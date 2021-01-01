« previous next »
Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 214050 times)

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 11:12:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:08:48 pm
Yes I would be third is hardly massively overachieving now is it? Also some players like Van Dijk recaptured their top level.

You're missing my point. Let's just leave it.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 11:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:09:18 pm
4 wins and see where we are with 86 points.

Probably not gonna win the league (and probably not going to get that either)

But if we crack 80 points, with a trophy, I would say it is hard to call that a bad season
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 11:14:36 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:11:52 pm
maybe read the room and stop being a tit.

Good to see all the big post count bully's are out tonight. YNWA indeed!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:13:22 pm
Probably not gonna win the league (and probably not going to get that either)

But if we crack 80 points, with a trophy, I would say it is hard to call that a bad season

Yeah I agree. Wed need Arsenal and City to pretty much lose 2 of their remaining games. Unlikely but not impossible.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 11:26:31 pm »
We were Unlikely to win it before the Everton game, absolutely out of it now. The last month has been an absolute disgrace from the players, hardly any of them get any credit.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 12:22:08 am »
Quote from: collytum on Yesterday at 11:26:31 pm
We were Unlikely to win it before the Everton game, absolutely out of it now. The last month has been an absolute disgrace from the players, hardly any of them get any credit.
I think thats way too harsh mate. Some players have struggled a bit, but no way anyone has been an absolute disgrace.  Take a deep breath and think about those words hardly any of them. We have loads of positives from this season and our players have been great for most of it.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 12:32:47 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:22:08 am
I think thats way too harsh mate. Some players have struggled a bit, but no way anyone has been an absolute disgrace.  Take a deep breath and think about those words hardly any of them. We have loads of positives from this season and our players have been great for most of it.
Agreed, I don't think we should be speaking about our team in such terms
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 12:36:57 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:02:09 pm
Totally out of it. It's about getting the points to secure the top 4. After that Klopp might as well play the kids.
O my...we still have to worry about our 3rd position. 
3rd position chances 80%
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 12:43:05 am »
Quote from: collytum on Yesterday at 11:26:31 pm
We were Unlikely to win it before the Everton game, absolutely out of it now. The last month has been an absolute disgrace from the players, hardly any of them get any credit.

Would that be the same players who got us into that position?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4809 on: Today at 12:43:52 am »
Finished watching on delay.
I don't recall ever seeing an end of the season collapse by us in 35 odd years.
Most disappointing thing over the past month is lack of in-game intelligence. Its a major problem.
The team has got poorer once more of the kids were taken out of the team!?!

I've written the season off. Looked like the team already had.
I am just looking forward to next year with a clean start and new manager with new ideas and a fresh view of the obvious flaws we have.

Can't lie, I am down.  But I'm optimistic for next year as we do have a very strong squad.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4810 on: Today at 12:47:37 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:04:50 pm
Those stats ain't true, we still have a slim chance.

Just need Manchester City to drop points against Tottenham Away and one more.

Arsenal we need them to drop points against Tottenham Away and one more (United away maybe)

We now have to win every game, I don't think it's possible but it's not done just yet

Please stop.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4811 on: Today at 12:51:52 am »
Hilarious seeing posters call the players and manager a disgrace for us not winning the title race they've done brilliantly to get us into in the first place. The Klopp era has been too good for some of you. I'm gutted it's faded as it as, but my word what a ride it was.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4812 on: Today at 12:59:14 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:51:52 am
Hilarious seeing posters call the players and manager a disgrace for us not winning the title race they've done brilliantly to get us into in the first place. The Klopp era has been too good for some of you. I'm gutted it's faded as it as, but my word what a ride it was.

I thought it was your position that it was the genius of FSG an Edwards that got us into this position?

Klopp shouldn't matter surely?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4813 on: Today at 01:00:22 am »
I'm calling the players a disgrace. Kloppo has done too much for us for them fuckers to let us and him down.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4814 on: Today at 01:05:24 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:00:22 am
I'm calling the players a disgrace. Kloppo has done too much for us for them fuckers to let us and him down.

Or maybe the genius of Klopp elevated the players to perform at a higher level than they should have.

Not being funny but apart from Ali I don't see anyone else getting close to our best 11 at their current level. Two or three years ago you would have had four or five players who had a genuine shout about being one of our greatest players.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4815 on: Today at 01:05:28 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:59:14 am
I thought it was your position that it was the genius of FSG an Edwards that got us into this position?

Klopp shouldn't matter surely?

Al in 'making up utter garbage' shocker. I get that you're desperate to get into arguments tonight, but there are plenty of others you can actually argue with, rather than someone who has always said Klopp has been the best manager in the world in his time with us. Having a world class manager and functioning owners aren't mutually exclusive - in fact some would say they go hand in hand.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4816 on: Today at 01:09:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:00:22 am
I'm calling the players a disgrace. Kloppo has done too much for us for them fuckers to let us and him down.

Have they let us down though? I go into every season hopeful we can do something special, but I don't think many necessarily expected a title challenge this year. We'll probably finish third, which is a decent finish considering the upheaval over the summer. It was only overperformance that had us thinking we might win it. Tough to watch at the moment, incredibly frustrating, but at least we got another bit of silverware (in a spectacular way) and back into the Champions League - we would've taken that at the start.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4817 on: Today at 01:11:42 am »
Fair points mate but Al also ha sa ponit. Bar Ali none of our "top players"  are consistent enough these days.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4818 on: Today at 01:12:30 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:05:28 am
Al in 'making up utter garbage' shocker. I get that you're desperate to get into arguments tonight, but there are plenty of others you can actually argue with, rather than someone who has always said Klopp has been the best manager in the world in his time with us. Having a world class manager and functioning owners aren't mutually exclusive - in fact some would say they go hand in hand.

Hey Ho.

How about we draw a line in the sand around about now and we both give our judgement on who we think was largely responsible for our great run over the last 7 or 8 years?

I will say it was largely down to Klopp and think things will get worse from now on.

What is your opinion?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4819 on: Today at 01:15:38 am »
We have to keep going, but with two teams to overcome and the games running out, plus our lack of form, well the title is extremely unlikely.

I have mixed feelings. Before the season I would have been quite happy with a CL finish, a trophy, and the introduction of some cracking young players with at least two of them having a great chance to be here for the long haul.

We definitely overachieved to be in a title race this long, but once you are in it, you have to go for it. That feeling is amplified in light of Klopps decision. And thats where it is so disappointing to see it fizzle out. I started to dream of another Prem title and a perfect finale for Klopp. But almost certainly that wont happen now. Hopefully we find a way to regroup and finish with a few wins and see where it takes us, but the group as a whole just looks deflated.   
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4820 on: Today at 01:21:05 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:12:30 am
Hey Ho.

How about we draw a line in the sand around about now and we both give our judgement on who we think was largely responsible for our great run over the last 7 or 8 years?

I will say it was largely down to Klopp and think things will get worse from now on.

What is your opinion?

I think that's quite a childish way of looking at football. As ever, these things go better when it's a team effort, aligned from top to bottom. The best thing FSG have done, and the most important in them overseeing this period of success, was hiring Klopp - I think we agree on that. Klopp is a genius and over that period of time, I don't think any other manager would have been able to compete with City the way he was.

Can they replicate that? It'll be a tough act to follow, but hopefully with the right structure in place we'll have a chance of doing well again with an inferior manager (not a slight on anyone, they're all inferior to Klopp).
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4821 on: Today at 01:26:50 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:11:42 am
Fair points mate but Al also ha sa ponit. Bar Ali none of our "top players"  are consistent enough these days.

Yeah but that's kinda contradictory to the idea that they've let anyone down. If they're not good enough then they've been overachieving until the last month or so.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4822 on: Today at 01:36:06 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:12:30 am
Hey Ho.

How about we draw a line in the sand around about now and we both give our judgement on who we think was largely responsible for our great run over the last 7 or 8 years?

I will say it was largely down to Klopp and think things will get worse from now on.

What is your opinion?

For me there isn't one person - it's been a club effort. At the top of the club money has been available to make big investments when needed. The recruitment side of things have brought in way more hits than misses. Klopp has then coached/managed that group of players brilliantly. Plenty of players have held up their side of the bargain (however good the coaching, they have to step on the pitch and get results). The youth setup has brought through TAA. Anfield is still one of the few grounds in the world that can get into the heads of even the best visiting teams.

So for almost a decade the club at all levels has been performing at an elite level. When Klopp leaves one of those elite cornerstones will be absent and so I would not be surprised to see a drop off in performance. But if that happens it won't mean that Klopp has been responsible for everything good we've seen the last few years, just a sizeable proportion of it.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 01:37:04 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:21:05 am
I think that's quite a childish way of looking at football. As ever, these things go better when it's a team effort, aligned from top to bottom. The best thing FSG have done, and the most important in them overseeing this period of success, was hiring Klopp - I think we agree on that. Klopp is a genius and over that period of time, I don't think any other manager would have been able to compete with City the way he was.

Can they replicate that? It'll be a tough act to follow, but hopefully with the right structure in place we'll have a chance of doing well again with an inferior manager (not a slight on anyone, they're all inferior to Klopp).

Fuck me did you really say that with the right structure in place we have a chance of doing well again. I take it you don't make your living from doing motivational speeches?

We are one of the biggest club on the planet. We have one of the biggest revenues on the planet.

Forget that. Hey hum with the right structure in place we MIGHT have a chance of doing well.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4824 on: Today at 01:41:53 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:36:06 am
For me there isn't one person - it's been a club effort. At the top of the club money has been available to make big investments when needed. The recruitment side of things have brought in way more hits than misses. Klopp has then coached/managed that group of players brilliantly. Plenty of players have held up their side of the bargain (however good the coaching, they have to step on the pitch and get results). The youth setup has brought through TAA. Anfield is still one of the few grounds in the world that can get into the heads of even the best visiting teams.

So for almost a decade the club at all levels has been performing at an elite level. When Klopp leaves one of those elite cornerstones will be absent and so I would not be surprised to see a drop off in performance. But if that happens it won't mean that Klopp has been responsible for everything good we've seen the last few years, just a sizeable proportion of it.



How was it a club effort when Edwards left, when Ward left, when Gordon left, when Graham left.

How was it a club effort when Jorg arrive as an interim DoF.

There has been fuck all club effort and very much a Klopp effort. No wonder he is fucked and is walking away. No wonder we have fell apart since Klopp said he was walking away.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4825 on: Today at 01:44:07 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:12:30 am

things will get worse from now on.

What is your opinion?

Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:21:05 am
Can they replicate that? It'll be a tough act to follow, but hopefully with the right structure in place we'll have a chance of doing well again

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:37:04 am
Fuck me did you really say that with the right structure in place we have a chance of doing well again. I take it you don't make your living from doing motivational speeches?

You really are Trump, just with better political views. Goodnight Al. Sleep it off mate.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4826 on: Today at 01:46:23 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:36:06 am
For me there isn't one person - it's been a club effort. At the top of the club money has been available to make big investments when needed. The recruitment side of things have brought in way more hits than misses. Klopp has then coached/managed that group of players brilliantly. Plenty of players have held up their side of the bargain (however good the coaching, they have to step on the pitch and get results). The youth setup has brought through TAA. Anfield is still one of the few grounds in the world that can get into the heads of even the best visiting teams.

So for almost a decade the club at all levels has been performing at an elite level. When Klopp leaves one of those elite cornerstones will be absent and so I would not be surprised to see a drop off in performance. But if that happens it won't mean that Klopp has been responsible for everything good we've seen the last few years, just a sizeable proportion of it.

Excellent post Sammy.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4827 on: Today at 01:52:20 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:41:53 am
How was it a club effort when Edwards left, when Ward left, when Gordon left, when Graham left.

How was it a club effort when Jorg arrive as an interim DoF.

There has been fuck all club effort and very much a Klopp effort. No wonder he is fucked and is walking away. No wonder we have fell apart since Klopp said he was walking away.

That's an easy question to answer I think. When people left they didn't take their good work with them. We continued to benefit from their good decisions.

You could argue that the performance on the pitch has dropped off it's peak since some of those backroom people moved on. Personally I wouldn't agree with that analysis - I think it is more a natural process whereby a world class team can only maintain that level for so long before age and fatigue takes its toll. But given the last three years we've had a bad season, a good season and an ugly season and given that one of the constants of those season has been Klopp I'd be pretty reluctant to argue that it is him that's been behind all of the success and others that have been responsible when we've fallen short.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4828 on: Today at 01:55:56 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:44:07 am
You really are Trump, just with better political views. Goodnight Al. Sleep it off mate.

Don't you get the point we are one of the richest clubs on the planet. Yet you are stating that with the right structure in place we will have a chance of doing well again.

That is fucking nuts.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4829 on: Today at 02:00:49 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:52:20 am
That's an easy question to answer I think. When people left they didn't take their good work with them. We continued to benefit from their good decisions.

You could argue that the performance on the pitch has dropped off it's peak since some of those backroom people moved on. Personally I wouldn't agree with that analysis - I think it is more a natural process whereby a world class team can only maintain that level for so long before age and fatigue takes its toll. But given the last three years we've had a bad season, a good season and an ugly season and given that one of the constants of those season has been Klopp I'd be pretty reluctant to argue that it is him that's been behind all of the success and others that have been responsible when we've fallen short.

Excellent post Sammy.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4830 on: Today at 02:02:49 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:52:20 am
That's an easy question to answer I think. When people left they didn't take their good work with them. We continued to benefit from their good decisions.

You could argue that the performance on the pitch has dropped off it's peak since some of those backroom people moved on. Personally I wouldn't agree with that analysis - I think it is more a natural process whereby a world class team can only maintain that level for so long before age and fatigue takes its toll. But given the last three years we've had a bad season, a good season and an ugly season and given that one of the constants of those season has been Klopp I'd be pretty reluctant to argue that it is him that's been behind all of the success and others that have been responsible when we've fallen short.

I will make it easy for you.

Klopp+Mainz=success
Klopp+Dortmund=success
Klopp+Liverpool=success

Dortmund+other managers=failure
FSG+other managers=failures

What do you think is the main contributing factor?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4831 on: Today at 02:04:03 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:55:56 am
Don't you get the point we are one of the richest clubs on the planet. Yet you are stating that with the right structure in place we will have a chance of doing well again.

That is fucking nuts.

Yes... in direct response to you saying things will get worse from now. They might, but I imagine we'll still have some fun days to look forward to. Not too sure which part of that viewpoint is fucking nuts. You're feeling far too gloomy to do anything but argue with everything, even if it means arguing against yourself.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4832 on: Today at 02:05:52 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm
Yeah I agree. Wed need Arsenal and City to pretty much lose 2 of their remaining games. Unlikely but not impossible.

don;t do it to yourselves
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4833 on: Today at 02:23:40 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:02:49 am
I will make it easy for you.

Klopp+Mainz=success
Klopp+Dortmund=success
Klopp+Liverpool=success

Dortmund+other managers=failure
FSG+other managers=failures

What do you think is the main contributing factor?

Since Klopp left, Dortmund have finished 2nd five times, 3rd twice, and 4th once. So they've hardly dropped into midtable.

Rodgers came very close to winning the league with us. Obviously it turned sour pretty quickly afterwards but I don't think anyone is arguing that he's anywhere near Klopp's level.

If you wanted to follow the argument through the looking glass you could end up arguing that if FSG had just hired Klopp after sacking Hodgson he would have been challenging for titles and European honours with the likes of Mignolet Downing and Carroll.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4834 on: Today at 02:36:02 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 02:23:40 am
Since Klopp left, Dortmund have finished 2nd five times, 3rd twice, and 4th once. So they've hardly dropped into midtable.

Rodgers came very close to winning the league with us. Obviously it turned sour pretty quickly afterwards but I don't think anyone is arguing that he's anywhere near Klopp's level.

If you wanted to follow the argument through the looking glass you could end up arguing that if FSG had just hired Klopp after sacking Hodgson he would have been challenging for titles and European honours with the likes of Mignolet Downing and Carroll.

Dortmund won titles under Klopp.

They have won fuck all since then.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4835 on: Today at 02:48:52 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:55:56 am
Don't you get the point we are one of the richest clubs on the planet. Yet you are stating that with the right structure in place we will have a chance of doing well again.

That is fucking nuts.

I could be wrong but I take in this case structure to mean management and upstairs people. Weve always been a big global club, but for 30 years it didnt help us win a league. It takes the right management team along with players and recruitment staff etc to have a chance of doing well IE winning.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4836 on: Today at 02:49:07 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 02:23:40 am
Since Klopp left, Dortmund have finished 2nd five times, 3rd twice, and 4th once. So they've hardly dropped into midtable.

Rodgers came very close to winning the league with us. Obviously it turned sour pretty quickly afterwards but I don't think anyone is arguing that he's anywhere near Klopp's level.

If you wanted to follow the argument through the looking glass you could end up arguing that if FSG had just hired Klopp after sacking Hodgson he would have been challenging for titles and European honours with the likes of Mignolet Downing and Carroll.

Not getting involved with you and Als discussion, but Dortmund have never really got over Klopp leaving, as much as they used to pretend they did.  And theres been that sense of regret that they didnt do what needed doing, and what Klopp didnt want them to do - break up and rebuild the team, and get him to stay, rather than the other way round.

Bayern have dropped 10 levels in this time also dont forget.  And league positions can be a bit deceptive, theyve gone through too many coaches, theyve underachieved at a time when the league was there for the taking in about 4 seasons since he left, in which they failled to win it.  But hey, if they win the CL this year, maybe finally they can move on  ;D

But I dont think itll be the same for Liverpool, as they have the prestige and ability to pay bigger fees and the huge wages that BVB never did.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4837 on: Today at 02:49:40 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 02:23:40 am
Since Klopp left, Dortmund have finished 2nd five times, 3rd twice, and 4th once. So they've hardly dropped into midtable.

Rodgers came very close to winning the league with us. Obviously it turned sour pretty quickly afterwards but I don't think anyone is arguing that he's anywhere near Klopp's level.

If you wanted to follow the argument through the looking glass you could end up arguing that if FSG had just hired Klopp after sacking Hodgson he would have been challenging for titles and European honours with the likes of Mignolet Downing and Carroll.

We were a mess, a banter club for five years under FSG, and going nowhere until Klopp arrived. FSG managed to sack three managers in that time. The best thing they've ever done for the club and their investment was hiring him. I really believe in that we'd still be hovering around midtable if Klopp wasn't here. He gave us a life, and a purpose, united us, and guided us out of the mess. now I'm getting all emotional.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4838 on: Today at 03:05:03 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:49:40 am
We were a mess, a banter club for five years under FSG, and going nowhere until Klopp arrived. FSG managed to sack three managers in that time. The best thing they've ever done for the club and their investment was hiring him. I really believe in that we'd still be hovering around midtable if Klopp wasn't here. He gave us a life, and a purpose, united us, and guided us out of the mess. now I'm getting all emotional.

Yup. Fun times ahead :/
