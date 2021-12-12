I just don't see how City can drop points in the run-in with no further distractions, I really don't. And if it is going to happen it has to be this week.



Arsenal on the other hand I really can't see getting maximum points and in fact I can see them dropping points both tonight and on Sunday.



They've 4 away games left. In the first 15 aways, they've dropped points in 5 games. An average of every 3rd game.Since they lost at Villa in December they've mainly been playing shite away from home. Luton, Everton, Saudi (5 losses in their last 6 prior to the game), Brentford, Bournemouth, Palace with the only decent side being us which they should've lost.Hopefully Brighton, Fulham and Spurs are arsed about their games.