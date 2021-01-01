« previous next »
Can we also please give it a fucking rest about referees in here. A couple of threads solely dedicated to it already. The whole footballing season getting dragged into a debate about shit referees, corruption, not corruption, unconscious bias, conscious bias...it's as tedious as it gets.
Spurs will most likely need to beat Arsenal this weekend to stay in the top 4 race. Most likely they will need to get something from city as well at home.
This works well for us.
It really could come down to GD.
This week will be huge as all 3 of us have tough games.
Personally think Arsenal need to drop points from their next 2.
There is no point over thinking this stuff as it can drive you mad.

Just take one game at a time and see what happens.
Diaz goal gets given. Doku handball results in a Liverpool win and Odegaard hand ball results in a Liverpool win.

You are right mate they have no place in this thread. Then again this thread wouldn't exist if those decisions were given. We would already have wrapped up the title race.
Win these next two and we'll be top overnight next Saturday regardless. With arsenal to go to spurs the next day. Going to be very tricky, but would be huge. We'd all be feeling better about ourselves as well. If we're going to fall short this season I just hope we at least finish on a positive note for Jürgen. The last couple of weeks have been grim.
Cant really look past Everton.
The key is that IF City and Arsenal slip up we have to be there to take advantage. Essentially we have to stick around to at least put pressure on them when they are playing their games. Make City win it if they are going win it. Both have some banana skins in their run in. At least 2 teams that play City have quite a lot to play for. But then we have some difficult games too.

Cant do anything about the Palace game now. Its gone.

But yes, the only game that matters is Everton. Then we see what happens. Im just happy that the players would have gained a bit of confidence back after today which is very important. Try and beat Everton and then see where we are at going into next weekends games.
Nah I can't see them winning it.

For Everton, Im guessing Konate comes in the defence.
Mac, Jones and Dom in midfield
Same front 3?
There is an enormous thread dedicated to it in this section and another thread in general sport. Feels like every thread I click on we're talking about refs. It's tiresome.
NO thanks to Dom, awful at the minute. Endo, Jones, Mac for Everton please.
While this is true it would still be in our hands had we not lost to Palace at Anfield last week.
Indeed. The lad is better without the ball than with it at the moment.
Not a chance I am starting Szoboszali against Everton. He doesn't warrant a place in the first eleven on current form. He was poor again in his cameo today. So sloppy in possession
Get to the top of of Shaw Street and you will.
Then maybe the PGMOL should get their house in order.
Haven't been pleased with Jones lately either so not sure I want him to start against Everton either.
Its insane theres a not small likelihood that the top three spots at the end of a 38 game season are decided by goal difference.
Clear today that Jurgen went for freshness so I'd expect plenty changes for the bitters.
Great to get a win with a lot of rotation options for our FWs and MFs. Should be able to stay relatively fresh for Wednesday.
Win against Everton and we go 4 points clear of City ahead of their trip to Brighton.
Our schedule is the toughest, I think, especially Spurs home and Villa away. But Spurs play Arsenal and Chelsea before us, and they need to win all of their remaining games to keep their CL hopes alive. If they beat Arsenal, great, if they don't, most likely they will have just pride to play for at Anfield. Villa need to win the next two games against Chealsea (h) and Brighton (a). If they do, they'd likely finish in 4th ahead of Spurs on GD, and a point in the last two games will guarantee that. They may not have such a strong incentive to win by the time we play them.

We must make sure we win our next two and see where we are. City and Arsenal would have played three games by the time we meet Spurs.
I don't think even the biggest optimist would have had us right in the fight at this stage. So just enjoy it. Whilst we can.
Villa will have been away in Greece the Thursday before we play them. Just a shame we didnt get them on the Sunday. Well have had a weeks rest against tired minds and legs, well win that.
Absolutely has to be the same front 3. Two starts in a row so the subs can come sooner in the second half than they did today but today proved it worked well.

Midfield will see Mac come back in. Endo will start again. The third will be anyone's guess. Grav to go again? Jones to come in? Szob not great form but got a good rest too? Decision for Klopp.

Konate to come in at the back.

I've just gone down the fixture list rabbit hole again and convinced myself City will drop points before the season's end. I pray we take it a game at a time and give ourselves real hope.
It's all valid but we have no idea if the other results would have ended up the same had those decisions gone for us. Would we have settled for the point at Forest if we had a lead at the top? Would we have felt the pressure and dropped a Palace-like game earlier once everyone said we were favourites, etc? We just don't know. Arsenal lost to Villa the moment it was in their hands, the pressure got to them. Had we won earlier in the day the whole atmosphere and pressure on them would have been less and it can result in a different outcome. We can't just look at the moments we were screwed and then add those points on to what we won elsewhere, football doesn't always work like that.
The Arsenal one is a great example of this. Keeps getting quoted as one which cost us points, which ignores the fact that we scored a couple of minutes later. A goal which wouldn't have happened if we'd been given the penalty (which we obviously should have).
I would love to see some evidence that shows scoring a goal excludes scoring a goal a few minutes later. The reality is that scoring a goal increases the chances of scoring another goal.

What?
Youre a dickhead.
Sorry, I take the first dickhead back, youre a massive dickhead.

I get it now, its a wind up, youre a wind up and youre some sort of Davros style internet crank, leader of all the internet weirdos.



You are an embarrassment. You are a massive embarrassment.

How is it a wind up? If the math is there then I learned something today. I would like to see that math, Id been operating under the principle that 2-0 was statistically more unlikely than 1-0 
See now Im not sure whether to go to bed or keep watching
I don't see Arsenal as winning it - I just can't see them beating Chelsea and Spurs. But then they'd probably say they can't see us beating Everton and Villa/Spurs.

For me it all comes down to City losing a game vs Spurs. Can't see anyone else being able to beat them.
Just concentrate on the 4 points needed to secure top 4. Whatever happens after that, happens.
