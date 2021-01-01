Fair enough. I just think the Klopp leaving psycho-drama is too nebulous a reason for deserving real assessment. It's too caught-up in results week-by-week.
I agree. It is more likely fatigue and the result of young lads like Quansah and Bradley playing way
more minutes than would have been planned for them pre-season.
Trent's injuries as well. This iteration of Klopp 2.0 is largely based on his skillset, flawed as this plan may be.
Right now, I'll take any win on Thursday, if we can also get 60 mins in Trent and Jota's legs. Yeah we've been pretty down since Sunday but lets fuckin force City to win out.
You never know if injury or fatigue is coming for them: a week of Real Madrid then Chelsea beings tackles, intensity and the possibility of mishaps.
Keep going lads.