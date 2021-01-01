« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 03:25:10 pm
Number 7:
The next game for Spurs is Arsenal at home. But they dont play for 2 weeks. Lets hope after todays disaster they are at least up for the derby.
YWNA

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 03:31:57 pm
Fordy:
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 02:33:57 pm
I thought that providing Arsenal and City progressed wed still get the 5 places

However, we are unlikely to go through in the EL and West Ham are not also.

Italy and Germany head of us as it stands for the 5th place.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 03:37:39 pm
Number 7:
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 02:00:48 pm
Spurs losing today isn't really going to inspire Villa to try tomorrow, sadly.

Over the last few weeks Villa have prioritized the great grand Conference League. Wouldnt be surprised if the only remaining PL game they really turned up for was against us.
YWNA

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 03:38:47 pm
Nick110581:
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 03:37:39 pm
Over the last few weeks Villa have prioritized the great grand Conference League. Wouldnt be surprised if the only remaining PL game they really turned up for was against us.

So they are going to throw the other 6?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 03:47:34 pm
Number 7:
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:38:47 pm
So they are going to throw the other 6?

Not throw, but actually put in an effort.
One of them will be tomorrow.
YWNA

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 04:15:42 pm
farawayred:
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 03:37:39 pm
Over the last few weeks Villa have prioritized the great grand Conference League. Wouldnt be surprised if the only remaining PL game they really turned up for was against us.
This can't happen, mate. Finishing one place up in the PL alone will earn them equal or more money than the Conference league. And I'm not talking about the CL or EL qualification, PL earnings alone.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 04:45:53 pm
Caligula?:
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:15:42 pm
This can't happen, mate. Finishing one place up in the PL alone will earn them equal or more money than the Conference league. And I'm not talking about the CL or EL qualification, PL earnings alone.

Tell that to Emery. He's obsessed with European competitions. He'd probably be okay with Villa going down next season as long as they win the Europa League.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 04:58:43 pm
Pistolero:
Just the 5 for City today then......

I'm starting to think switching our traditional bad patch from November to April may not have been such a good idea....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 05:02:49 pm
killer-heels:
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 04:58:43 pm
Just the 5 for City today then......

I'm starting to think switching our traditional bad patch from November to April may not have been such a good idea....


I think we do need to put in a convincing or at least measured performance. We have appeared very much the third best team in this race this past few weeks and I dont think anyone has 7 intense, knife edge games in them. Not the players and not the fans.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 05:10:20 pm
drmick:
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:49:13 pm
Not sure how they modelled it to be honest.

I have this page bookmarked to keep track. The PL has a big lead now.

https://www.uefa.com/nationalassociations/uefarankings/country/#/yr/2024
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 05:26:48 pm
BoRed:
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 05:10:20 pm
I have this page bookmarked to keep track. The PL has a big lead now.

https://www.uefa.com/nationalassociations/uefarankings/country/#/yr/2024

That's the five year ranking. 5th place will be decided on 23/24 alone, if I'm not mistaken. Germany overtook England this week, but it's very tight. Bayern v Arsenal may well decide it, especially if we go out. Villa can also help themselves, of course.

On the same page, you can sort on the 23/24 points if you click on the 23/24 column. Or select "Season" top left.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:06:13 pm by BoRed »
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 05:44:34 pm
MonsLibpool:
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 05:10:20 pm
I have this page bookmarked to keep track. The PL has a big lead now.

https://www.uefa.com/nationalassociations/uefarankings/country/#/yr/2024
Thank you.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 05:55:23 pm
Draex:
Even Bournemouth is beating Utd.. ffs.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 06:11:41 pm
drmick:
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:26:48 pm
That's the wrong link, that's a five year ranking. 5th place will be decided on 23/24 alone, if I'm not mistaken. Germany overtook England this week, but it's very tight. Bayern v Arsenal may well decide it, especially if we go out. Villa can also help themselves, of course.

Here's a better link, you can see the 23/24 points separately in its own column.

https://kassiesa.net/uefa/data/method5/crank2024.html

Edit: just noticed you can also get the season ranking on your link. :)

Yeah, mine defaults to the current season selected. Perhaps you should edit your post to remove the allegation of it being the wrong link?  ;)
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 07:06:28 pm
BoRed:
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 06:11:41 pm
Yeah, mine defaults to the current season selected. Perhaps you should edit your post to remove the allegation of it being the wrong link?  ;)

Done. ;D
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 07:55:28 pm
UntouchableLuis:
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:55:23 pm
Even Bournemouth is beating Utd.. ffs.

United are average but they do have something about them when they can be bothered- they just clearly don't really believe in the manager and have a woeful defence.

Really hope they can turn up when they play Arsenal.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 08:15:31 pm
farawayred:
This deluded bellend here (yeah, I'm still thinking we'll win it) held hope for Luton in the Citi game, thinking they might nick something in Rodri's absence... the hope was there even at 1-0...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 12:23:12 am
latortuga:
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:55:28 pm
United are average but they do have something about them when they can be bothered- they just clearly don't really believe in the manager and have a woeful defence.

Really hope they can turn up when they play Arsenal.

They should have the likes of Malacia, Martinez and perhaps Shaw and Varane back by then.  That would certainly go along way to making them more solid at the back.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 05:11:04 am
Mighty_Red:
Its pointless wondering where these two teams will drop points the one way you can influence it is by winning your own games and applying some sort of scoreboard pressure. Instead its been the other way round, they are both strolling to wins and improving their GD whilst we struggle and drop points.

We are almost at last chance saloon which is kinda crazy with so many points left to play for. The main problem is we're stumbling when we should be getting stronger.

The one big hope is that the horror show have released some of the pressure and we can start afresh today. Need a couple of early goals for confidence to come back else it'll be a tough game.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 06:47:27 am
harleydanger:
Losing this title on goal difference would cement the absolute crazy run of ridiculous margins weve lost leagues by over the last decade.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 08:02:30 am
Nick110581:
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 06:47:27 am
Losing this title on goal difference would cement the absolute crazy run of ridiculous margins weve lost leagues by over the last decade.

And if that happens, it would mean Arsenal have won 18 out of their last 19 matches with a draw in the other.

Lots of football to be played.

Concentrate on ourselves and ignore the noise.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 08:35:43 am
spider-neil:
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:02:30 am
And if that happens, it would mean Arsenal have won 18 out of their last 19 matches with a draw in the other.

Lots of football to be played.

Concentrate on ourselves and ignore the noise.

If we lose the game on goal difference because we have the same points total as Arsenal then look no further than the game we had a legitimate goal chalked off.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 08:36:17 am
ScouserAtHeart:
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 06:47:27 am
Losing this title on goal difference would cement the absolute crazy run of ridiculous margins weve lost leagues by over the last decade.

Obviously there's plenty left to play and we can still win it, but just assume that happens--

08/09: lost by 4 points
13/14: lost by 2 points
18/19: lost by 1 point
21/22: lost by 1 point
23/24: lost by goal difference

we'd have won 5 more league titles in the last 15 years if we'd somehow gotten a grand total of 13 more points
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 08:39:42 am
spider-neil:
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:36:17 am
Obviously there's plenty left to play and we can still win it, but just assume that happens--

08/09: lost by 4 points
13/14: lost by 2 points
18/19: lost by 1 point
21/22: lost by 1 point
23/24: lost by goal difference

we'd have won 5 more league titles in the last 15 years if we'd somehow gotten a grand total of 13 more points

Let's be honest here, in 13/14 the only reason why the title was lost with 2 points rather than goal difference is we tried to score  9 goals in the Palace game and were still wide open at 3-0 up.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 08:41:03 am
spider-neil:
Imagine losing the title by goal difference or a couple of points because we failed to beat the worst United side since the 90's home or away.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 08:42:16 am
zero zero:
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:41:03 am
Imagine losing the title by goal difference or a couple of points because we failed to beat the worst United side since the 90's home or away.
Thanks for sharing that  ::)
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 08:43:02 am
spider-neil:
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:42:16 am
Thanks for sharing that  ::)

You have your way of dealing with grief and I have mine.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 08:44:22 am
zero zero:
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:43:02 am
You have your way of dealing with grief and I have mine.
True. I'll wait to deal with the situation if we actually have something to "grieve" over.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 08:46:30 am
Andy @ Allerton!:
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:41:03 am
Imagine losing the title by goal difference or a couple of points because we failed to beat the worst United side since the 90's home or away.

Well PGMOL fucking us up the arse all season went a long way towards our points total.

Look at the bent 'penalty' that United 'won' yesterday.

League is as bent as fuck and has been for a while.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 08:49:31 am
spider-neil:
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:46:30 am
Well PGMOL fucking us up the arse all season went a long way towards our points total.

Look at the bent 'penalty' that United 'won' yesterday.

League is as bent as fuck and has been for a while.

Studs in the chest is no longer deemed a foul regardless of whether the offender got the ball first or not.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 08:54:14 am
jamie_c:
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:35:43 am
If we lose the game on goal difference because we have the same points total as Arsenal then look no further than the game we had a legitimate goal chalked off.

Such a pointless comment, we had 10 men we may well have drawn or lost that game. How about if Matip gets his body in the right position and does not smash it in his own net, how about it we'd actually beaten that terrible United team.

We've got points this season where we have not deserved it and some big calls have gone against us.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 08:57:34 am
spider-neil:
Quote from: jamie_c on Today at 08:54:14 am
Such a pointless comment, we had 10 men we may well have drawn or lost that game. How about if Matip gets his body in the right position and does not smash it in his own net, how about it we'd actually beaten that terrible United team.

We've got points this season where we have not deserved it and some big calls have gone against us.

Name one game we didn't deserve to win or draw (from a losing position).
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 08:58:40 am
Caps4444:
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:35:43 am
If we lose the game on goal difference because we have the same points total as Arsenal then look no further than the game we had a legitimate goal chalked off.

Maybe Spurs will offer us a replay?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 09:09:30 am
spider-neil:
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:58:40 am
Maybe Spurs will offer us a replay?

If we lose the title by a point I wish Liverpool would sue the league for failing to award a legitimate goal resulting a loss of earners for not finishing top.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 09:10:44 am
actwithoutwords:
Any fucking win today. Suspect this is going to be a dog of a game. Just fucking win. We have a free hit on Thursday, and by next Sunday a bunch of the injury returnees will have bedded in again.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 09:17:57 am
zero zero:
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:57:34 am
Name one game we didn't deserve to win or draw (from a losing position).
Palace Away
