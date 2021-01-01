Looking ahead (which is always foolish)



How will that Villa game for us and the rivals games against Spurs play out? In theory we want Spurs to be going for top 4 when they play Arsenal and City (in the final week of the season). But that can only happen if Villa are still not sure if qualification either, meaning wed have to go there with them needing something from that game rather than being safe.



We cant have it both ways so either we play Villa when theyve secured 4th meaning Spurs might not be too intensity when they play City. Or Villa wont have it sewn up meaning wed have to go there and get what would probably be our best away win of the season.



Too far off to worry about just yet, but if we get to that stage with everything still on the line its going to be an intense few days!