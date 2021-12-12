I mean, the wheels looked well and truly off last season in the first half against Arsenal (H), and then we got a result and things turned around. Much of the support had basically given up then, too.



Again, like in that Arsenal game, I think Trent will determine how things go - whether we have a sign of life or we're done. If he's fit and can get into form, there is hope.



We just need to dog a win against Fulham and take it from there.



Key after the Arsenal game was our schedule was favourable. Out of Europe, out the cups, most games at home and the away games were against the teams who went down. We played City/Chelsea/Arsenal in a week and then had a good run of fixtures. We only got 2 points out of City/Chelsea/Arsenal though and it left us too far behind.I'm therefore not so concerned about the last 3 because the schedule eases. It's the scheduling of the next 3 and that was already an issue before we lost the plot.