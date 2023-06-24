As disappointing as the last few results have been, (i've been guilty of a good moan myself post match win over Atalanta, who were excellent) with many of the old hands alluding to the highs we are so use to, its situations like this that reminds me of how lucky we have been to see such riches... So i'm going to be positive for tomorrows game and just enjoy where we are, as a line in the James song goes, "if i hadn't seen such riches i could live with being poor"



Up the Mighty Redmen lets fucking get at fulham tomorrow, then lets see what the remaining games hold.

