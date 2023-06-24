Trust them to get Luton at home in the middle of a CL tie against Real Madrid. Even Arsenal in the middle of the Bayern tie get a team who played in Europe Thursday.



Yep, meanwhile our Villa games get gets moved to give them extra rest after Europe. I know it'd get us that too if we're still in it but would have preferred the sunday as our squad is much better than theirs so felt like a big advantage.These things have gone for Arsenal all season, well timed fixtures, Brighton after their final Europa game, Villa today knackered, Chelsea soon is 3 days after their semi so no doubt Chelsea will go to extra time. And on top of that they constantly play opponents ravaged by injury or missing their best players. Brentford reserves twice, us missing loads at Emirates, for the home game we had no Diogo, Robbo, Mac Allister either, Brighton missing loads, West Ham missing Paqueta, Wolves Neto next week, City missing Rodri and De Bruyne the first game, City with no defence or keeper the next game, Olise missed both their games v Palace, he'll no doubt be fine today thoughMassive missed opportunity for them if they don't win it really, an unsustainable amount of luck.