Nothings changed in my thinking.



I'm certain that City win all their games.



I'm certain Arsenal drop more points (probably vs Spurs)



I'm almost certain we aren't winning all our 6 games.



I think we'll get 3 wins (Everton, Spurs and Wolves) but draw to Fulham and West Ham and lose to Villa. We might beat West Ham but they're the kind of side to turn it on at home against us. Everton will obviously try and make it difficult but they are so unbelievably poor that we just have to win that.







For me, it's about securing top 3 (pipping Arsenal to 2nd would be a good statement), hopefully having one or two more great moments with Klopp (like battering Everton in his last derby) and living him the send off he deserves before preparing for a new dawn.



The Europa has probably been a bigger shock to me as I really thought we were nailed on for the final.