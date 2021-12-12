I'm gutted that the one season he won the league with us was the one season we couldn't properly celebrate it or have a parade where we could have seen him holding the trophy in one hand whilst holding a pint in the other. That may be the worst thing of all.



It's sickening isn't it? Around February time I was picturing the scenes at Anfield. The trophy lift, pitch invasion, the players showing off the trophy around the ground, Klopp in front of the Kop lifting the PL. So much more.And out of the blue some twat of a disease popped out of nowhere and put a complete halt to everything. I feel like going full Trump and cursing ChinaWe never got the celebrations and instead got some strange presentation. Fair play to the club they tried to make the best out of a bad situation but it was such an anti-climax.City and their corruption makes me sick to the stomach too. Twice beaten by a point to a club who done all sorts to get ahead of us. We played fair and look where it got us.