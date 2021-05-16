Is this good or bad? On the one hand it makes our defeat so much more gutting but on the other, it's kind of funny all those people were wanking over Arsenal recently about how amazing they are and how they'll win all of the rest of their games season.
The problem is
. When will city drop points
Arsenal losing makes the loss against Palace even more frustrating!
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
City heavy, heavy favourites Everton away, Villa away and Spurs at home will be really hard games for us.
Really, did anyone expect Pep's lackey Arteta doing one over him? The man is pathetic and weak. Neurotically prancing up and down the touchline like he hasn't had a wank in a month hardly screams leadership.A better manager would win the title with this Arsenal squad. Arteta's probably in Abu Dhabi's pockets anyhow so is probably contractually obliged not to win against them.
Take the cheats out and this is how title races are. You never used to win every game in the run in, As the saying goes in the PL Cheats always prosper
Neither of them play next weekend, mental to think we could be top in a weeks time. Absolutely mad.
Arsenal have Wolves away on Saturday
Yup, if Abu Dhabi never skewed things it'd be a normal title race. Which makes Jurgen's accomplishments even more astounding, because he went toe to toe with them and didn't cheat.
