If we learned one thing over the past 7 years, it is not to torture yourself over other's results. Yes, we'll be looking out for Arsenal this week and taking a note of City at Brighton but all we can do is win our games.
We were not completely rebuilt last summer and must be 99% of all fans did not expect a title charge this season. We absolutely have to put everything into the last 5. The common 'Derby draw' that Everton sometimes eke out will not be enough for us, so we have to go for it even more.
End of the day, these are the last games of Jurgen Klopp, it will come down to nerve, finishing, thank Fowler we have Trent back and looking good again.
These are good times to be a Red, as I fully believe the backroom set up for next season is looking excellent, with a coach to come.
But this is Jurgen's last lap, let's enjoy it.