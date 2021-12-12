« previous next »
Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 201341 times)

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 01:50:48 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:39:15 pm
I just don't see how City can drop points in the run-in with no further distractions, I really don't. And if it is going to happen it has to be this week.

Arsenal on the other hand I really can't see getting maximum points and in fact I can see them dropping points both tonight and on Sunday.

They've 4 away games left. In the first 15 aways, they've dropped points in 5 games. An average of every 3rd game.

Since they lost at Villa in December they've mainly been playing shite away from home. Luton, Everton, Saudi (5 losses in their last 6 prior to the game), Brentford, Bournemouth, Palace with the only decent side being us which they should've lost.

Hopefully Brighton, Fulham and Spurs are arsed about their games.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 01:52:52 pm »
Yeah, saw that Barney. 4 out if 6 away from home. All have the potential to be tricky if they dont start well. Obviously they could win all 4 easily too but there is a hole they could drop points somewhere.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 01:54:02 pm »
Spurs away is their game in hand which is their penultimate game. So if we do our job and win our games they won't surpass us until then which could be interesting.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 03:23:04 pm »
I had faith in Fulham until we played them to be honest. Easy win for City.

It's Spurs or bust for me but even then we need a win for Spurs, not a draw.

Never know but seems unlikely.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 04:07:38 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:23:04 pm
I had faith in Fulham until we played them to be honest. Easy win for City.

It's Spurs or bust for me but even then we need a win for Spurs, not a draw.

Never know but seems unlikely.

Best not to predict anything at all at this stage, unless it is all wins for Man City, then you will at least sleep better and not kick things whenever they play.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 05:14:36 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 11:55:27 am
No Foden, Haaland or Alvarez in training apparently. We'll see.

Testers must be dropping in ;)
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 05:28:03 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:39:15 pm
I just don't see how City can drop points in the run-in with no further distractions, I really don't. And if it is going to happen it has to be this week.

Arsenal on the other hand I really can't see getting maximum points and in fact I can see them dropping points both tonight and on Sunday.

They never drop points post CL games so I dont think the CL will distract them thing really holds up.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 05:57:52 pm »
Absolutely crazy if Klopp only walks away with 1 league title his record is insane in the league regarding consistency but up against some oil cheating state robbing him of titles bloody sucks.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 09:33:43 pm »
Well we'll certainly not be winning anything on goal difference... So much for Chelsea giving Arsenal a tough game. If they get through Spurs at the weekend I don't think they'll drop any more points.

Ugh it's painful enough sitting around waiting for one team to drop points, never mind two.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 09:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:33:43 pm
Well we'll certainly not be winning anything on goal difference... So much for Chelsea giving Arsenal a tough game. If they get through Spurs at the weekend I don't think they'll drop any more points.

Ugh it's painful enough sitting around waiting for one team to drop points, never mind two.

Cant dwell on it. Forget about it and move on. Getting wound up by it wont do us any good.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4370 on: Today at 09:45:50 pm »
Arsenal are fast starters. Spurs havent played in 2 weeks.

If Arsenal beat Spurs, then Spurs are out of the top 4 race and probably let City win in a couple of weeks.

Someone needs to score first against them, they have won once like that all season.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4371 on: Today at 09:47:23 pm »
Arsenal's hardest challenge will be getting over the line. We know ourselves it's never easy until you've done it that first time. But I agree it would be good to see Spurs score the opening goal.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4372 on: Today at 09:53:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:47:23 pm
Arsenal's hardest challenge will be getting over the line. We know ourselves it's never easy until you've done it that first time. But I agree it would be good to see Spurs score the opening goal.

Then Arsenal likely dont win, if they concede first.

My concern is Spurs will be fresh, but rusty while Arsenal are now a well oiled machine.
I would not be surprised if Arsenal blow Spurs away, especially with the high line.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4373 on: Today at 09:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:53:17 pm
Then Arsenal likely dont win, if they concede first.

My concern is Spurs will be fresh, but rusty while Arsenal are now a well oiled machine.
I would not be surprised if Arsenal blow Spurs away, especially with the high line.

Thing is if we manage to win the next two games we will be above them, and it means the pressure is on them straight away. They lost when no one expected them to at Villa, the nearer the end of the season gets, the more that could happen again.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4374 on: Today at 10:04:34 pm »
It's not in our hands and we're relying on not one but two teams to slip up.

We can only take it game by game and I'd be happy if we're in a decent position on the final day.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4375 on: Today at 10:05:20 pm »
We cant look past Wednesday right now.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4376 on: Today at 10:05:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:04:34 pm
It's not in our hands and we're relying on not one but two teams to slip up.

We can only take it game by game and I'd be happy if we're in a decent position on the final day.

If we are not top on the final day, then we wont be winning the league.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 10:06:03 pm »
Just do our job tomorrow.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 10:06:31 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:59:35 pm
Thing is if we manage to win the next two games we will be above them, and it means the pressure is on them straight away. They lost when no one expected them to at Villa, the nearer the end of the season gets, the more that could happen again.

If somehow someone can score first against them..they are very strong in the first half of games. They probably should have scored a couple v Villa in the first half. 

I wonder if they had their blip, which was Villa and Bayern
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 10:06:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:05:53 pm
If we are not top on the final day, then we wont be winning the league.
Nope. Anything can happen with that pressure.

City almost bottled it against Villa.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 10:07:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:06:47 pm
Nope. Anything can happen with that pressure.

City almost bottled it against Villa.
Admire your optimism but Arsenal have the shite.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 10:07:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:06:47 pm
Nope. Anything can happen with that pressure.

City almost bottled it against Villa.

Arsenal V Everton  ;D
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 10:08:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:06:47 pm
Nope. Anything can happen with that pressure.

City almost bottled it against Villa.

City play West Ham. They will thrash them but ok maybe at least West Ham carry a threat. But if Arsenal are top, Everton will let the ball in if they have to.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4383 on: Today at 10:09:48 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:07:35 pm
Admire your optimism but Arsenal have the shite.
It's not in Arsenal's hands as it stands.

Pressure dies funny things to teams. Man city were a penalty away from sealing it in the penultimate game and they were 2-0 down in a must win against Villa with 15 minutes to go.
