now ?  That's bonkers
The only consolation for all of us distraught Reds is that unlike under previous managers before Jurgen (since 1990) when our season often ended in November, this year he took us close to the brink in the most unusual and bizarre circumstances I've ever known. And I'm glad for his sanity he's out of it.
The injuries is one thing, but the fucking officials is a different aspect of depressing bewilderment. The amount of unacceptable and unexplainable small and significant decisions that went against us would question why you allow yourself to consume, gorge and indeed self-harm to such an unfathomable extent.
Serious question but before the season started and after the season we had last year, how many of us would have been happy with a cup win and a return to Champions League football?
John, we can only control what is in our influence, from the early start of the season weve been conceding and chasing games, not controlling games, but chasing games - thats not sustainable for a campaign.
Sure you can argue refereeing decisions, every fan, team and club can and will do, but make no mistakes about it, our porous defence, our profligate tendencies in front of goal almost on a half by half basis, and even though we put in some solid numbers ( though the porous bit at the back meant we had to), we couldnt sustain it.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and on reflection, weve been walking a tightrope all season and we just havent really seen it and looking at some of the disharmony that has reared its head, maybe thats what tipped us over on that precarious tightrope weve been on.

Some down souls out there today, regular faces you get a smile from, this time it was a shrug and an air disappointment, people still carrying Wednesday with them and many hitting the same notes - it wasnt sustainable and we became predictable over these final 2 months.

A new brush sweeps clean, they say, and perhaps thats what we need in both the playing and coaching staff.

The king is dead, long live the king.
Villa's draw tonight means that our season has all but ended officially.

Time to play the kids.

I don't think the elite players look at it like that. It is entirely plausible that Tottenham and Man Utd could beat Arsenal in their home games, meaning that Arsenal end up with 83 points, which we still have a shout at beating. I think it's pretty much impossible that Man City will end up with less points than that, but stranger things have happened in the league.

The key thing is to not look at what's going on elsewhere. The players need to really buckle down and get 3 more wins under the belt to finish the season strongly. A new manager is going to be coming in, and for many players, their place at Liverpool is going to be under scrutiny. What better time to get themselves focussed and give it everything they've got?
John, we can only control what is in our influence, from the early start of the season weve been conceding and chasing games, not controlling games, but chasing games - thats not sustainable for a campaign.
Sure you can argue refereeing decisions, every fan, team and club can and will do, but make no mistakes about it, our porous defence, our profligate tendencies in front of goal almost on a half by half basis, and even though we put in some solid numbers ( though the porous bit at the back meant we had to), we couldnt sustain it.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and on reflection, weve been walking a tightrope all season and we just havent really seen it and looking at some of the disharmony that has reared its head, maybe thats what tipped us over on that precarious tightrope weve been on.

Some down souls out there today, regular faces you get a smile from, this time it was a shrug and an air disappointment, people still carrying Wednesday with them and many hitting the same notes - it wasnt sustainable and we became predictable over these final 2 months.

A new brush sweeps clean, they say, and perhaps thats what we need in both the playing and coaching staff.

The king is dead, long live the king.

Both the Egyptian one and the German one perhaps?

I think there'll be time to reflect at the end of the season. We've taken a number of knocks in the the recent weeks which have dented hopes. I hope the players can pick themselves up once again just for these last games and bring us some wins and go out with pride and courage and a bit of a bang
It's all gone a bit Roy Evans.  Oh well, we lost a lot of experience last summer but it was fun while it lasted.  For years I didn't expect to even be in a title race never mind actually winning the thing when we did!  Cheers Jurgen.

What's is Roy Evans cockney slang for?
Serious question but before the season started and after the season we had last year, how many of us would have been happy with a cup win and a return to Champions League football?

Especially after a midfield overhaul and Chelsea spending a billion.
Desperately trying to find positives among this end of season shit-fest. CL qualification is definitely one of them.
