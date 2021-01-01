

I think we're in danger of falling into the trap of overrating our performances when we win and underrating them when we lose. Was our performance on Sunday any worse than when we beat Luton, Fulham or Burnley at home or was the only real difference that we didn't take our chances. I don't say that to suggest all is fine or that we're deeply flawed. We are a team in transition that has done brilliantly to be in this position. I agree entirely with Fitzy that this also has nothing to do with Jurgen going. We've actually performed better since he made his announcement with a (at times) threadbare squad.



The narrative as ever is warped by City's cheating. We know that dropping points is likely fatal so we're despondent but the reality is that we and Arsenal simply slipped up in a way that used to be entirely normal in a title race. Fergie's United would frequently drop a shocker (losing to Derby at home, Paolo Wanchope in 97) and it was all part of the twists and turns of a title race. All that has changed is that City don't do twists and turns as they are the semi-human embodiment of a cheat code. Without them, this would be a thrilling title race between two of the country's historic clubs where each game carries the peril of dropped points. City have killed that. THAT is the real story and one you won't found written by football reporters, assisted by tribal fans of other clubs who scream the word "bottlers".



I have an Arsenal mate who is emotionally wrecked by Sunday and I've pointed out to him that it will drive you mad if you allow yourself to be driven by the City narrative. Just enjoy the fact that your team is excellent, win as many games as you can, and see where you end up. It isn't fair and it won't be until and unless the PL charges are upheld and City punished appropriately (i.e. stripped, relegated and their owners banished) which likely won't ever happen. The alternative is to be perpetually miserable.



On that note I managed to pick up a hotel room in Dublin (cancellable admittedly) on the off chance we turn it around on Thursday and on the even remoter chance that I get a ticket.