« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 188451 times)

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,640
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4200 on: Today at 01:06:04 pm »
Someone get the fucking asthma inhalers out for the love of god.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,679
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4201 on: Today at 01:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:31:36 am
We don't need to look at winning 6 on the run. We are overwhelming favourites for our next two games. Let's just take care of those games and see where we are.

On present form we are nowhere near overwhelming favourites for our next two games. Our league position suggests we are okay fair enough but there are so many other factors not least including the fact Fulham haven't played this week and we look absolutely devoid of energy the last few weeks.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4202 on: Today at 01:12:45 pm »
I mean, the wheels looked well and truly off last season in the first half against Arsenal (H), and then we got a result and things turned around. Much of the support had basically given up then, too.

Again, like in that Arsenal game, I think Trent will determine how things go - whether we have a sign of life or we're done. If he's fit and can get into form, there is hope.

We just need to dog a win against Fulham and take it from there.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4203 on: Today at 01:41:34 pm »
Need to bin the energy drink cup and FA cup next year if this is how it leaves at end of season
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,895
  • BoRac
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4204 on: Today at 02:25:28 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 01:41:34 pm
Need to bin the energy drink cup and FA cup next year if this is how it leaves at end of season

Arsenal binned them off this year and they're ending the season the same way. If anything, it was the EL run that did the damage. Playing Thursday and Sunday all the time is gruelling, especially with the Sunday game typically being the tougher one, against opposition that had more time to rest. Being in the CL next year will help, even with the expanded group stage.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,866
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4205 on: Today at 02:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:07:14 pm
On present form we are nowhere near overwhelming favourites for our next two games. Our league position suggests we are okay fair enough but there are so many other factors not least including the fact Fulham haven't played this week and we look absolutely devoid of energy the last few weeks.

Since the League Cup final on 25th Feb, Fulham have played 7 games.
In the same timeframe, we have played 12.

We had 14 players playing 1676 minutes over the international break.
Fulham had 12 players away playing a total of 1393 minutes.

Their league form isn't great since the break, with a draw, 2 defeats and a win last time out against West Ham.
By comparison, we've had 3 wins (including last night v Atalanta), a draw and 2 defeats in all competitions.

We're rightly favourites I think, but considering the amount of games played and form, we should not be anywhere near the bookies price of 1/2.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,679
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4206 on: Today at 05:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:32:43 pm
Since the League Cup final on 25th Feb, Fulham have played 7 games.
In the same timeframe, we have played 12.

We had 14 players playing 1676 minutes over the international break.
Fulham had 12 players away playing a total of 1393 minutes.

Their league form isn't great since the break, with a draw, 2 defeats and a win last time out against West Ham.
By comparison, we've had 3 wins (including last night v Atalanta), a draw and 2 defeats in all competitions.

We're rightly favourites I think, but considering the amount of games played and form, we should not be anywhere near the bookies price of 1/2.

i'd agree we are favourites but i was making the point overwhelming favorites is stretching it. Fulham will be treating the game as their cup final also let's not forget as all these smaller clubs do.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,067
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4207 on: Today at 05:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:12:45 pm
I mean, the wheels looked well and truly off last season in the first half against Arsenal (H), and then we got a result and things turned around. Much of the support had basically given up then, too.

Again, like in that Arsenal game, I think Trent will determine how things go - whether we have a sign of life or we're done. If he's fit and can get into form, there is hope.

We just need to dog a win against Fulham and take it from there.

Key after the Arsenal game was our schedule was favourable. Out of Europe, out the cups, most games at home and the away games were against the teams who went down. We played City/Chelsea/Arsenal in a week and then had a good run of fixtures. We only got 2 points out of City/Chelsea/Arsenal though and it left us too far behind.

I'm therefore not so concerned about the last 3 because the schedule eases. It's the scheduling of the next 3 and that was already an issue before we lost the plot.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Up
« previous next »
 