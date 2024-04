I mean, the wheels looked well and truly off last season in the first half against Arsenal (H), and then we got a result and things turned around. Much of the support had basically given up then, too.



Again, like in that Arsenal game, I think Trent will determine how things go - whether we have a sign of life or we're done. If he's fit and can get into form, there is hope.



We just need to dog a win against Fulham and take it from there.