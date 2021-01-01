« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 187535 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,923
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4160 on: Today at 07:08:01 am »
Was expecting to see something to pin my hopes on last night. Not much. There were tiny, tiny shoots in some passes from Trent, few nice dribbles by Gakpo, but that was about it. Bulk of the squad performed the same or worse than we have in past games. Attack is still stuck on an island, isolated, living on scraps, past glories and lack of replacements available. Upcoming week will be horrible, absolutely horrible to watch. Based on how we play and assuming we haven't kept something in the tank on purpose - we'll struggle a lot in all three away games.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,057
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4161 on: Today at 07:08:50 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 03:32:52 am
Losing 5pts in our last two games to United and Palace has done us.  We need to win all 6 remaining games and I'm struggling to see it.
Away at Fulham, Everton and W Ham in 6 days?!  Fuck that. We're dropping in at least one of those.

Free midweek before our last 3 would be huge, but even before this massive slump these 3 away games in 6 days (or 4 in 9) looked a nightmare and we've blown any margin for error.

We're more likely to.win 0 then all 3. Beat Fulham and go from there but we just aren't winning all 3. The players haven't got it in them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,032
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4162 on: Today at 07:46:51 am »
The fans dont believe.

Real shame that its become so easy for the majority to act like this.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,700
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4163 on: Today at 07:52:29 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:46:51 am
The fans dont believe.

Real shame that its become so easy for the majority to act like this.

Weird stance to blame fans, it starts with the players, they don't believe, you can see it in their body language.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4164 on: Today at 08:12:12 am »
Scrambling around for positives but the first half was an improvement last night. Under Klopp there's always been a certain profile of side that we don't match up well with tactically,  Madrid obviously but we always struggled to play well against Tuchel's Chelsea and Pochettino's Spurs (even though we tended to get results), Napoli are another. Teams not afraid to press us high but also very happy in tight spaces themselves pretty much tend to melt through our entire game plan. I think Atalanta fit that profile and we just couldn't get to grips with them.

The two united games we played well we just couldn't hit a barn door. We've played worse and won. So really the only bad performances in this run have been Palace, which we still had the chances to win, plus being tactically done by a very awkward opponent.

We've also been here many times before in a run in. 18/19 we were hardly playing swashbuckling football by this point, 20/21 the same, we were grinding wins out by the odd goal and getting over the line pretty much on our mental strength and the ability of our forwards to win a game out of nothing. We've played great football in periods but since we became a team who really competed for the biggest honours, performances have often been pretty workmanlike. Whether we win our last six games or not I don't think anyone could expect great performances. We just need to get a lot better at taking our chances again.

Ultimately our forwards are drawing a bit of a blank and there's big decisions to be made, Jota should be first choice IMO and while I've been critical of him Gakpo suddenly looks next in line. I don't think Salah's spot should be automatic and as I've argued on here before I think his days as a winger are numbered. He doesn't have the pace, he can't seem to take anyone on 1 v 1 anymore and our front line hasnt looked as good since he came back from injury, in my opinion. We need to play our form players at the moment if we are going to get ourselves back in contention, which maybe means Diaz completes that front three. Other players have found form by coming off the bench and doing well against tired defences and perhaps it's Mo's turn for that.

It's not over yet. It's not as bad as it feels like. We're still in touch, our two rivals have both had body blows since our last league game and have big tests of their strength coming up too. There's some very small changes that can get us, if not at our swashbuckling best, at least to a point where we can go back to grinding wins out again. We shouldn't give up on a Jürgen Klopp team because they're always capable of surprising you.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:53 am by alonsoisared »
Logged

Online Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,213
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4165 on: Today at 08:22:27 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:12:12 am
We've also been here many times before in a run in. 18/19 we were hardly playing swashbuckling football by this point, 20/21 the same, we were grinding wins out by the odd goal and getting over the line pretty much on our mental strength and the ability of our forwards to win a game out of nothing. We've played great football in periods but since we became a team who really competed for the biggest honours, performances have often been pretty workmanlike. Whether we win our last six games or not I don't think anyone could expect great performances. We just need to get a lot better at taking our chances again.

There's some very small changes that can get us, if not at our swashbuckling best, at least to a point where we can go back to grinding wins out again. We shouldn't give up on a Jürgen Klopp team because they're always capable of surprising you.
These are very good points.
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,920
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4166 on: Today at 08:33:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:08:50 am
Free midweek before our last 3 would be huge, but even before this massive slump these 3 away games in 6 days (or 4 in 9) looked a nightmare and we've blown any margin for error.

We're more likely to.win 0 then all 3. Beat Fulham and go from there but we just aren't winning all 3. The players haven't got it in them.
What % chance do you think we have winning each game? I think maybe 60% v Fulham, 60% against Everton (who have been historically shite for 4 months), and maybe 50% chance of winning against West Ham.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,204
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4167 on: Today at 08:35:32 am »
Potentially Arsenal and City drop points (unlikely with City) but we aren't in good enough form to take advantage if they do.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,713
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4168 on: Today at 08:37:42 am »
The Everton game is one of them that City would go and win by at least 3 goals with no problems at all. I can already see how scrappy we're going to be there. Fans are going to force the ref to give everything for them.

Our trips to Goodison have never been easy under Klopp even at the best of times. Both teams are looking really stale at the minute so I'll be amazed if there's many goals at all in it.

Fulham first though - they're playing a lot better than us in recent games so it's up to us to go there and prove we still have what it takes.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,920
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4169 on: Today at 08:43:49 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:37:42 am
The Everton game is one of them that City would go and win by at least 3 goals with no problems at all. I can already see how scrappy we're going to be there. Fans are going to force the ref to give everything for them.

Our trips to Goodison have never been easy under Klopp even at the best of times. Both teams are looking really stale at the minute so I'll be amazed if there's many goals at all in it.

Fulham first though - they're playing a lot better than us in recent games so it's up to us to go there and prove we still have what it takes.
No they're not. They've won 1 of their last 4 PL games
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,713
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4170 on: Today at 08:44:26 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:35:15 am
I would have taken a domestic cup and top 4 finish if offered at the start of the season. We overhauled the midfield I was fearing the worst. Injuries have derailed our season, again.

You'd have taken that in the context of last season, sure.

But then knowing it's Klopp's final season and the fact that a few weeks ago we had all 4 trophies realistically in our sights...to go from that to almost nothing in 4 weeks is mental.

I still reckon we have the best squad out of everyone as well.

Its the lack of hunger and fight that has been crazy to see.

Back in the CL and a trophy is a decent enough season in context, considering where we were last season. But when all is said and done, the players will always look back on it with deep sadness and regret at what could have been.

Jurgen must be one of the most unlucky managers of all time considering the kind of shitty luck he's had here.

I know he's had unbelievable moments but stuff like Karius in the final, Covid hitting the one time we win the title, some ridiculous VAR decisions and the heartbreak of getting unbelievable points totals to be pipped by the cheats still.

No wonder he's packing it in.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,713
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4171 on: Today at 08:45:08 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 08:43:49 am
No they're not. They've won 1 of their last 4 PL games

But their general play is better. Who would you fancy to score more goals at the minute, us or them?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,920
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4172 on: Today at 08:47:42 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:45:08 am
But their general play is better. Who would you fancy to score more goals at the minute, us or them?
Us. They've scored 6 in their last 4 in the league, and we have 7. We create far more chances.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 898
  • Up the Red Men
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4173 on: Today at 09:02:18 am »
Its like watching a different team at the moment. We were so poor last night.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4174 on: Today at 09:10:05 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:11:13 pm
360 minutes really. Gakpo's goal v Sheffield United.

Since then 2 penalties and a goal from a corner. Shocking stuff.

Its an impressively bad statistic, though perhaps slightly skewed by Atlanta figuring us out. Wonder when the last time we had a drought like this?

Hard to say whether the best course is to reshuffle the entire attack or just stick and hope they come good
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,371
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4175 on: Today at 09:11:21 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:10:05 am
Its an impressively bad statistic, though perhaps slightly skewed by Atlanta figuring us out. Wonder when the last time we had a drought like this?

Hard to say whether the best course is to reshuffle the entire attack or just stick and hope they come good

The run in the covid season was pretty grim but at that point we were not creating chances. We are right now, just not converting.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,057
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4176 on: Today at 09:14:16 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 08:22:27 am
These are very good points.

When we had the 90+ point seasons we won a lot of games to 0 with clean sheets. That's what titles are based on..Not having to come back from going behind every week.

Coming from behind to win is something you have to do as well but not as a regular routine. Your 2-0 type no frills wins should be the routine wins
« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:50 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,708
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4177 on: Today at 09:29:59 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:14:16 am
When we had the 90+ point seasons we won a lot of games to 0 with clean sheets. That's what titles are based on..Not having to come back from going behind every week.

Coming from behind to win is something you have to do as well but not as a regular routine. Your 2-0 type no frills wins should be the routine wins

 Think in the back end of 21/22 we had a bad run of falling behind and coming back to win - Villa, Southampton, Wolves in the last few weeks. Although we probably had some routine wins to 0 in there too. All a blur now!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,057
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4178 on: Today at 09:43:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:29:59 am
Think in the back end of 21/22 we had a bad run of falling behind and coming back to win - Villa, Southampton, Wolves in the last few weeks. Although we probably had some routine wins to 0 in there too. All a blur now!

We won 21 of our 28 wins to nil in 21/22. We did tire in the run in physically going the distance in 4 comps.

Haven't we gone behind in 21 this season? We've only won 8 games to 0.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:48:15 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,371
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4179 on: Today at 09:46:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:29:59 am
Think in the back end of 21/22 we had a bad run of falling behind and coming back to win - Villa, Southampton, Wolves in the last few weeks. Although we probably had some routine wins to 0 in there too. All a blur now!

It was the away game at Villareal where our performance levels started to drop. That semi final took a lot out of us physically and then that game against Spurs happened. We of course beat Southampton, Villa, Wolves but the performances were very much like they have been recently for us.

Just goes to show you what a physical toll competing in that many tournaments combined with our style of play means. The 18/19, 19/20 teams never really had that to concern themselves with.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4180 on: Today at 09:50:18 am »
Can blame our attack and it has been poor lately but maybe they are drained from constantly having to come from a goal down in almost every game. Our defence have been poor. We give too many big chances in every game and if we are honest, the super shot stopper alisson kept us in many matches. Kelleher likewise but not to the same extent.

Alisson made a save last night that he had no right.he stops shots that should be goals.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,912
  • ....mmm
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4181 on: Today at 09:52:22 am »
The context seems to go out of the window when talking about this side.

We've been (and are still in) a title race with 2 teams who've had, comparitively, little in the way of injury issues. When De Bryne was out for a bt this season everyone put an asterisk on City's performances. I remember them getting absolutely tonked by Villa and the excuses came out.

Established players who've had at least 2-3 months out each:
Alisson
Trent
Salah
Robertson
Jota
Matip
Jones
Thiago (lol)

It's not like that list is exhaustive either. We simply haven't had anywhere near our best team available for large parts of this season, a season that was meant to be a transitional one.

We largely have a full squad now and we're having to ride some shit form, Arsenal had to ride some shit form around Christmas and came out with a big winning run. That's what happens, eventually you dust yourself off and start to put it right. It might not happen but it's still doable.
Logged
:D

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,266
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4182 on: Today at 10:18:53 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:46:51 am
The fans dont believe.

Real shame that its become so easy for the majority to act like this.

There is only so much we can do mate.

The professional footballers who are paid handsomely to kick the football have to do the rest.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,675
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4183 on: Today at 10:24:04 am »
The worrying thing is the players don't look arsed. Even Jurgen just looks fed up with everything.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4184 on: Today at 10:36:24 am »
Unfortunately out of the title chasing 3, we seem to be the team fading the most, then Arsenal, City still seem to be at it, from this viewpoint hopes aren't high, but some hope still remains if we can keep in the hunt until the final couple of games that it can be turned around
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,439
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4185 on: Today at 10:42:45 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:24:04 am
The worrying thing is the players don't look arsed. Even Jurgen just looks fed up with everything.

just a real lack of leadership imo. i'm not even sure they're not 'arsed', they just seem shell-shocked after the Man United and Atalanta home fixtures. like it was a huge wake-up call for them but mentally it just meant they thought it was insurmountable and inevitable we'd not win either. really disappointing from VVD and senior players at the moment.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,032
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4186 on: Today at 10:45:07 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:52:29 am
Weird stance to blame fans, it starts with the players, they don't believe, you can see it in their body language.

It helps if the fans didnt throw the towel in after drawing with United.

The negativity is bizarre.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,095
  • JFT 97
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4187 on: Today at 10:54:39 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:50:18 am
Can blame our attack and it has been poor lately but maybe they are drained from constantly having to come from a goal down in almost every game. Our defence have been poor. We give too many big chances in every game and if we are honest, the super shot stopper alisson kept us in many matches. Kelleher likewise but not to the same extent.

Alisson made a save last night that he had no right.he stops shots that should be goals.

The defence gets zero protection from the midfield though. We also give the ball away cheaply in midfield time and time again which is something the Gini-Fabinho-Henderson rarely did. They may have been pretty staid in possession but they were also very safe. If we lost possession it was down the other end usually a hooked Henderson cross to the far stick.

Now the midfield gives it away for fun and then simply doesn't have the legs at DM to recover.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,867
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4188 on: Today at 11:02:05 am »
It's not over until it's over and all that, but yeah, it's over I reckon.

We look finished. In their current form, I cannot imagine this team winning the next game, never mind the next 6.

Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,095
  • JFT 97
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4189 on: Today at 11:06:25 am »
Win our next two games both of which we are overwhelming favourites for and we will be 4 points ahead of City and 3 ahead of Arsenal. That then puts massive pressure on City and Arsenal.

City have some really tricky fixtures coming up.



Let's get 6 points and put real pressure on them.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,095
  • JFT 97
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4190 on: Today at 11:07:27 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:02:05 am
It's not over until it's over and all that, but yeah, it's over I reckon.

We look finished. In their current form, I cannot imagine this team winning the next game, never mind the next 6.



We have just won our last game away to Atalanta. They are a better side than Fulham or Everton.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,867
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4191 on: Today at 11:14:50 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:07:27 am
We have just won our last game away to Atalanta. They are a better side than Fulham or Everton.


We won on the night, but I don't think it will feel like a win to anyone except Atalanta. It was a very poor showing - zero urgency and out of ideas. Nothing in any of our last games has given me confidence that we can win our next 6. It's fine to support and have faith, but if we are being brutally honest, we don't seem likely to win the next 3 never mind the next 6.

I struggle to see how anyone could genuinely believe otherwise. We look done.

I'll still be cheering us on win, lose or draw, but I've already given up on the league now, because it looks like the players have too.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,032
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4192 on: Today at 11:21:15 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:14:50 am

We won on the night, but I don't think it will feel like a win to anyone except Atalanta. It was a very poor showing - zero urgency and out of ideas. Nothing in any of our last games has given me confidence that we can win our next 6. It's fine to support and have faith, but if we are being brutally honest, we don't seem likely to win the next 3 never mind the next 6.

I struggle to see how anyone could genuinely believe otherwise. We look done.

I'll still be cheering us on win, lose or draw, but I've already given up on the league now, because it looks like the players have too.

The players have asked for your support.

We know what we can achieve when its a collective.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4193 on: Today at 11:23:28 am »
I have to say, lads and lady-lads, I'm torn between accepting that this the team we get for the next few fixtures now, and keeping the hotel reservations I booked for the victory parade open.

I don't know what's going on but everyone just seems demoralised, it was like the middle of last season again. Would Man City being fucked out of the cup by Chelsea have the same effect on them, though, perhaps? I don't know.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Up
« previous next »
 