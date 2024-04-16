« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: GreatEx on April 16, 2024, 10:53:55 pm
If you're looking for hope, keep in mind that if we beat Fulham and Everton then we'll be 4 points ahead of City before they play again, away to Brighton. Two games in hand, but maybe the pressure would tell. Pressure on a robot, you say? Have you not seen the end of The Terminator?

Can we just add to this that tonight City play Real Madrid, traditionally not an opponent who likes to lie down or go quietly without a fight. Bellingham and co can do some real damage.

And on Saturday Chelsea at Wembley. The batshit crazy Blues are both coming into form and contain some crazy tacklers like Enzo and Caicedo.

Let City take all the intensity and we'll see what they have left. The two CL ties tonight will tilt the balance for both City and Arsenal, the London boys a bit more so.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Begging for this City team to slip up really is the new Groundhog Day  :-[
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Begging for this City team to slip up really is the new Groundhog Day  :-[
I don't even think it is about begging for City to drop points.....yet.....it was a couple weeks ago, but things have changed a bit in the last week or so. We were winning with a depleted squad and at that point yeah great, look at the others and hope they drop points whatever.

But (for me anyway) - last week highlighted that we've let a few things catchup to us and now the results on the pitch aren't there to cover it up. We really can't look outside of ourselves until we string together some wins and can feel like that can continue, hopefully the performances in our next few games can give back some confidence
 
Having a lot of games coming thick and fast can be a gift or a curse in that respect.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
I wonder if our lads watching that tonight get revved up a little bit and click into gear. I know if it was me I'd be watching the 2 teams thinking we can take them. We look a bit goosed, but I always think when you see your opponent the same you have a little window where you can put your foot to their throat a bit. Both us and Arsenal have tough games this weekend but if they drop more points we have a real chance to make a fist of things again
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
eh, could have really done with Manchester City winning tonight to be fair
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: your djemba djembas on Today at 12:00:46 am
eh, could have really done with Manchester City winning tonight to be fair

We could've done with Chelsea beating PSG in the quarter finals in 2014...


Oh, they did.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 01:52:15 am »
Tonights results make me think something magical still might happen for us. Come on Redmen.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
It's now highly unlikely that 5th place will get a CL spot. This now means that Spurs are in a right battle with Villa to finish in the top four. The concern I had was by the time they face City, 5th spot and a CL place may have been all but confirmed and we may have seen a lack of fight by Spurs due to them being on the beach. That's not going to be the case now. They will have no choice but to go hard against City as I pretty much doubt top 4 will have been secured by the time they face each other.  On the other hand we can absolutely forget about Utd helping us out when they play Arsenal. They have no chance of playing CL football next season which also means there is not a cat in hells chance of them trying against Arsenal to help benefit Liverpool and City regardless of it being their last home league of the season.
All about Spurs now.
They will need all the points they can get unless VIlla collapse.
Good that out of all top three teams playing against Spurs, we're the only ones that have them at home.

Ultimately we have to beat both Spurs and Villa, 2 highly motivated teams right now with quality to hurt.

Then there's the small matter of the bitter blues away.

But first Fulham away, a slightly in form side themselves.

I actually think if you were to hand pick 6 games you'd want to avoid for us right now, those 4 games might be in there with probably Chelsea and United.

You'd obviously want to play City and Arsenal to take points back from them.

For me, it's almost on the scale of an Istanbul what needs to happen for us to be Champions now, but let's just see game by game.
