Ultimately we have to beat both Spurs and Villa, 2 highly motivated teams right now with quality to hurt.
Then there's the small matter of the bitter blues away.
But first Fulham away, a slightly in form side themselves.
I actually think if you were to hand pick 6 games you'd want to avoid for us right now, those 4 games might be in there with probably Chelsea and United.
You'd obviously want to play City and Arsenal to take points back from them.
For me, it's almost on the scale of an Istanbul what needs to happen for us to be Champions now, but let's just see game by game.