The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 10:41:05 am
As disappointing as the last few results have been, (i've been guilty of a good moan myself post match win over Atalanta, who were excellent) with many of the old hands alluding to the highs we are so use to, its situations like this that reminds me of how lucky we have been to see such riches...  So i'm going to be positive for tomorrows game and just enjoy where we are, as a line in the James song goes, "if i hadn't seen such riches i could live with being poor"

Up the Mighty Redmen lets fucking get at fulham tomorrow, then lets see what the remaining games hold.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 11:01:11 am
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 10:38:16 am
There's no other option now than to vociferously back this brilliant team and manager.

Amidst all the chat and reflections on the last week or two, this is the reality IMO. No point being anything other than positive. Things can change, momentum can shift, things can click, football is like that sometimes. We don't have to be brilliant to win the next 6, we just have to have moments in each of them, and take advantage of them.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 12:03:59 pm
Just looked at the fixtures schedule after the cheats played extra time, they really do get lucky
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 12:04:48 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:03:59 pm
Just looked at the fixtures schedule after the cheats played extra time, they really do get lucky

A game tonight against an in form Chelsea which could go to extra time? I'd rather not be playing that personally :D
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 12:09:19 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:03:59 pm
Just looked at the fixtures schedule after the cheats played extra time, they really do get lucky
They couldn't beat Chelsea in the league this season and they could have easily lost both games if Chelsea had been more clinical.

If they go out of two competitions in three days then there's more pressure on them. The pressure of ending the season empty-handed.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 12:09:48 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:04:48 pm
A game tonight against an in form Chelsea which could go to extra time? I'd rather not be playing that personally :D

Id rather they had a league game after the CL, there next game is Thursday, nice break
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 12:10:45 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:03:59 pm
Just looked at the fixtures schedule after the cheats played extra time, they really do get lucky

Yeah it's annoying, would have been much better if they had a league game instead of a shitty cup game where they'll no doubt rest loads.

Arsenal later again get to play someone missing a load of players, feels like they've had 30 games of that this season!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 12:17:42 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 12:10:45 pm
Yeah it's annoying, would have been much better if they had a league game instead of a shitty cup game where they'll no doubt rest loads.

Arsenal later again get to play someone missing a load of players, feels like they've had 30 games of that this season!

Yeah, nice rest. Haaland is a doubt, gutted if the only  game he misses is FAC
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 01:07:19 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 10:38:16 am
There's no other option now than to vociferously back this brilliant team and manager.

Last 6 matches with Jurgen at the helm. Let's fucking make some noise and push for a miracle.

If any club can pull it off, it's us.

Right. Lets back these mighty reds and this magnificent manager
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 01:13:29 pm
It's starting to hit home now. This is it.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 01:17:36 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:17:42 pm
Yeah, nice rest. Haaland is a doubt, gutted if the only  game he misses is FAC

To be fair on recent form Im not convinced he improves them that much.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 06:47:52 pm
6 games left of our season and realistically it may be the last concrete chance we get at the league in the short term future...Klopp needs to somehow get himself and the players re-motivated, at the moment he is going out on a whimper. These last few games we have been lethargic and well below the level we know we can produce.

Even getting 6 wins is no guarantee, we need Arsenal and City to blink. But I just want us to give it a real go, the title is still there for the taking.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 07:31:15 pm
If only we could get a lucky break where the team were facing has the whole team out, City with Villa and now Arsenal. Couldnt make this shit up if you tried.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 08:22:42 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 07:31:15 pm
If only we could get a lucky break where the team were facing has the whole team out, City with Villa and now Arsenal. Couldnt make this shit up if you tried.

Or completely mis-hit the opening goal like Arsenal then
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 02:51:27 pm
4 (away) games in 10 days is a big task.
Why are City however not playing until Thursday?
They played yesterday, Brighton didn't play at all. The game should surely be wednesday, particularly as they also would have hoped to still be playing in the CL semi's (first leg is Tuesday)
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 03:02:43 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 02:51:27 pm
4 (away) games in 10 days is a big task.
Why are City however not playing until Thursday?
They played yesterday, Brighton didn't play at all. The game should surely be wednesday, particularly as they also would have hoped to still be playing in the CL semi's (first leg is Tuesday)

TV unfortunately. Sky picked the derby and the Brighton-City game for the Sunday of the Cup QFs so get to show them both now, and will have wanted to show them on different nights. Agreed it would make more sense for them to play Wed and us Thu, but they probably see Wed as a bigger night and the derby as a bigger game, so we get the short straw.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 07:28:34 pm
Now focus on Everton. Good win, plus Macca and Mo largely rested. Trent and Jota factors back.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 07:35:58 pm
2 wins on the bounce.

Winning breeds winning.

That was a tough away game out the way. The players will take some confidence from that and lets see what happens at Everton. Were still alive and thats all we can ask for right now.

Hoping Chelsea can bounce back from yesterday. Theyve given all top teams a game this season so thats a tricky game for Arsenal and the pressure will be on them again playing first.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 07:36:05 pm
We managed the squad well today and we've got a strong bench again which should serve us well for the next two.

This time next Sunday we'll know where we are. We'll have to be top to have a chance really (City game in hand as well).

Two tough away games but Arsenal have Chelsea and Spurs.

I don't think City's next two are easy either. Brighton isn't a gimme and Forest away will be feisty after today, it's not an easy place to go when they're up for it.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 07:37:20 pm
5 to go..
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 07:39:55 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:36:05 pm
We managed the squad well today and we've got a strong bench again which should serve us well for the next two.

This time next Sunday we'll know where we are. We'll have to be top to have a chance really (City game in hand as well).

Two tough away games but Arsenal have Chelsea and Spurs.

I don't think City's next two are easy either. Brighton isn't a gimme and Forest away will be feisty after today, it's not an easy place to go when they're up for it.

115 will stroll their remaining games im afraid.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 07:42:35 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:39:55 pm
115 will stroll their remaining games im afraid.

I think they've got a slip up in them, but a draw isn't enough for us now and that's even if we win all ours.

If we can do the business ourselves - and get our noses in front of Arsenal - then realistically it's a case of hoping Spurs do something and they'll need a result for top 4.

5 wins in itself is a huge ask for us, we can only concentrate on winning ourselves.

We'll end up kicking ourselves over losing 5 points to a dogshit United team.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 07:44:38 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:39:55 pm
115 will stroll their remaining games im afraid.

Can I have Euromillions numbers please?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 07:44:53 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:39:55 pm
115 will stroll their remaining games im afraid.

Amazing that they have failed to win 10 of their 32 League games so far.

They were expected to stroll their way through against Madrid and batter Chelsea.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 07:46:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:42:35 pm
I think they've got a slip up in them, but a draw isn't enough for us now and that's even if we win all ours.

If we can do the business ourselves - and get our noses in front of Arsenal - then realistically it's a case of hoping Spurs do something and they'll need a result for top 4.

5 wins in itself is a huge ask for us, we can only concentrate on winning ourselves.

We'll end up kicking ourselves over losing 5 points to a dogshit United team.

Why isn't a draw enough. If they draw one game and we win all our games then the GD is going to be extremely close.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 07:48:10 pm
City aren't looking all that convincing. They're living on their luck as we've had to a lot as well.

A big win at home to Luton but look at Luton yesterday - they're shot now and they're the kind of team City always turn over at home.

They'll find some of the away trips they've got left tough.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 07:51:05 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:46:52 pm
Why isn't a draw enough. If they draw one game and we win all our games then the GD is going to be extremely close.

It could be, yeah. If we were level on points last day and goal difference is tight, you wouldn't want a shootout with them though. West Ham battered today and already on the beach and Moyes likely going.

Arsenal still have to drop points as well though.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 07:51:22 pm
5 games to glory!!  :champ :champ
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 07:51:26 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:42:35 pm
I think they've got a slip up in them, but a draw isn't enough for us now and that's even if we win all ours.

If we can do the business ourselves - and get our noses in front of Arsenal - then realistically it's a case of hoping Spurs do something and they'll need a result for top 4.

5 wins in itself is a huge ask for us, we can only concentrate on winning ourselves.

We'll end up kicking ourselves over losing 5 points to a dogshit United team.

I guess it tells of your mindset that youre imagining we lost games which we didnt. Embarrassment.
