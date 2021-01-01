There is no point over thinking this stuff as it can drive you mad.



Just take one game at a time and see what happens.



The key is that IF City and Arsenal slip up we have to be there to take advantage. Essentially we have to stick around to at least put pressure on them when they are playing their games. Make City win it if they are going win it. Both have some banana skins in their run in. At least 2 teams that play City have quite a lot to play for. But then we have some difficult games too.Cant do anything about the Palace game now. Its gone.But yes, the only game that matters is Everton. Then we see what happens. Im just happy that the players would have gained a bit of confidence back after today which is very important. Try and beat Everton and then see where we are at going into next weekends games.