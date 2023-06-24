« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Quote from: Fromola
Trust them to get Luton at home in the middle of a CL tie against Real Madrid. Even Arsenal in the middle of the Bayern tie get a team who played in Europe Thursday.

Yep, meanwhile our Villa games get gets moved to give them extra rest after Europe. I know it'd get us that too if we're still in it but would have preferred the sunday as our squad is much better than theirs so felt like a big advantage.

These things have gone for Arsenal all season, well timed fixtures, Brighton after their final Europa game, Villa today knackered, Chelsea soon is 3 days after their semi so no doubt Chelsea will go to extra time. And on top of that they constantly play opponents ravaged by injury or missing their best players. Brentford reserves twice, us missing loads at Emirates, for the home game we had no Diogo, Robbo, Mac Allister either, Brighton missing loads, West Ham missing Paqueta, Wolves Neto next week, City missing Rodri and De Bruyne the first game, City with no defence or keeper the next game, Olise missed both their games v Palace, he'll no doubt be fine today though  ;D Massive missed opportunity for them if they don't win it really, an unsustainable amount of luck.
Quote from: spider-neil

You're right
Palace (xG 1.79) - Liverpool (xG 1.37)

I had no idea about the XG. I was only replying based on what I saw when we played.

So, one game in 31?
I don't know what point you're trying to make. You asked a question. I gave you an answer.

Eight years in and you are still a Doubter. Apparently, asking the rest of us to imagine a scenario where we lose the league on goal difference because of the points we dropped against Man U (but no one else) is how you "grieve". You do you, sweet heart.


We're one point of top with a game in hand. I still BELIEVE.
Is Darren Lewis of the mirror a certified Liverpool fan? He always speaks highly of us. Always defends us too. He was asked on the Sunday Supplement for his tip on who is going to win the league and he said he is sticking with Liverpool and isn't changing his mind. Love that!
Quote from: HardworkDedication
Is Darren Lewis of the mirror a certified Liverpool fan? He always speaks highly of us. Always defends us too. He was asked on the Sunday Supplement for his tip on who is going to win the league and he said he is sticking with Liverpool and isn't changing his mind. Love that!

Strangely I think he's an Arsenal fan
Quote from: JP!
Strangely I think he's an Arsenal fan

Are you sure? Literally every time he speaks about us (I'm going back a few years), he's always positive. It's not the first time I've seen him tip us for the league either.
Quote from: HardworkDedication
Are you sure? Literally every time he speaks about us (I'm going back a few years), he's always positive. It's not the first time I've seen him tip us for the league either.

I'm not totally sure but that was always the talk.  I can't find anything on it either way for sure though.
Quote from: JP!
I'm not totally sure but that was always the talk.  I can't find anything on it either way for sure though.

Darren Lewis is 100% a Liverpool fan.
Jones and Konate starting apparently

The leakers were wrong. Good. Twats
Quote from: Passmaster Molby
Darren Lewis is 100% a Liverpool fan.

Interesting, how do you know this?
Quote from: JP!
Interesting, how do you know this?

Because he has talked about it on various TV, radio and podcasts/youtube videos etc for a number of years.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby
Because he has talked about it on various TV, radio and podcasts/youtube videos etc for a number of years.

OK, can't say I've ever seen one or heard him do so. Not sure what the attitude's for :D
Quote from: JP!
OK, can't say I've ever seen one or heard him do so. Not sure what the attitude's for :D

What attitude?

There is a Mirror journalist called John Cross who supports Arsenal - could you have been thinking of him?
Quote from: Passmaster Molby
What attitude?

There is a Mirror journalist called John Cross who supports Arsenal - could you have been thinking of him?

No, I was definitely thinking of Darren Lewis. Anyway, apparently I was wrong judging by your snippy last response. Fair enough. I don't really give a shit :D - I just remember a lot of people talking about him being an Arsenal fan when he was first doing transfer stuff on sky. It's probably a decade or more ago and I doubt I've thought of him since or will again for that matter.
Quote from: JP!
No, I was definitely thinking of Darren Lewis. Anyway, apparently I was wrong judging by your snippy last response. Fair enough. I don't really give a shit :D - I just remember a lot of people talking about him being an Arsenal fan when he was first doing transfer stuff on sky. It's probably a decade or more ago and I doubt I've thought of him since or will again for that matter.

No probs, yeah he is one of us for sure.
Game isn't over and all  to play for.
Quote from: hide5seek
Game isn't over and all  to play for.

Agreebut something systematic wrong with these slow starts, almost 2.5 years of this.
We may even turn this game around but it is increasingly clear were spent and will slip up more than once by the end of the season.
Title pressure has cracked this current squad - bet you anything they will return to 'form' once the title is out of reach.
Quote from: Zlen
We may even turn this game around but it is increasingly clear were spent and will slip up more than once by the end of the season.

Yeah that's the thing. We can go on and win this one but we're not winning 7 on the trot considering we start nearly every match 1-0 down.
Quote from: QC
Title pressure has cracked this current squad - bet you anything they will return to 'form' once the title is out of reach.
Bad team selection has cracked the squad. I understand why people will point the fingers at the players and not the manager but hes the one picking the wrong players despite what everyones seeing on the pitch.
the one position he didnt need to change today was the keeper.  starting Jone and Nunez again is an absolute joke. Id put Danns in for Nunez at this point. his head has gone.
Dom on it seems, needs to be for endo.
Quote from: Phineus
Dom on it seems, needs to be for endo.

smh. thats the change? seriously?
We now have our first choice team on the pitch
Looking more and more Liverpool is the club to twitch and dropmpoints in the run in.
While ManCity and Arsenal have gone from strength to strength, we have players who have found the season a bit too long to sustain the levels needed to ring in the required points to win the league. While their players have gone stronger in this run in, ours have dropped off, including our captain.

Looks like Klopp will go out with only the League Cup.
5 minutes gone and its the same braindead shite.
FUCKING COME ONNNNN!!!!!!!
Quote from: kloppismydad
FUCKING COME ONNNNN!!!!!!!

Palace have been better over 2 games this season.
