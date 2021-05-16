« previous next »
Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 167807 times)

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 06:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:27:50 pm
Is this good or bad? On the one hand it makes our defeat so much more gutting but on the other, it's kind of funny all those people were wanking over Arsenal recently about how amazing they are and how they'll win all of the rest of their games season.
It's a slight positive because we're not behind two teams on points which would have been very difficult. We're not out of it even though our chances have dropped significantly.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 06:32:17 pm »
I can't even imagine the joy I would have right now if we had won.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 06:32:26 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 06:31:36 pm
The problem is. When will city drop points

Tottenham away is the game probably.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 06:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 06:26:35 pm
Arsenal losing makes the loss against Palace even more frustrating!



Our loss put pressure on Arsenal to take advantage.

The psychology of this all is really underestimated by people.

We are 2 points off the top with 6 games left. Would you have taken the position we are in at the start of the season? We'd have all taken it of course, so I choose to take today's loss on the chin and stop believing all the sky hype. All of the top 3 have a dodgy result or two still in them.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 06:33:21 pm »
City heavy, heavy favourites

Everton away, Villa away and Spurs at home will be really hard games for us.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 06:33:23 pm »
Take the cheats out and this is how title races are. You never used to win every game in the run in,

As the saying goes in the PL Cheats always prosper
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 06:33:23 pm »
Neither of them play next weekend, mental to think we could be top in a weeks time. Absolutely mad.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 06:33:27 pm »
Amazing how that Arsenal result is both the result we wanted and absolutely galling simultaneously.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3728 on: Today at 06:34:01 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:33:21 pm
City heavy, heavy favourites

Everton away, Villa away and Spurs at home will be really hard games for us.

Let's be honest all the games remaining will be tough for us. But it's time for them to roll up the sleeves and just get games over the line.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3729 on: Today at 06:34:05 pm »
What a result in the Arsenal game for us, massive get out of jail free card, City are very likely to drop points against Tottenham with top 4 on the line. Would be ideal if Brighton or Wolves can take some points of them too
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3730 on: Today at 06:34:10 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 06:24:30 pm
Really, did anyone expect Pep's lackey Arteta doing one over him? The man is pathetic and weak. Neurotically prancing up and down the touchline like he hasn't had a wank in a month hardly screams leadership.

A better manager would win the title with this Arsenal squad. Arteta's probably in Abu Dhabi's pockets anyhow so is probably contractually obliged not to win against them.
No reason to be posting this shite. Give your head a shake.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3731 on: Today at 06:34:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:33:23 pm
Take the cheats out and this is how title races are. You never used to win every game in the run in,

As the saying goes in the PL Cheats always prosper

Exactly, been making this point since the end of the game.  :D
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3732 on: Today at 06:34:36 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:33:23 pm
Neither of them play next weekend, mental to think we could be top in a weeks time. Absolutely mad.

Arsenal have Wolves away on Saturday
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3733 on: Today at 06:34:44 pm »
At a time when our forwards are shooting blanks, we have our defence leaking silly goals through mistakes and lack of concentration.  Double whammy
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3734 on: Today at 06:34:52 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:33:23 pm
Neither of them play next weekend, mental to think we could be top in a weeks time. Absolutely mad.

Arsenal play Wolves.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3735 on: Today at 06:35:28 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:33:23 pm
Take the cheats out and this is how title races are. You never used to win every game in the run in,

As the saying goes in the PL Cheats always prosper

Yup, if Abu Dhabi never skewed things it'd be a normal title race. Which makes Jurgen's accomplishments even more astounding, because he went toe to toe with them and didn't cheat.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3736 on: Today at 06:35:38 pm »
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3737 on: Today at 06:36:11 pm »
I think we win our next 3 away games.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3738 on: Today at 06:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 06:34:36 pm
Arsenal have Wolves away on Saturday
Thanks, didnt see that. Swear I saw their next game was spurs away. Apologies, just checked again and thats spurs next game.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3739 on: Today at 06:36:33 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 06:31:36 pm
The problem is. When will city drop points

They might, but they've got at least a draw in them somewhere IF us or Arsenal can win out.

Knowing our luck even if we did win the 6 we'd lose to City and/or Arsenal on goal difference.

The main concern is there doesn't seem a hope in hell we do win the 6 games.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3740 on: Today at 06:36:40 pm »

I disagree about City I think they will drop points and if we win our remaining games we will win the title but we will not win our remaining games without changing anything. I would like for us to risk it ، what to lose ? 3 at back or 2 up top and crowd the midfield or anything. It may sound stupid but its not like we are playing well or defending well , sometimes that's all what the players need.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3741 on: Today at 06:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:35:28 pm
Yup, if Abu Dhabi never skewed things it'd be a normal title race. Which makes Jurgen's accomplishments even more astounding, because he went toe to toe with them and didn't cheat.

Yeah. If you look at league tables before City starting buying stuff, even teams that won the league lost 5/6 games and drew 7/8
