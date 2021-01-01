I was every bit as despondent at 630pm on Sunday as after the final day in 2019 and 2022. The fact that we had the worst result of our season, and then it was given more significance by Arsenal's blip has sickened me. Even a draw for us would have seemed a lot better by the time Arsenal lost.
We've been here before, 2 points behind City and now with an inferior goal difference as well. They have history of grinding it out and I don't see anything on their fixture list that would worry a City fan, aside from the cup competitions. This does not look like the slightly vulnerable City team from before Christmas, this looks like the relentless winning machine we are now sick of.
Not to be defeatist, but what I am thinking about now is just finishing ahead of Arsenal and who knows, maybe some retro-active punishment will eventually rule out these City titles. Also we still have to remember our team is ahead of schedule in a rebuild. And I'm really not trying to cry it in, but thank Fowler we have the League Cup so at least we have something to show for Klopp's final season. 2nd place and a trophy, if I'm honest, is more than I expected after last season.