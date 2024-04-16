« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 182836 times)

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,547
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4040 on: Yesterday at 09:23:57 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on April 16, 2024, 10:53:55 pm
If you're looking for hope, keep in mind that if we beat Fulham and Everton then we'll be 4 points ahead of City before they play again, away to Brighton. Two games in hand, but maybe the pressure would tell. Pressure on a robot, you say? Have you not seen the end of The Terminator?

Can we just add to this that tonight City play Real Madrid, traditionally not an opponent who likes to lie down or go quietly without a fight. Bellingham and co can do some real damage.

And on Saturday Chelsea at Wembley. The batshit crazy Blues are both coming into form and contain some crazy tacklers like Enzo and Caicedo.

Let City take all the intensity and we'll see what they have left. The two CL ties tonight will tilt the balance for both City and Arsenal, the London boys a bit more so.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4041 on: Yesterday at 10:26:05 am »
Begging for this City team to slip up really is the new Groundhog Day  :-[
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,122
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4042 on: Yesterday at 01:52:24 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:26:05 am
Begging for this City team to slip up really is the new Groundhog Day  :-[
I don't even think it is about begging for City to drop points.....yet.....it was a couple weeks ago, but things have changed a bit in the last week or so. We were winning with a depleted squad and at that point yeah great, look at the others and hope they drop points whatever.

But (for me anyway) - last week highlighted that we've let a few things catchup to us and now the results on the pitch aren't there to cover it up. We really can't look outside of ourselves until we string together some wins and can feel like that can continue, hopefully the performances in our next few games can give back some confidence
 
Having a lot of games coming thick and fast can be a gift or a curse in that respect.
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4043 on: Yesterday at 11:20:49 pm »
I wonder if our lads watching that tonight get revved up a little bit and click into gear. I know if it was me I'd be watching the 2 teams thinking we can take them. We look a bit goosed, but I always think when you see your opponent the same you have a little window where you can put your foot to their throat a bit. Both us and Arsenal have tough games this weekend but if they drop more points we have a real chance to make a fist of things again
Logged

Offline your djemba djembas

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4044 on: Today at 12:00:46 am »
eh, could have really done with Manchester City winning tonight to be fair
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,847
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4045 on: Today at 12:03:25 am »
Quote from: your djemba djembas on Today at 12:00:46 am
eh, could have really done with Manchester City winning tonight to be fair

We could've done with Chelsea beating PSG in the quarter finals in 2014...


Oh, they did.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 01:52:15 am »
Tonights results make me think something magical still might happen for us. Come on Redmen.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4047 on: Today at 07:39:28 am »
It's now highly unlikely that 5th place will get a CL spot. This now means that Spurs are in a right battle with Villa to finish in the top four. The concern I had was by the time they face City, 5th spot and a CL place may have been all but confirmed and we may have seen a lack of fight by Spurs due to them being on the beach. That's not going to be the case now. They will have no choice but to go hard against City as I pretty much doubt top 4 will have been secured by the time they face each other.  On the other hand we can absolutely forget about Utd helping us out when they play Arsenal. They have no chance of playing CL football next season which also means there is not a cat in hells chance of them trying against Arsenal to help benefit Liverpool and City regardless of it being their last home league of the season.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,907
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4048 on: Today at 07:51:16 am »
All about Spurs now.
They will need all the points they can get unless VIlla collapse.
Good that out of all top three teams playing against Spurs, we're the only ones that have them at home.

Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,709
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4049 on: Today at 07:55:44 am »
Ultimately we have to beat both Spurs and Villa, 2 highly motivated teams right now with quality to hurt.

Then there's the small matter of the bitter blues away.

But first Fulham away, a slightly in form side themselves.

I actually think if you were to hand pick 6 games you'd want to avoid for us right now, those 4 games might be in there with probably Chelsea and United.

You'd obviously want to play City and Arsenal to take points back from them.

For me, it's almost on the scale of an Istanbul what needs to happen for us to be Champions now, but let's just see game by game.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4050 on: Today at 08:07:25 am »
Quote from: your djemba djembas on Today at 12:00:46 am
eh, could have really done with Manchester City winning tonight to be fair

They would have breezed the CL had they gone through last night. I also think it would have made absolutely zero difference to their title run in also
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,168
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4051 on: Today at 08:09:36 am »
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Today at 08:07:25 am
They would have breezed the CL had they gone through last night. I also think it would have made absolutely zero difference to their title run in also


The semi-final made fuck all difference to them in the league last season.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,547
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4052 on: Today at 08:10:09 am »
There is no point worrying about the others yet, we need some form.

I'll take any sort of win tonight and a scrappy win on Sunday.

Then we can talk business next week. Anyone not beating this Everton side
has problem anyway...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,168
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4053 on: Today at 08:11:38 am »
The draw with Manu and two defeats in a row have made me take a step back and just enjoy the rest of the season and forget the pressure of the run-in. We only have a handful of games with Klopp in charge now. I don't think people have allowed that to sink in.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,189
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4054 on: Today at 08:59:59 am »
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Today at 08:07:25 am
They would have breezed the CL had they gone through last night. I also think it would have made absolutely zero difference to their title run in also
Definitely. If they'd have gone through last night they'd have gone on to buy lift the trophy. I'm chuffed that the cheating scumbags are out.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,288
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4055 on: Today at 09:25:05 am »
My main hope for City last night was that they'd have to play 120 minutes plus penalties, so a big tick there. And I think them losing just 3 days before another cup semi final could work to our advantage. Imagine if they go the distance and get knocked out again,  with one of their former youth products starring... even though they don't have a soul, that's got to hurt. Then suddenly they've gone from the dream of a double-treble to fighting for "only" one trophy... hopefully with that 4- point deficit I alluded to in my previous post. Bit of panic sets in, Pip starts to overthink things and plays a 6-1-3 formation with Ederson as ac wide forward... ?
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4056 on: Today at 09:38:01 am »
I'm pretty confident Chelsea will also dump City out of the FA Cup on Sat. However I also think City will canter to the title after that, but ironically it will feel like a disappointment for them.

Also fancy us to finish second. Arsenal are starting to look very ordinary going forward and they have a nasty final 6 games.
Logged

Online GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4057 on: Today at 10:07:40 am »
They absolutely bottled those penalties last night - make no mistake about it. Madrid had the psychological edge. Even Modric booted the ball into the crowd after he missed which delayed Silva's kick. They haven't been very good at facing adversity in Europe at all

That will really sting them as they should have won. Some added pressure and a knock to their momentum will make it more interesting imo
Logged

Online thisyearisouryear

  • Need a dose of Hopium
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,470
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4058 on: Today at 10:19:52 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:26:05 am
Begging for this City team to slip up really is the new Groundhog Day  :-[

Heh. The real Groundhog Day is being back to hoping for ex-Liverpool players to do us a favor :p

I remember it was Carroll-Downing at WestHam in 2014. It was Coutinho-Ings at Villa in 2022.

Who do we have this time? Milner-Lallana at Brighton? Origi-Neco at Nottingham? Who else?

Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,887
  • BoRac
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4059 on: Today at 10:58:39 am »
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on Today at 10:19:52 am
Heh. The real Groundhog Day is being back to hoping for ex-Liverpool players to do us a favor :p

I remember it was Carroll-Downing at WestHam in 2014. It was Coutinho-Ings at Villa in 2022.

Who do we have this time? Milner-Lallana at Brighton? Origi-Neco at Nottingham? Who else?

Ings is at West Ham now. Harry Wilson at Fulham. That's about it, I think.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Up
« previous next »
 