The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

kloppismydad

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4240 on: Today at 10:38:16 am
There's no other option now than to vociferously back this brilliant team and manager.

Last 6 matches with Jurgen at the helm. Let's fucking make some noise and push for a miracle.

If any club can pull it off, it's us.
keeby

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4241 on: Today at 10:41:05 am
As disappointing as the last few results have been, (i've been guilty of a good moan myself post match win over Atalanta, who were excellent) with many of the old hands alluding to the highs we are so use to, its situations like this that reminds me of how lucky we have been to see such riches...  So i'm going to be positive for tomorrows game and just enjoy where we are, as a line in the James song goes, "if i hadn't seen such riches i could live with being poor"

Up the Mighty Redmen lets fucking get at fulham tomorrow, then lets see what the remaining games hold.
Macc77

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4242 on: Today at 11:01:11 am
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 10:38:16 am
There's no other option now than to vociferously back this brilliant team and manager.

Amidst all the chat and reflections on the last week or two, this is the reality IMO. No point being anything other than positive. Things can change, momentum can shift, things can click, football is like that sometimes. We don't have to be brilliant to win the next 6, we just have to have moments in each of them, and take advantage of them.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4243 on: Today at 12:03:59 pm
Just looked at the fixtures schedule after the cheats played extra time, they really do get lucky
Draex

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4244 on: Today at 12:04:48 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Just looked at the fixtures schedule after the cheats played extra time, they really do get lucky

A game tonight against an in form Chelsea which could go to extra time? I'd rather not be playing that personally :D
MonsLibpool

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4245 on: Today at 12:09:19 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Just looked at the fixtures schedule after the cheats played extra time, they really do get lucky
They couldn't beat Chelsea in the league this season and they could have easily lost both games if Chelsea had been more clinical.

If they go out of two competitions in three days then there's more pressure on them. The pressure of ending the season empty-handed.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4246 on: Today at 12:09:48 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:04:48 pm
A game tonight against an in form Chelsea which could go to extra time? I'd rather not be playing that personally :D

Id rather they had a league game after the CL, there next game is Thursday, nice break
DelTrotter

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4247 on: Today at 12:10:45 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Just looked at the fixtures schedule after the cheats played extra time, they really do get lucky

Yeah it's annoying, would have been much better if they had a league game instead of a shitty cup game where they'll no doubt rest loads.

Arsenal later again get to play someone missing a load of players, feels like they've had 30 games of that this season!
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4248 on: Today at 12:17:42 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:10:45 pm
Yeah it's annoying, would have been much better if they had a league game instead of a shitty cup game where they'll no doubt rest loads.

Arsenal later again get to play someone missing a load of players, feels like they've had 30 games of that this season!

Yeah, nice rest. Haaland is a doubt, gutted if the only  game he misses is FAC
kavah

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4249 on: Today at 01:07:19 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 10:38:16 am
There's no other option now than to vociferously back this brilliant team and manager.

Last 6 matches with Jurgen at the helm. Let's fucking make some noise and push for a miracle.

If any club can pull it off, it's us.

Right. Lets back these mighty reds and this magnificent manager
darragh85

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4250 on: Today at 01:13:29 pm
It's starting to hit home now. This is it.
Jm55

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #4251 on: Today at 01:17:36 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:17:42 pm
Yeah, nice rest. Haaland is a doubt, gutted if the only  game he misses is FAC

To be fair on recent form Im not convinced he improves them that much.
