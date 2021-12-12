On present form we are nowhere near overwhelming favourites for our next two games. Our league position suggests we are okay fair enough but there are so many other factors not least including the fact Fulham haven't played this week and we look absolutely devoid of energy the last few weeks.
Since the League Cup final on 25th Feb, Fulham have played 7 games.
In the same timeframe, we have played 12.
We had 14 players playing 1676 minutes over the international break.
Fulham had 12 players away playing a total of 1393 minutes.
Their league form isn't great since the break, with a draw, 2 defeats and a win last time out against West Ham.
By comparison, we've had 3 wins (including last night v Atalanta), a draw and 2 defeats in all competitions.
We're rightly favourites I think, but considering the amount of games played and form, we should not be anywhere near the bookies price of 1/2.