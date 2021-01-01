« previous next »
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 07:54:53 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:48:15 am
Gakpo for one.
I agree about players in form getting in the team over players out of form but what exactly has Gakpo done to get in ahead of Salah? I know Salah has been shite lately but atleast there is a chance of him having an impact on the game.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,041
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 07:58:50 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:48:15 am
Gakpo for one.
Far better? He's had a few nice moments over the past couple of games.

I'm not against Salah being benched, but when I have heard this argument I'm not seeing a natural replacement. I mean, he was on the bench against Atalanta and the replacements didn't succeed.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,177
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 08:02:31 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:53:24 am
My issue with this line of thinking is that it is applied in hindsight - engineered reasoning to match the outcome of football matches. Liverpool were pretty flawless from January to late March and it was all about Klopp's last dance and doing it for the manager. Liverpool have had a poor week and we can now attribute it to the manager leaving and the effect it has on the mindset of footballers. It's a bit too neat and tidy as a rationale. The more compelling argument is probably around player form, fatigue and returning players not quite being match ready to influence games.


That's cherry picking what I said, Fitzy.  I said after the piece you quoted that the pressure is now ramping up as the remaining games get fewer and fewer.  It's impossible for that not to have an effect on players, certainly some of the younger ones.  You mention form, fatigue and returning players which I do think are also part of the equation.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,009
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 08:02:36 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 07:42:42 am
I wonder if there's too much pressure on the players because Klopp's leaving?  There was an initial galvanising effect when the news came out but now it's so tight at the top and we had a relatively comfortable looking quarter final in the UEFA, it looks like the players are bum clenching a bit.  Nobody wants to be the one making the mistake that means he doesn't win a double or treble in his final season.

They all look mentally constipated to me and it's down to Virgil and Mo and Robbo as senior players to set the example.  Only Robbo did this on Sunday against Palace which isn't enough.

A combination as well of constant injuries, having to go flat out in every game zapping everyone's energy levels and then returning players from injury then being rusty.

We could have easily dropped points at home to the three promoted teams recently and they're essentially Championship sides. Palace are a seasoned Premier League team and well coached, so you can't get away with being sub par and lethargic like against Sheffield United and Burnley. The last two results have been coming at Anifeld.

Away from home the only top 10 team we've beat all season is Newcastle with the last minute winner. Wolves in 11th last minute winner. Palace in 14th last minute winner. Forest in 18th last minute winner. Luton in 19th last minute equaliser. And at home we've only beaten Villa and Newcastle out the top 7 (Spurs still to play).

We haven't really been good enough.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,177
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 08:04:00 am »
I'm not sure Gakpo starting ahead of Mo is a solution.  I'd be more inclined to try and find a way of getting Harvey more involved.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,686
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 08:05:32 am »
Nothings changed in my thinking.

I'm certain that City win all their games.

I'm certain Arsenal drop more points (probably vs Spurs)

I'm almost certain we aren't winning all our 6 games.

I think we'll get 3 wins (Everton, Spurs and Wolves) but draw to Fulham and West Ham and lose to Villa. We might beat West Ham but they're the kind of side to turn it on at home against us. Everton will obviously try and make it difficult but they are so unbelievably poor that we just have to win that.



For me, it's about securing top 3 (pipping Arsenal to 2nd would be a good statement), hopefully having one or two more great moments with Klopp (like battering Everton in his last derby) and living him the send off he deserves before preparing for a new dawn.

The Europa has probably been a bigger shock to me as I really thought we were nailed on for the final.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 08:13:09 am »
Thursday night is huge. An unlikely comeback could reignite our season just as the fire looked to be going out. You got to believe until all hope is gone, its the Liverpool way.
Logged
Football is a lie

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,041
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 08:17:15 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 08:02:31 am
That's cherry picking what I said, Fitzy.  I said after the piece you quoted that the pressure is now ramping up as the remaining games get fewer and fewer.  It's impossible for that not to have an effect on players, certainly some of the younger ones.  You mention form, fatigue and returning players which I do think are also part of the equation.
Fair enough. I just think the Klopp leaving psycho-drama is too nebulous a reason for deserving real assessment. It's too caught-up in results week-by-week.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,041
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 08:21:50 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:02:36 am


Away from home the only top 10 team we've beat all season is Newcastle with the last minute winner.
The amount of defeats that top-10 teams suffer at home is pretty low - certainly against other top-10 sides. Man City won a treble last year and won very few top-10 games away from home. While it may cost Liverpool, it's not just a Liverpool issue. The league is extremely tough - which is just a fact.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,521
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 09:27:10 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:17:15 am
Fair enough. I just think the Klopp leaving psycho-drama is too nebulous a reason for deserving real assessment. It's too caught-up in results week-by-week.

I agree. It is more likely fatigue and the result of young lads like Quansah and Bradley playing way
more minutes than would have been planned for them pre-season.

Trent's injuries as well. This iteration of Klopp 2.0 is largely based on his skillset, flawed as this plan may be.

Right now, I'll take any win on Thursday, if we can also get 60 mins in Trent and Jota's legs. Yeah we've been pretty down since Sunday but lets fuckin force City to win out.

You never know if injury or fatigue is coming for them: a week of Real Madrid then Chelsea beings tackles, intensity and the possibility of mishaps.

Keep going lads.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 09:32:30 am »
We dont need to be beating the top 10 teams to win the league, those games help but there are 60 points available in the bottom half.

If wed turned up at Luton and won and got something on Sunday wed be top and the table would look totally different. We have made bloody hard work of so many games this year though.

Anything we can take against the top teams is a bonus. I dont think City under Pep have an amazing record against the top teams and Fergusons sides didnt either but they would take almost everything available from the bottom half of the table.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,601
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 09:41:59 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:54:53 am
I agree about players in form getting in the team over players out of form but what exactly has Gakpo done to get in ahead of Salah? I know Salah has been shite lately but atleast there is a chance of him having an impact on the game.

He created 3 big chances in 30mins against Palace, he actually broke lines by running with the ball.

Diaz/Nunez/Salah were all equally terrible btw. However Salah doesn't look fit, he is losing every single duel, his first touch is abysmal and then you get to the shooting.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,601
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 09:43:12 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:27:10 am
I agree. It is more likely fatigue and the result of young lads like Quansah and Bradley playing way
more minutes than would have been planned for them pre-season.

Trent's injuries as well. This iteration of Klopp 2.0 is largely based on his skillset, flawed as this plan may be.

Right now, I'll take any win on Thursday, if we can also get 60 mins in Trent and Jota's legs. Yeah we've been pretty down since Sunday but lets fuckin force City to win out.

You never know if injury or fatigue is coming for them: a week of Real Madrid then Chelsea beings tackles, intensity and the possibility of mishaps.

Keep going lads.

We've played better when we had our kids playing, they were fearless, since all the experienced players have come back the complacency has crept in, could easily be nerves which is weird as fuck.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,009
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4013 on: Today at 09:43:56 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:21:50 am
The amount of defeats that top-10 teams suffer at home is pretty low - certainly against other top-10 sides. Man City won a treble last year and won very few top-10 games away from home. While it may cost Liverpool, it's not just a Liverpool issue. The league is extremely tough - which is just a fact.

The thing is though that's 7 or 8 games you're not winning if you're only winning 1 or 2 out of 9 (depending on whether we win at Villa).

You can carry that IF you're dominant against the bottom half and you pretty much win all your home games. We've dropped points in 4 home games though and then we have 3 away games against bottom half teams to come in a week and it's a tall order to see us winning all 3. City won 18 out of 20 last season against the bottom half and won 17 out of 19 at home. They won 28 out of 38 altogether (we'll win 27 if we win our last 6 which could still be enough) and probably 30 if they needed to beat Brentford and Brighton in the last week which they didn't. Unfortunately that's the standards required to win the league.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:36 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,251
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 09:47:47 am »
They are shite but I think Chelsea will have a say in this.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,896
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 10:06:03 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:05:32 am
Nothings changed in my thinking.

I'm certain that City win all their games.


Have you bet on it?
Because if I was CERTAIN of something that's an underdog to happen I'd go get me some of that sweet sweet free money

People are now under estimating the chances of City not winning the league
It's absolutely not done. It's the most likely outcome obviously but people are acting/talking like it's the only reasonable outcome
Logged

Online JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 10:08:52 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:47:47 am
They are shite but I think Chelsea will have a say in this.

Last 4, 6 & 8 form, Chelsea is running @ 2.0 ppg, so rounding into some form.
Logged

Online JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 10:13:17 am »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 09:32:30 am
We dont need to be beating the top 10 teams to win the league, those games help but there are 60 points available in the bottom half.

If wed turned up at Luton and won and got something on Sunday wed be top and the table would look totally different. We have made bloody hard work of so many games this year though.

Anything we can take against the top teams is a bonus. I dont think City under Pep have an amazing record against the top teams and Fergusons sides didnt either but they would take almost everything available from the bottom half of the table.


LFC, City & Arsenal are all identical against the bottom half, all with 1 loss & 1 draw and 46 points from 17 played

We have the best record at home against the top 10 @ 2.3 ppg, City & Arsenal are both 2.0 ppg

It's away to the top 10 that we're weaker this season, currently 1.0 ppg vs City @ 1.6 ppg and Arsenal @ 1.3 ppg
Logged
