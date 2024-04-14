I think we need a little re-jig in the side



Alisson being back is great, Kelleher deserves massive credit for his play this season, some absolutely insane saves but Ali is Ali, the best in the world by a distance IMO. Him being back properly will inspire confidence across the back line, we just need to hope it isnt too late and starts sooner rather than later.



Defence, Virgil and Konate need to remember how dominant they (along with Alisson) are in the vast majority of games and duels. They look scared to make mistakes right now and its aggravating seeing them almost play half roles. Konate looks between shifting right to cover Trents inverted fullback roles and holding position as a traditional CB, big strikers are pinning him and its like he doesnt wanna overcommit centrally for fear of someone getting in behind, he needs to revert to his excellent reading of the game, commiting to the challenges winning duels with conviction and thinking about the rest after. Virgil is tough because hes so calm generally but at times looks a little too indecisive with thr backing off and timing the short burst and block/tackle. He needs to lead by example and be the great captain hes shown he can be. Trent being back is great, for all the stick he gets he makes some vital challenges and he is a real anomaly in an attacking sense. When we are in possession he gives us a real numerical advantage and his ability to pick a pass from any inch of grass on the pitch is a threat opposition sides are forced to consider. Bradley has looked a little tired and the lack of width more recently has been a shame. Robbo looks one of our better players atm and he actually needs to drive forward more IMO, his run today between 2 palace players created a chance and it was my main memory in terms of kicking things up a gear and showing the need for quicker play.



Midfield, I love Endo but give the lad a rest, we need defensive structure and creation from deep and he looks tired. Mac should play the 6, offering cover for the backline, it stops us being so porous centrally and maintains the ability for us to transition quickly. He can win possession and play early passes upfield which we saw plenty earlier in the season and stops the opposition getting reset so early, it affords our forwards less men to beat, more space to receive the ball in AND run into while also freeing up Trent to get forward into decisive areas, hes always a threat beyond the halfway line and isnt afraid to have a pop from distance. Jones although struggling with match fitness is always a great option, a willing runner and presser and his ability to glide past players and maintain possession is vital, if backed up his press helps us regain possession quickly and escape pressure. Elliott should be in this side, he plays with purpose, quick pass and move, foward, positive, looks for through balls or quick switches of play to drag opposition out of shape and hell have a crack from distance. Szoboszlai can be elite but he needs to value the ball more, too many lazy passes and too much focus on leathering it from distance regardless of other options.



Elliott also always seems to link well with Mo and his insistence on playing quickly gets Mo into dangerous areas quicker with more space to play in. Mo will always be marked tight and Elliott can deliver well from wide.



In attack, Jota is always a great option, he looks a threat in every game. Nunez needs to relax and play his game, run in behind, run the channels, run teams ragged. Gakpo is in very good form and is commiting players, id actually like to see us use him more. Diaz is a big threat right now and he just needs to release it a little earlier more often. Id get Danns back in this squad, he plays without fear, touch in behind, shot. On the last mans shoulder bending his run to get in behind. We need to regain that fluidity in attack. Quick interplay, pass and move and win your fucking duels, make yourself a pain in the arse to defend, strong in the challenge, hold it up like your life depends on it, press the life out of them and pen them in, follow in every fucking shot