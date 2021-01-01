Our schedule is the toughest, I think, especially Spurs home and Villa away. But Spurs play Arsenal and Chelsea before us, and they need to win all of their remaining games to keep their CL hopes alive. If they beat Arsenal, great, if they don't, most likely they will have just pride to play for at Anfield. Villa need to win the next two games against Chealsea (h) and Brighton (a). If they do, they'd likely finish in 4th ahead of Spurs on GD, and a point in the last two games will guarantee that. They may not have such a strong incentive to win by the time we play them.
We must make sure we win our next two and see where we are. City and Arsenal would have played three games by the time we meet Spurs.