Hey Ho.



How about we draw a line in the sand around about now and we both give our judgement on who we think was largely responsible for our great run over the last 7 or 8 years?



I will say it was largely down to Klopp and think things will get worse from now on.



What is your opinion?



For me there isn't one person - it's been a club effort. At the top of the club money has been available to make big investments when needed. The recruitment side of things have brought in way more hits than misses. Klopp has then coached/managed that group of players brilliantly. Plenty of players have held up their side of the bargain (however good the coaching, they have to step on the pitch and get results). The youth setup has brought through TAA. Anfield is still one of the few grounds in the world that can get into the heads of even the best visiting teams.So for almost a decade the club at all levels has been performing at an elite level. When Klopp leaves one of those elite cornerstones will be absent and so I would not be surprised to see a drop off in performance. But if that happens it won't mean that Klopp has been responsible for everything good we've seen the last few years, just a sizeable proportion of it.