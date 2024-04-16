It's now highly unlikely that 5th place will get a CL spot. This now means that Spurs are in a right battle with Villa to finish in the top four. The concern I had was by the time they face City, 5th spot and a CL place may have been all but confirmed and we may have seen a lack of fight by Spurs due to them being on the beach. That's not going to be the case now. They will have no choice but to go hard against City as I pretty much doubt top 4 will have been secured by the time they face each other. On the other hand we can absolutely forget about Utd helping us out when they play Arsenal. They have no chance of playing CL football next season which also means there is not a cat in hells chance of them trying against Arsenal to help benefit Liverpool and City regardless of it being their last home league of the season.