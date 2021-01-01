We have to keep going, but with two teams to overcome and the games running out, plus our lack of form, well
the title is extremely unlikely.
I have mixed feelings. Before the season I would have been quite happy with a CL finish, a trophy, and the introduction of some cracking young players with at least two of them having a great chance to be here for the long haul.
We definitely overachieved to be in a title race this long, but once you are in it, you have to go for it. That feeling is amplified in light of Klopps decision. And thats where it is so disappointing to see it fizzle out. I started to dream of another Prem title and a perfect finale for Klopp. But almost certainly that wont happen now. Hopefully we find a way to regroup and finish with a few wins and see where it takes us, but the group as a whole just looks deflated.