Its pointless wondering where these two teams will drop points the one way you can influence it is by winning your own games and applying some sort of scoreboard pressure. Instead its been the other way round, they are both strolling to wins and improving their GD whilst we struggle and drop points.



We are almost at last chance saloon which is kinda crazy with so many points left to play for. The main problem is we're stumbling when we should be getting stronger.



The one big hope is that the horror show have released some of the pressure and we can start afresh today. Need a couple of early goals for confidence to come back else it'll be a tough game.