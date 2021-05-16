Arsenal losing makes the loss against Palace even more frustrating!







Our loss put pressure on Arsenal to take advantage.The psychology of this all is really underestimated by people.We are 2 points off the top with 6 games left. Would you have taken the position we are in at the start of the season? We'd have all taken it of course, so I choose to take today's loss on the chin and stop believing all the sky hype. All of the top 3 have a dodgy result or two still in them.