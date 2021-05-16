You can also conclude that we haven't conceded first in 60% of our games, almost 2/3rds.



For a title-chasing side, that would still be atypical I'd imagine. If you presume a sliding scale based on league standings (a team near the top tends to concede first rarely and a team near the bottom tends to concede first more regularly), a team that concedes first 40% of the time would closer to EL/Conference League level than top. That was my thought, so I looked into it:Some comparisons just to see:-Arsenal have conceded first in 9 out of 31 PL matches (29%), 12 of 43 overall (28%)-City have have conceded first in 11 out of 31 PL matches (35%), 15 of 46 overall (33%)-Spurs have conceded first in 11 out of 31 PL matches (35%), 13 of 34 overall (35%)-Chelsea have conceded first in 13 out of 30 PL matches (43%), 18 of 42 overall (43%)-Villa have conceded first in 14 out of 32 PL matches (44%), 18 of 47 overall (38%)We're about 40% conceding first in the PL and in all comps. It's not too damning but not great. This puts us not too far off City but well off Arsenal. We're very close to the Spurs/Chelsea/Villa crowd. We're really good at recovery (most points recovered from losing positions), but well off Arsenal (who have the same points) in terms of not conceding first. The other thing is that a side like Chelsea have lost way more matches than we have, but we are similar to them in conceding first.We just don't have the solid control that Arsenal do, but neither do City really. They've had to come from behind in a lot of their games also.Inter are dominating Serie A and have some daft stat (like scoring first in 28 of 31 matches or something), so I wouldn't expect that, but comparatively, we should be doing a bit better scoring first in our games. It's imperative since we can be wasteful, and our defending tends to more porous than previous title-chasing years, which obviously puts more pressure on us.It's a 90+ minute game so not the most damning statistic but for a team that rarely ever loses, conceding first that often is a slight concern.