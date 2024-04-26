John, we can only control what is in our influence, from the early start of the season weve been conceding and chasing games, not controlling games, but chasing games - thats not sustainable for a campaign.
Sure you can argue refereeing decisions, every fan, team and club can and will do, but make no mistakes about it, our porous defence, our profligate tendencies in front of goal almost on a half by half basis, and even though we put in some solid numbers ( though the porous bit at the back meant we had to), we couldnt sustain it.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and on reflection, weve been walking a tightrope all season and we just havent really seen it and looking at some of the disharmony that has reared its head, maybe thats what tipped us over on that precarious tightrope weve been on.
Some down souls out there today, regular faces you get a smile from, this time it was a shrug and an air disappointment, people still carrying Wednesday with them and many hitting the same notes - it wasnt sustainable and we became predictable over these final 2 months.
A new brush sweeps clean, they say, and perhaps thats what we need in both the playing and coaching staff.
The king is dead, long live the king.