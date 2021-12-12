« previous next »
I just don't see how City can drop points in the run-in with no further distractions, I really don't. And if it is going to happen it has to be this week.

Arsenal on the other hand I really can't see getting maximum points and in fact I can see them dropping points both tonight and on Sunday.

They've 4 away games left. In the first 15 aways, they've dropped points in 5 games. An average of every 3rd game.

Since they lost at Villa in December they've mainly been playing shite away from home. Luton, Everton, Saudi (5 losses in their last 6 prior to the game), Brentford, Bournemouth, Palace with the only decent side being us which they should've lost.

Hopefully Brighton, Fulham and Spurs are arsed about their games.
Yeah, saw that Barney. 4 out if 6 away from home. All have the potential to be tricky if they dont start well. Obviously they could win all 4 easily too but there is a hole they could drop points somewhere.
Spurs away is their game in hand which is their penultimate game. So if we do our job and win our games they won't surpass us until then which could be interesting.
I had faith in Fulham until we played them to be honest. Easy win for City.

It's Spurs or bust for me but even then we need a win for Spurs, not a draw.

Never know but seems unlikely.
I had faith in Fulham until we played them to be honest. Easy win for City.

It's Spurs or bust for me but even then we need a win for Spurs, not a draw.

Never know but seems unlikely.

Best not to predict anything at all at this stage, unless it is all wins for Man City, then you will at least sleep better and not kick things whenever they play.
No Foden, Haaland or Alvarez in training apparently. We'll see.

Testers must be dropping in ;)
I just don't see how City can drop points in the run-in with no further distractions, I really don't. And if it is going to happen it has to be this week.

Arsenal on the other hand I really can't see getting maximum points and in fact I can see them dropping points both tonight and on Sunday.

They never drop points post CL games so I dont think the CL will distract them thing really holds up.
