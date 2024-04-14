« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 177789 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,415
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3960 on: April 14, 2024, 10:04:44 pm »

City could drop points. Unlikely but they could. But for that to happen they have to be put under pressure. At the moment theyre sat there with their feet up watching us and Arsenal stumble in games which werent even our hardest games left. Simply put were going to have to sweep the board and let them know they have to be perfect.

If you take each individual game, we should win it. Thats how the boys have to look at it.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,627
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3961 on: April 14, 2024, 10:05:49 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on April 14, 2024, 10:01:12 pm
The fourth title City may pip us to in 10 years.

The last decade would have been looked upon as an era of dominance/a dynasty for Liverpool, if not for the oil money. Quite shite really.

Theyd be closing to make it 7 titles in a row if it wasnt for us though. And no one seems to have noticed or care.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,991
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3962 on: April 14, 2024, 10:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on April 14, 2024, 10:04:44 pm
City could drop points. Unlikely but they could. But for that to happen they have to be put under pressure. At the moment theyre sat there with their feet up watching us and Arsenal stumble in games which werent even our hardest games left. Simply put were going to have to sweep the board and let them know they have to be perfect.

If you take each individual game, we should win it. Thats how the boys have to look at it.

Win our next two as they dont play until after that. 
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,302
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3963 on: April 14, 2024, 10:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on April 14, 2024, 10:06:49 pm
Win our next two as they dont play until after that. 

That Fulham game has always been fraught with danger. They have players to really hurt us.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,991
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3964 on: April 14, 2024, 10:09:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on April 14, 2024, 10:08:12 pm
That Fulham game has always been fraught with danger. They have players to really hurt us.

Yep.

And we play Thursday too meaning we may be goosed.

But lets try and out some pressure back on City as they have Fulham too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,302
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3965 on: April 14, 2024, 10:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on April 14, 2024, 10:09:21 pm
Yep.

And we play Thursday too meaning we may be goosed.

But lets try and out some pressure back on City as they have Fulham too.

We cant think about Fulham or putting pressure on City. We look a mess of a team.

We need a good week on the training field and full focus on putting in a good performance against Atalanta. Thats the starting block for all this and that will tell us a lot. We are now literally in the realm of focussing on one game at a time because we no longer lead and dont look good either.

Its small building blocks now, one game at a time. Keep a clean sheet against Atalanta, go from there.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,783
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3966 on: April 14, 2024, 10:17:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on April 14, 2024, 10:13:52 pm
We cant think about Fulham or putting pressure on City. We look a mess of a team.

We need a good week on the training field and full focus on putting in a good performance against Atalanta. Thats the starting block for all this and that will tell us a lot. We are now literally in the realm of focussing on one game at a time because we no longer lead and dont look good either.

Its small building blocks now, one game at a time. Keep a clean sheet against Atalanta, go from there.

We say this but I feel throughout Klopp's tenure when we have long layoffs between games we usually put in crap performances afterwards.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,599
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3967 on: April 14, 2024, 10:17:53 pm »
I'd be happy with a simple 1-0 win now against Atalanta. We just need to start winning games again and at least finish the season on a high and give the new manager something to work with.  League is gone luckily champions league football is more or less wrapped up so Jurgen will have left us in a good place.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,900
  • ....mmm
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3968 on: April 14, 2024, 10:18:24 pm »
Challenge now is not to complete the collapse.

We have need to navigate 3 tricky aways and Arsenal have Wolves, Chelsea and Spurs. We won't know City's true position until the final week - it's all a bit Deja Vu.

Logged
:D

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,302
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3969 on: April 14, 2024, 10:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on April 14, 2024, 10:17:17 pm
We say this but I feel throughout Klopp's tenure when we have long layoffs between games we usually put in crap performances afterwards.

Its not a long gap its only 4 days and we play again.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,302
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3970 on: April 14, 2024, 10:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 14, 2024, 10:17:53 pm
I'd be happy with a simple 1-0 win now against Atalanta. We just need to start winning games again and at least finish the season on a high and give the new manager something to work with.  League is gone luckily champions league football is more or less wrapped up so Jurgen will have left us in a good place.

Yep absolutely, i was going to say a part of me would just take a clean sheet for us in that game now. Obviously i wouldnt because we could turn it around especially against them, but a clean sheet is vital. We have to take one game at a time but there has to be building blocks put into place.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,542
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3971 on: April 14, 2024, 10:22:28 pm »
Awful week for us, God knows what's going on but any impetus has been lost. It's not over yet but didn't do ourselves any favours dropping five fuking points in two games.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3972 on: April 14, 2024, 10:27:42 pm »
For some reason the inevitability of the table now isn't hurting as much as it was at 4pm. I said to others the league is like WWE when you're a kid vs as an adult - its magic and entertaining but when you grow up and find its all scripted it instantly loses its magic.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3973 on: April 14, 2024, 10:29:46 pm »
I just feel that our injured players came back a month or so too late, annoying thing with that is that they were all looking good & then it went to shit (injury wise) after Diogo.

Stranger things have happened & no matter what they've had a good season, considering the fast, forced rebuild, we'd have all taken it.

Only just seen the Arsenal score, I'm on a forced embargo of c*nts, which is hard because everybody that I know is one.
« Last Edit: April 14, 2024, 11:05:00 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3974 on: April 14, 2024, 10:48:04 pm »
Well, the one positive out of all this is we were right about Arsenal not being the team to worry about - it really was City all along.

I still think City will slip up, I'm just not confident anymore that we can win all our remaining games.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,331
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3975 on: April 14, 2024, 10:50:49 pm »
The Arsenal result has made it all the more annoying.

It's worth saying that we've overall exceeded expectations this season - I don't think many anticipated a title race really. That's a testament to Klopp, his coaching, his ability to get the best out of the younger players and a testament to how the squad approached the season.

However the last month has felt like last season, or 2021. The way that we keep getting undone so easily, the way that we don't seem to be learning from mistakes, the wastefulness in front of goal, our inability to control games. Even the wins we've had in this time have been on the scruffy side.

In front of goal, we've lost our heads a bit. There's no composure. Elsewhere, I think we look tired and I'm wondering if our methods, the early/intense pre-season and the energy invested in to every competition has caught up with us. It doesn't feel like a coincidence that the form of so many key players has followed the same trajectory - good start, got better, gradual decline since January. The immediate ones who spring to mind are Darwin, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch. That's in addition to some of the players who came into the side a bit later on (i.e. Gomez, Endo) and Mac Allister who have also lost their way in the last few games.

It's not unthinkable that Arsenal go on a downward spiral and CIty lose a game, allowing us to win the title if we win the remainder of our fixtures, but there's something very 2022-23 about how we look at the moment.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3976 on: April 14, 2024, 10:56:53 pm »
The team is in a funk and fluffing its lines badly. Cant stick the ball in the back of the net. Several accomplished players are guilty on that count. Football is never perfect, but dropping 5 points in the last two league games is careless. We easily could be in command at the top.

Im not really sure what is going on. I thought the players would find a way to get it done, given the circumstances of Klopp leaving. Its a weird one, as something just seems off, looking at it.

Hopefully we regroup and win the next couple to at least make Man City feel some pressure, as they have big CL game/s coming up. Mind you, it all has an air of inevitability about it. They get their noses in front and push on. Theyve got form for that.

The galling thing is they are doing all this under a cloud of having 115 charges over them. And I think that only covers up to 2018.

I half wonder if part of the tiredness Jurgen is experiencing is down to competing against systematic cheating, giving his all, and coming up slightly short despite a heroic effort? Losing is not great, but it is part of sport, and people can deal with it when it is fair and square. But when it is not fair, and when those in authority fail to protect the integrity of the game, the whole thing falls apart. Perhaps thats what Jurgen is feeling?
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3977 on: April 14, 2024, 10:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April 14, 2024, 10:50:49 pm
The Arsenal result has made it all the more annoying.

It's worth saying that we've overall exceeded expectations this season - I don't think many anticipated a title race really. That's a testament to Klopp, his coaching, his ability to get the best out of the younger players and a testament to how the squad approached the season.

However the last month has felt like last season, or 2021. The way that we keep getting undone so easily, the way that we don't seem to be learning from mistakes, the wastefulness in front of goal, our inability to control games. Even the wins we've had in this time have been on the scruffy side.

In front of goal, we've lost our heads a bit. There's no composure. Elsewhere, I think we look tired and I'm wondering if our methods, the early/intense pre-season and the energy invested in to every competition has caught up with us. It doesn't feel like a coincidence that the form of so many key players has followed the same trajectory - good start, got better, gradual decline since January. The immediate ones who spring to mind are Darwin, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch. That's in addition to some of the players who came into the side a bit later on (i.e. Gomez, Endo) and Mac Allister who have also lost their way in the last few games.

It's not unthinkable that Arsenal go on a downward spiral and CIty lose a game, allowing us to win the title if we win the remainder of our fixtures, but there's something very 2022-23 about how we look at the moment.

what this season has shown us is that we need improvements in centre half and the forward line
we have got a world class midfielder in macca so we can build the midfield around him next season
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3978 on: April 14, 2024, 11:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April 14, 2024, 10:50:49 pm
The Arsenal result has made it all the more annoying.

It's worth saying that we've overall exceeded expectations this season - I don't think many anticipated a title race really. That's a testament to Klopp, his coaching, his ability to get the best out of the younger players and a testament to how the squad approached the season.

However the last month has felt like last season, or 2021. The way that we keep getting undone so easily, the way that we don't seem to be learning from mistakes, the wastefulness in front of goal, our inability to control games. Even the wins we've had in this time have been on the scruffy side.

In front of goal, we've lost our heads a bit. There's no composure. Elsewhere, I think we look tired and I'm wondering if our methods, the early/intense pre-season and the energy invested in to every competition has caught up with us. It doesn't feel like a coincidence that the form of so many key players has followed the same trajectory - good start, got better, gradual decline since January. The immediate ones who spring to mind are Darwin, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch. That's in addition to some of the players who came into the side a bit later on (i.e. Gomez, Endo) and Mac Allister who have also lost their way in the last few games.

It's not unthinkable that Arsenal go on a downward spiral and CIty lose a game, allowing us to win the title if we win the remainder of our fixtures, but there's something very 2022-23 about how we look at the moment.

Not sure it's anywhere near as bad as 2022-2023, we concede big chances currently but we've always done that. Take out the Atalanta came as we've played well for the most part and there is a lot of recency bias at play here. In the 1st half today against Palace we looked a lot like last season - but we sorted that out at HT and came bacj. We just couldn't finish. Think there is possibly something psychological in it as Arsenal did the same in the 1st half today too, almost like the pressure got to us.

Only problem is you do feel like lots of players are jaded and out of form, and our returning players from injury are all understandably very rusty,
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3979 on: April 14, 2024, 11:02:25 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on April 14, 2024, 10:58:08 pm
what this season has shown us is that we need improvements in centre half and the forward line
we have got a world class midfielder in macca so we can build the midfield around him next season


Diomande and Inacio to come with Amorim? It rarely happens like that, but I wouldnt be surprised if one of them doesnt come to Liverpool if Amorim is confirmed. Probably Inacio if three at the back is being retained?

As for a forward, lets see what happens with Mo. If he leaves the fee can be reinvested. Theres a lot right with the forward group, as we do pile on the goals and create loads of chances. However, as we have seen of late to our chagrin, it is not clinical enough.
Logged

Offline collytum

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3980 on: April 14, 2024, 11:07:48 pm »
When you look at our recent transfer activity, it's a miracle we are anywhere near a league title, szobozlai, Macalister, Gravenberch, endo, Nunez, Carvalho, Ramsay and melo. Only MacAllister in that bunch would you term a success.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3981 on: April 14, 2024, 11:19:28 pm »
I think we need a little re-jig in the side

Alisson being back is great, Kelleher deserves massive credit for his play this season, some absolutely insane saves but Ali is Ali, the best in the world by a distance IMO. Him being back properly will inspire confidence across the back line, we just need to hope it isnt too late and starts sooner rather than later.

Defence, Virgil and Konate need to remember how dominant they (along with Alisson) are in the vast majority of games and duels. They look scared to make mistakes right now and its aggravating seeing them almost play half roles. Konate looks between shifting right to cover Trents inverted fullback roles and holding position as a traditional CB, big strikers are pinning him and its like he doesnt wanna overcommit centrally for fear of someone getting in behind, he needs to revert to his excellent reading of the game, commiting to the challenges winning duels with conviction and thinking about the rest after. Virgil is tough because hes so calm generally but at times looks a little too indecisive with thr backing off and timing the short burst and block/tackle. He needs to lead by example and be the great captain hes shown he can be. Trent being back is great, for all the stick he gets he makes some vital challenges and he is a real anomaly in an attacking sense. When we are in possession he gives us a real numerical advantage and his ability to pick a pass from any inch of grass on the pitch is a threat opposition sides are forced to consider. Bradley has looked a little tired and the lack of width more recently has been a shame. Robbo looks one of our better players atm and he actually needs to drive forward more IMO, his run today between 2 palace players created a chance and it was my main memory in terms of kicking things up a gear and showing the need for quicker play.

Midfield, I love Endo but give the lad a rest, we need defensive structure and creation from deep and he looks tired. Mac should play the 6, offering cover for the backline, it stops us being so porous centrally and maintains the ability for us to transition quickly. He can win possession and play early passes upfield which we saw plenty earlier in the season and stops the opposition getting reset so early, it affords our forwards less men to beat, more space to receive the ball in AND run into while also freeing up Trent to get forward into decisive areas, hes always a threat beyond the halfway line and isnt afraid to have a pop from distance. Jones although struggling with match fitness is always a great option, a willing runner and presser and his ability to glide past players and maintain possession is vital, if backed up his press helps us regain possession quickly and escape pressure. Elliott should be in this side, he plays with purpose, quick pass and move, foward, positive, looks for through balls or quick switches of play to drag opposition out of shape and hell have a crack from distance. Szoboszlai can be elite but he needs to value the ball more, too many lazy passes and too much focus on leathering it from distance regardless of other options.

Elliott also always seems to link well with Mo and his insistence on playing quickly gets Mo into dangerous areas quicker with more space to play in. Mo will always be marked tight and Elliott can deliver well from wide.

In attack, Jota is always a great option, he looks a threat in every game. Nunez needs to relax and play his game, run in behind, run the channels, run teams ragged. Gakpo is in very good form and is commiting players, id actually like to see us use him more. Diaz is a big threat right now and he just needs to release it a little earlier more often. Id get Danns back in this squad, he plays without fear, touch in behind, shot. On the last mans shoulder bending his run to get in behind. We need to regain that fluidity in attack. Quick interplay, pass and move and win your fucking duels, make yourself a pain in the arse to defend, strong in the challenge, hold it up like your life depends on it, press the life out of them and pen them in, follow in every fucking shot
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,064
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3982 on: April 14, 2024, 11:22:01 pm »
Tough to see City losing a game and us winning all our remaining games based on the level of form both teams are showing.

Always felt we had potential slip up in the 3 away games in 6 days so had to be faultless until then. Keeping the momentum of winning games may have added the pressure on City but as it happens, theyre now ahead and history tells us they dont fuck it up from this point onwards.

Felt like we needed the international break to regroup and get some energy back into the team but if anything, its had the opposite effect. A positive result against Brighton and a decent performance was followed up by needing a wonder strike to beat the worst team in the league. The Man Utd game really stung and I wonder if were still trying to recover from that setback even now. Who would have predicted that would be the best part for of our week. The one thing we couldnt afford to do after the farcical performance on Thursday was start slow today. Klopp almost promised as much. But again, the start was terrible and gave Palace the incentive to come at us. We clearly improved second half and really should have scored and won, but it was still all a bit forced and lacking any composure.

The game this Thursday is pretty significant just to even show our resilient side. If we finally start well and a few things click, I still wouldnt put it passed us to go through, monumental task though it is. Even more so because our confidence is on the floor now.

Very sad to think we could have potentially ended Jurgens time here on the ultimate high but is headed towards a major whimper. Its now on the players to turn this around one game at a time. And even then if we dont go through at Atlanta, we need to at least get back to basics and show theyve got something to use in the league games after. Do it for personal pride, and most importantly do it for the man that has been a father figure to entire squad. He deserves better.
« Last Edit: April 14, 2024, 11:24:42 pm by amir87 »
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,119
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3983 on: April 14, 2024, 11:58:21 pm »
City will drop points.
But we have real problems to sort through before thinking about what they or arsenal do.

We have very limited time to get things right, and I hope the team get their heads down and drown out every other living soul for now....let klopp and co do their work.
we look frightened to make mistakes and emotional on the pitch....enough is enough.
The senior players really need to step up now too.
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3984 on: Yesterday at 12:10:42 am »
Its done and dusted imo, City will probably lose points to Spurs to be honest but it wont matter because we wont win all our remaining games. We just arent good enough.

Its frustrating but it is what it is.
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,036
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3985 on: Yesterday at 12:15:26 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 14, 2024, 10:29:46 pm
I just feel that our injured players came back a month or so too late, annoying thing with that is that they were all looking good & then it went to shit (injury wise) after Diogo.

Stranger things have happened & no matter what they've had a good season, considering the fast, forced rebuild, we'd have all taken it.

Only just seen the Arsenal score, I'm on a forced embargo of c*nts, which is hard because everybody that I know is one.

I think Arsenal are more likely to implode completely than us. Even though weve kind of imploded ourselves. but I think Arsenal could lose the plot completely now.

The only thing that we can do now is just be there if something out of the ordinary happens. But some performances from our star players simply cannot continue the way they have been.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,168
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3986 on: Today at 12:58:03 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 12:10:42 am
Its done and dusted imo, City will probably lose points to Spurs to be honest but it wont matter because we wont win all our remaining games. We just arent good enough.

Its frustrating but it is what it is.
You could well be correct, and it might be pretty much done and dusted, but I can't see the manager and players seeing it that way. They shouldn't either, because even after our little slump we are right in the mix. It's still so finely balanced that a slip by anyone of the three could see it open right up again.

To be totally honest, I did feel that we'd blink first. Particularly seeing as we had the Mancs away and the Bitters away to contend with. Not that either are remotely good. It's just that both see us as their cup final at the best of times. This time they're trying to throw a spanner in our title bid.

No one expected Arsenal to then lose at home to Villa as soon as the pressure was on them. You just can't ever really know what twists and turns might happen. One good thing to come out of the slump is that everyone has written us off now. That's actually good for us. One slip by Abu Dhabi and we could be in again. It's not actually gone. It feels like it's gone but, as it stands, it hasn't.

We just need to keep going and grind out the wins in any way we can. The worst thing we can do is think we're beaten. We need to be there if there's even a small slip by the other challengers. Everyone else thinks we're done. Many of our own fans think we're done. But if the team keep going, you just never know...

Things have conspired against us at crunch times in previous run-ins. At some point that will change and something will fall our way when it really matters. Despite how things currently look, I'd not write us off just yet.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3987 on: Today at 02:27:28 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 14, 2024, 10:17:53 pm
I'd be happy with a simple 1-0 win now against Atalanta. We just need to start winning games again and at least finish the season on a high and give the new manager something to work with.  League is gone luckily champions league football is more or less wrapped up so Jurgen will have left us in a good place.
.

I think we could win the game but a clean sheets is incredibly unlikely. We'll give up our usual big chances.
But champions league football was the aim this season so ultimately we've done well. If the cheats were playing by the rules we'd be title contenders still.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3988 on: Today at 02:57:45 am »
Wouldn't it be funny if Real Madrid take out Man City and Arsenal beat Bayern - kind of the opposite of what everyone is expecting and the opposite of what we all want here.

I think if the tiredness thing is ever going to play its part ideally it is City going through to face Arsenal, but at the bare minimum Man City have to be beating Real Madrid.

This season has been anything but predictable.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,352
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3989 on: Today at 06:22:55 am »
City dropped 5 points in their equivalent fixtures last year. Its not impossible they do the same.

I dont know why, but I have a feeling Cole Palmers form is going to have some impact on them. Haaland under threat as top goalscorer from a youth product they let go and who would suit their play better, is something that will really do their heads in.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3990 on: Today at 06:57:30 am »
Before the league was corrupted and tainted by Abu Dhabi, this wouldve been an exciting title race. Now though, I just dont get any excitement from it as you know you are up against the biggest cheats in the history of world sport and just expect them to win all their games anyway. They really have killed the game.
That said, Ill tell yer now, I would love it if we beat them to the title. Love it.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:59:14 am by JRed »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,006
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3991 on: Today at 07:06:06 am »
It feels more 13/14 than the last two that went to the wire.

You knew in 18/19 or 21/22 we had enough to grind the wins out and even if we didn't play well could scrap out a 1-0 or something and also come from behind.

Like 13/14 every game is chaos from the first minute to the last and there's no control to our play. The tactic in 13/14 of just outscoring the opposition worked until it didn't, defensive frailties and a bay day against Chelsea cost us. This time there's no Suarez though (or Sturridge in the form of his life). We give chances away like candy but haven't got the goals in us either. Also once it was out of our hands in 2014 we were fucked and Sunday was much like that Chelsea game. 6 wins and we'd have a chance but we don't look to have it in us - in 2019 or 2022 we'd have found a way to grind them out.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:07:37 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 