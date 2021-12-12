« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118] 119   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 210626 times)

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 10:22:27 pm »
Quote from: sweetsilver on Today at 10:14:34 pm
Looking at the remaining fixtures, still reckon we still go into last game level on points with City top of the league. No one is winning every game. Arsenal and City tough away games to come.

Mate.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 10:22:33 pm »
Quote from: sweetsilver on Today at 10:14:34 pm
Looking at the remaining fixtures, still reckon we still go into last game level on points with City top of the league. No one is winning every game. Arsenal and City tough away games to come.

Yep. Never give up until it's mathematically over. Let's try and take it to the last day and see what happens.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,529
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 10:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:20:59 pm
I would question the full back part ( I don't think we NEED it. I think we need another good LB, but we have real quality in Trent)

We do need a quality CB and forward, and probably quality DM too although we may get away with simply a great one next to Macca providing genuine class

I think we do. Lets be honest our best players are still the class of 18-20.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,693
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 10:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 10:21:11 pm
Said it at the time. Klopp had said if ever there was a documentary forced upon him he'd leave. And whats happened?
Seems very strange to me that the manager said it was Liverpool 2.0, but knew he was going to leave before the season started. You don't rebuild a squad in 1 season.

Not this again.
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 10:22:46 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 10:21:47 pm
hahahahahaha.Give it up ffs, the players  have.

I'm.all for optimism mate but come on!
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 10:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:22:38 pm
Not this again.

What, something wrong with facts?
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,862
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 10:23:23 pm »
Quote from: sweetsilver on Today at 10:14:34 pm
Looking at the remaining fixtures, still reckon we still go into last game level on points with City top of the league. No one is winning every game. Arsenal and City tough away games to come.

Get to bed nugget....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,333
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 10:23:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:19:00 pm
Said pretty much all season that I think we need an injection of real top quality throughout the team. So another centrehalf, another full back, another midfielder and another attacker of real top, top quality.


Were not spending that sort of  money.
Logged

Online DHRED

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 10:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 10:21:11 pm
Said it at the time. Klopp had said if ever there was a documentary forced upon him he'd leave. And whats happened?
Seems very strange to me that the manager said it was Liverpool 2.0, but knew he was going to leave before the season started. You don't rebuild a squad in 1 season.

I also think this could be the case

Modern football is so fucked.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 10:24:08 pm »
Only players that should be sold are

Mo
Robbo
Matip


We probably need 1 LB, 1 forward, a DM and 1 CB
Logged

Online Ste08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,316
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 10:24:10 pm »
We overachieved this year but how it ended is hard to take even if we are about where we assumed we might be in August.
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,859
  • JFT96
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 10:24:30 pm »
Quote from: sweetsilver on Today at 10:14:34 pm
Looking at the remaining fixtures, still reckon we still go into last game level on points with City top of the league. No one is winning every game. Arsenal and City tough away games to come.

Both arsenal and city are superior to us. And even if they dropped points - we are not winning every game. Not a chance in hell.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,418
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 10:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 10:21:11 pm
Said it at the time. Klopp had said if ever there was a documentary forced upon him he'd leave. And whats happened?
Seems very strange to me that the manager said it was Liverpool 2.0, but knew he was going to leave before the season started. You don't rebuild a squad in 1 season.
Only just back from the ban?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 10:24:56 pm »
Spurs game is massive. They win their 2 in hand and they are 8 points behind with 4 games left. Hopfully this was a blip and Champions League footy is back, but the forwards look clueless at the moment. The Fulham game was great as Jota and Cody were up for it.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,845
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 10:24:59 pm »
I think once people are over the disappointment of the past few weeks, we'll realise that this season has been a fairly successful one. I said it earlier in the thread, but given how much of a catastrophe 22/23 was and we had to bed in an entire new midfield, I think it's commendable to be in a title race in Mid-April in a season where nobody expected us to be in one at all.

If you asked the majority of Liverpool fans last August whether they'd take a top 4 finish this season, I think the majority of us would have hesitantly accepted that offer.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,529
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 10:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Ste08 on Today at 10:24:10 pm
We overachieved this year but how it ended is hard to take even if we are about where we assumed we might be in August.

I dont think we overachieved. I think where we will likely finish is about right.
Logged

Online kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 10:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:24:08 pm
Only players that should be sold are

Mo
Robbo
Matip


We probably need 1 LB, 1 forward, a DM and 1 CB

matip is end of contract
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,992
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 10:25:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:24:45 pm
Only just back from the ban?

It should be reinstated.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,244
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4698 on: Today at 10:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:19:02 pm
Frankly I think we knew that. We knew the defence needed work but we had to focus on midfield this summer. We though the defence was good enough to get where we wanted.

We wanted top 4. In that sense the gamble is probably correct.
Its been chopped and changed far too often due to injuries. Yes it needs repair but the inability to play a settled back 5 has killed us.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4699 on: Today at 10:26:06 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:24:45 pm
Only just back from the ban?

 I'm not the kind of person who is worried about having a big post count. What I've said is factual. I don't see what the problem is.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 10:26:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:22:36 pm
I think we do. Lets be honest our best players are still the class of 18-20.

But one of them in that class is 25 and a full back. I don't think we need 2 world class full backs to compete. Arsenal don't, and I would say there are questions City have 2 world class full backs. We need another good Left Back to start.

We need genuine world class quality in defence and attack, and an excellent DM. I don't think we also need a world class LB to compete I think we are fine with a good starting LB and a world class Trent.
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,633
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 10:27:01 pm »
Let's face it, you need to be strong defensively to win the title and we are far from it.

Think the start of the downfall was playing the full team against Sparta when the tie was done. Three days later we lost our heads against the Mancs and haven't found them since.
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,333
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4702 on: Today at 10:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:24:59 pm
I think once people are over the disappointment of the past few weeks, we'll realise that this season has been a fairly successful one. I said it earlier in the thread, but given how much of a catastrophe 22/23 was and we had to bed in an entire new midfield, I think it's commendable to be in a title race in Mid-April in a season where nobody expected us to be in one at all.

If you asked the majority of Liverpool fans last August whether they'd take a top 4 finish this season, I think the majority of us would have hesitantly accepted that offer.
Nice try. But when you're fighting for the title and give up without a fight its a  disappointing season.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,407
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4703 on: Today at 10:27:25 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:16:51 pm
I'm emotionally calm because after the draw to Manu and the loss to Palace I thought it was done. We look far more likely than Arsenal and City to drop points.

Yeah at least were not losing the title on the final day of the season
Logged

Online kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4704 on: Today at 10:27:33 pm »
our players look as though they have lost belief

the united fa cup game affected certain players confidence they havent been the same since

every game is a tough game for us till the end of the season

injury prevention needs to be a big priority for next season
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4705 on: Today at 10:27:38 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:25:55 pm
Its been chopped and changed far too often due to injuries. Yes it needs repair but the inability to play a settled back 5 has killed us.

I think it would "kill" us anyway

Because we weren't expecting to challenge this year. We were meant to get top 4 and sort out the defence this coming summer. It appears that's how it is going
Logged

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4706 on: Today at 10:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:21:24 pm
I'm gutted that the one season he won the league with us was the one season we couldn't properly celebrate it or have a parade where we could have seen him holding the trophy in one hand whilst holding a pint in the other. That may be the worst thing of all.

It's sickening isn't it? Around February time I was picturing the scenes at Anfield. The trophy lift, pitch invasion, the players showing off the trophy around the ground, Klopp in front of the Kop lifting the PL. So much more.

And out of the blue some twat of a disease popped out of nowhere and put a complete halt to everything. I feel like going full Trump and cursing China :D

We never got the celebrations and instead got some strange presentation. Fair play to the club they tried to make the best out of a bad situation but it was such an anti-climax.

City and their corruption makes me sick to the stomach too. Twice beaten by a point to a club who done all sorts to get ahead of us. We played fair and look where it got us.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:31:56 pm by Andar »
Logged

Online GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4707 on: Today at 10:28:06 pm »
We were deservedly beaten, again! The response in the second half was so wrong after going 2-0 down. One of the worst, as bad as Atalanta. Slow, flat, no ideas.

We should have scored from 45 - 55 minutes again

Playing into teams hands again - a free header for Calvert Lewin?

After 2-0, just nothing. Would have expected some control. The champion teams would have got a goal back and put the pressure on - just no response and not reminiscent of a Klopp team.

Edwards will be looking to clear out a fair few of this team - the mindset and quality is not there
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4708 on: Today at 10:28:07 pm »
I had thought we might get away with the Palace result but 3 points from 9 at this stage of the season is a kick in the stones. We'll keep going like we have to, and after that effort tonight some of them boys need dropped or owe us a big win on Saturday.
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4709 on: Today at 10:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:25:35 pm
It should be reinstated.

Am I missing something? Is it like the, fuck it its Gomes, and not allowed to be mentioned as I don't read the site each and every single day.
If the above is the case then apologies.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4710 on: Today at 10:28:57 pm »
Quote from: sweetsilver on Today at 10:14:34 pm
Looking at the remaining fixtures, still reckon we still go into last game level on points with City top of the league. No one is winning every game. Arsenal and City tough away games to come.

This is only a flesh wound.  Or something
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,244
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4711 on: Today at 10:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:27:38 pm
I think it would "kill" us anyway

Because we weren't expecting to challenge this year. We were meant to get top 4 and sort out the defence this coming summer. It appears that's how it is going
Were we? Where have you heard this?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,563
  • SPQR
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4712 on: Today at 10:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 10:21:21 pm
Can only imagine how much you must have had to drink tonight.

They both look a million miles away from us

He's a wum

There will be a fair few one here tonight
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4713 on: Today at 10:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:24:59 pm
I think once people are over the disappointment of the past few weeks, we'll realise that this season has been a fairly successful one. I said it earlier in the thread, but given how much of a catastrophe 22/23 was and we had to bed in an entire new midfield, I think it's commendable to be in a title race in Mid-April in a season where nobody expected us to be in one at all.

If you asked the majority of Liverpool fans last August whether they'd take a top 4 finish this season, I think the majority of us would have hesitantly accepted that offer.

Agree. Think we have massively over achieved.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,220
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4714 on: Today at 10:29:53 pm »
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Today at 10:28:06 pm
We were deservedly beaten, again! The response in the second half was so wrong after going 2-0 down. One of the worst, as bad as Atalanta. Slow, flat, no ideas.

We should have scored from 45 - 55 minutes again

Playing into teams hands again - a free header for Calvert Lewin?

After 2-0, just nothing. Would have expected some control. The champion teams would have got a goal back and put the pressure on - just no response and not reminiscent of a Klopp team.

Edwards will be looking to clear out a fair few of this team - the mindset and quality is not there

Diaz rattled the woodwork at 2-0. Did you miss that ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,279
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4715 on: Today at 10:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:24:08 pm
Only players that should be sold are

Mo
Robbo
Matip


We probably need 1 LB, 1 forward, a DM and 1 CB

Matip and Thiago are out of contract.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,529
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4716 on: Today at 10:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 10:29:16 pm
Agree. Think we have massively over achieved.

We havent massively overachieved. Are Villa or Spurs better than us?
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,650
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4717 on: Today at 10:31:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:14 pm
We havent massively overachieved. Are Villa or Spurs better than us?

I watched the Bournemouth game tonight. They played better football than we have for a while to be fair to them. I don't think Villa or Spurs are better than us but they have fitter squads and are in better form.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4718 on: Today at 10:31:34 pm »
New manager will have own ideas.
First thing is to find out how he wants to play Trent.

We have Allison and Virgil who can be classed as leaders.

Need to get a new fresh top quality LB.
Need a proper DM
If we sell Mo, then a top quality Forward.

Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4719 on: Today at 10:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:21:24 pm
I'm gutted that the one season he won the league with us was the one season we couldn't properly celebrate it or have a parade where we could have seen him holding the trophy in one hand whilst holding a pint in the other. That may be the worst thing of all.

Yea it is a bit of a downer. We can still have a good send off though? There must be a parade for the League Cup and to thanks Jurgen?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118] 119   Go Up
« previous next »
 