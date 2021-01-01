« previous next »
Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Buster Gonad

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4320 on: Today at 08:53:56 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:41:23 pm
I don't think even the biggest optimist would have had us right in the fight at this stage. So just enjoy it. Whilst we can.

Hard to see it that way when it was in our hands but absolutely correct.  I wanted top 4 this season and maybe a cup. Klopp has worked miracles again. Pretty chilled about it now. What will be will be.


Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4321 on: Today at 08:57:35 am
Not to project too much onto one game, but this was exactly the type of game I hoped for. We were patient but faster, our players worked for each other and were much more in tune wth what could go wrong or right in any given moment - ready to pounce or protect. Though it wasn't straightforward it will have built up our confidence in attack and passing through the lines. We just need to remain in the moment, don't think too far ahead, don't think ahead at all actually. Just feel the new blood surging through the team, face up the blue mutants on Wednesday and know we are the better team.


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4322 on: Today at 09:02:02 am
Looking ahead (which is always foolish)

How will that Villa game for us and the rivals games against Spurs play out? In theory we want Spurs to be going for top 4 when they play Arsenal and City (in the final week of the season). But that can only happen if Villa are still not sure if qualification either, meaning wed have to go there with them needing something from that game rather than being safe.

We cant have it both ways so either we play Villa when theyve secured 4th meaning Spurs might not be too intensity when they play City. Or Villa wont have it sewn up meaning wed have to go there and get what would probably be our best away win of the season.

Too far off to worry about just yet, but if we get to that stage with everything still on the line its going to be an intense few days!


Avens

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4323 on: Today at 09:08:08 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:38:37 am
I would love to see some evidence that shows scoring a goal excludes scoring a goal a few minutes later. The reality is that scoring a goal increases the chances of scoring another goal.

I think you know that this is a very silly post, Al, but I'll explain anyway. Chaos theory tells us that we wouldn't have scored the goal we did a minute after the Odegaard incident. It would have been a completely different reality that we were operating in, so to say we'd have found ourselves 2-1 up at that point doesn't make sense. If the handball had come after our goal, you'd have a point. As the saying goes, a VAR ref making a decision made in Stockley Park, could cause a tornado to occur in Liverpool. Or something.

Fair point from AIAR that there's enough ref chat in here though. Probably enough basic theoretical physics too 😅



MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4324 on: Today at 09:17:15 am
It's not in our hands so we can only focus on the next game.

We've not been playing well enough to look beyond that but hopefully the last two away wins are the starting point for our return to form.


Jean Girard

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4325 on: Today at 09:19:06 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:02:02 am
Looking ahead (which is always foolish)

How will that Villa game for us and the rivals games against Spurs play out? In theory we want Spurs to be going for top 4 when they play Arsenal and City (in the final week of the season). But that can only happen if Villa are still not sure if qualification either, meaning wed have to go there with them needing something from that game rather than being safe.

We cant have it both ways so either we play Villa when theyve secured 4th meaning Spurs might not be too intensity when they play City. Or Villa wont have it sewn up meaning wed have to go there and get what would probably be our best away win of the season.

Too far off to worry about just yet, but if we get to that stage with everything still on the line its going to be an intense few days!


We need to win all our games either way I think. So best not to think about it too deeply on our side. Hopefully Villa have a really attritional couple of weeks and Spurs stay in the hunt and hungry. Crucially we play Villa the night before Spurs play City. We can do them a favour and send them into the City with something on the line.

It's Spurs though - so I expect nothing from them.




Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4326 on: Today at 09:41:40 am
Personally Id just take this a game at a time. Thats my thinking anyway.

The win yesterday keeps us in the race. As it stands we need a win at Everton to stay in the race. Not trying to think too much beyond that. Other results may mean we dont need to win all 6 or may mean 6 wins is only good enough for 3rd.

Not worth worrying about that currently. Just win the next game (in my opinion our biggest game of the season before a ball is kicked) and take it from there.





lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4327 on: Today at 09:45:46 am
If we learned one thing over the past 7 years, it is not to torture yourself over other's results. Yes, we'll be looking out for Arsenal this week and taking a note of City at Brighton but all we can do is win our games.

We were not completely rebuilt last summer and must be 99% of all fans did not expect a title charge this season. We absolutely have to put everything into the last 5. The common 'Derby draw' that Everton sometimes eke out will not be enough for us, so we have to go for it even more.

End of the day, these are the last games of Jurgen Klopp, it will come down to nerve, finishing, thank Fowler we have Trent back and looking good again.

These are good times to be a Red, as I fully believe the backroom set up for next season is looking excellent, with a coach to come.

But this is Jurgen's last lap, let's enjoy it.



rocco

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4328 on: Today at 09:50:48 am
I can see one of Arsenal/City dropping points but maybe not both but still we need to win all our remaining games and hope


harleydanger

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4329 on: Today at 11:12:27 am
Got to run with Gravenberch again, Mac and Curtis.

Endo looks exhausted and Gravenberch looked great.






swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4330 on: Today at 11:31:21 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:50:48 am
I can see one of Arsenal/City dropping points but maybe not both but still we need to win all our remaining games and hope

They can both lose to Spurs. We can beat Villa in the penultimate game to give Spurs the incentive to go and beat City in order to secure 4th.
There you go, job done :)


lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4331 on: Today at 12:52:51 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:31:21 am
They can both lose to Spurs. We can beat Villa in the penultimate game to give Spurs the incentive to go and beat City in order to secure 4th.
There you go, job done :)

Unlikey to lose but they can draw.



GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4332 on: Today at 12:59:34 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:08:08 am
I think you know that this is a very silly post, Al, but I'll explain anyway. Chaos theory tells us that we wouldn't have scored the goal we did a minute after the Odegaard incident. It would have been a completely different reality that we were operating in, so to say we'd have found ourselves 2-1 up at that point doesn't make sense. If the handball had come after our goal, you'd have a point. As the saying goes, a VAR ref making a decision made in Stockley Park, could cause a tornado to occur in Liverpool. Or something.

Fair point from AIAR that there's enough ref chat in here though. Probably enough basic theoretical physics too 😅

It's just as nonsensical to claim that we definitely wouldn't have scored a couple of minutes later as it is to claim we definitely would have. Alternate realities and timelines, sure, but the reality of football is that the Anfield crowd goes up a notch or three with the [probable] goal and Arsenal faces a sustained period of intense pressure. What I'm saying is, you're both wrong. :P


Andy2508

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4333 on: Today at 01:07:16 pm
Palmer not training for Chelsea today due to sickness, makes Arsenals job a bit easier if he's not deemed to be fit to play


Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4334 on: Today at 01:12:03 pm
Quote from: Andy2508 on Today at 01:07:16 pm
Palmer not training for Chelsea today due to sickness, makes Arsenals job a bit easier if he's not deemed to be fit to play

I swear to christ Arsenal must be the luckiest team ever. Absolutely everything falls for them this season.



Andy2508

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4335 on: Today at 01:13:56 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:12:03 pm
I swear to christ Arsenal must be the luckiest team ever. Absolutely everything falls for them this season.

It certainly does feel that way! Suppose all we can do is keep winning our games and hope they and City mess up somewhere. Could do with them facing fully strength teams mind!


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4336 on: Today at 01:34:10 pm
Lets not worry about Arsenal at this stage.

Sure Palmer plays tomorrow.



MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4337 on: Today at 01:37:22 pm
villa play a high line & leave space.
actually think that one miht not be as hard as people think


G Richards

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4338 on: Today at 01:40:57 pm
Beat Everton, thats the only thing we can control. Play well, get the three points, and see what the others do.


1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4339 on: Today at 01:53:49 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:17:15 am
It's not in our hands so we can only focus on the next game.

We've not been playing well enough to look beyond that but hopefully the last two away wins are the starting point for our return to form.
The entire picture could change for good or bad between Tuesday and Thursday. Arsenal' should' beat Chelsea on Tuesday, but it's not a given. We will doubtless get involved in a scrap with Everton on Wednesday. You would expect the cheats to then win on Thursday.

If all 3 teams win, the cheats keep their advantage and become more likely to win the league. However, we could have a scenario where we're effectively eliminated from contention, or one where it's in our hands with 4 games to play, leading us all to wonder why we were so downbeat  :o

If it was a straight fight between us and Arsenal, it would be a fantastic run in as both sides could definitely drop points. A shame that there's a cheating interloper.


