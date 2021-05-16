« previous next »
Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 156324 times)

Online Studgotelli

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 12:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:57:07 am
Writing that you have concerns about a team that have won 3 in 7 and gone out of one cup and are seemingly half way out of another in that time isn't 'throwing the towel in', it's assessing our form and seeing if 7 wins in 7 in the toughest league in the world - which it will likely take to win said league - seems realistic. Right now, it doesn't. That can change, specifically because of the great manager you mention. But it's not been a good couple of months. And getting whipped 3-0 at home to a clearly inferior mid table side usually does surface a bit of 'doom', as does not being able to put away one of the worst coached man united sides I've seen over 3 games this season.

There is balance, of course, this team has shown they can dig themselves out of challenging situations. But there's nothing wrong with acknowledging we aren't at our best right now and haven't been for a while.

December to March we were so good but we just need to tighten up a bit, momentum got us through all the injuries we suffered but we need to get our top players back and sharp for the run in. Just addressing we cant go through the next 7 league games as we are especially as we need 7 wins. Well get found out.
Offline has gone odd

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3201 on: Yesterday at 12:07:03 pm »
Okay, this may be a big pile of shite but throwing it out there!

A couple of days before Easter I woke up from a very clear dream. I normally forget dreams and crap within minutes but this was as a clear as day, no weirdness, just a straight up viewing of the Red v Palace this weekend!

Palace scored very early indeed, within the first couple of minutes and we huffed and puffed the entire game, eventually scoring an equaliser in the dying moments of the match. 1-1.

Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3202 on: Yesterday at 12:09:24 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 12:07:03 pm
Okay, this may be a big pile of shite but throwing it out there!

A couple of days before Easter I woke up from a very clear dream. I normally forget dreams and crap within minutes but this was as a clear as day, no weirdness, just a straight up viewing of the Red v Palace this weekend!

Palace scored very early indeed, within the first couple of minutes and we huffed and puffed the entire game, eventually scoring an equaliser in the dying moments of the match. 1-1.

Can you go back asleep and try and have another one please.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3203 on: Yesterday at 12:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:57:07 am
Writing that you have concerns about a team that have won 3 in 7 and gone out of one cup and are seemingly half way out of another in that time isn't 'throwing the towel in', it's assessing our form and seeing if 7 wins in 7 in the toughest league in the world - which it will likely take to win said league - seems realistic. Right now, it doesn't. That can change, specifically because of the great manager you mention. But it's not been a good couple of months. And getting whipped 3-0 at home to a clearly inferior mid table side usually does surface a bit of 'doom', as does not being able to put away one of the worst coached man united sides I've seen over 3 games this season.

There is balance, of course, this team has shown they can dig themselves out of challenging situations. But there's nothing wrong with acknowledging we aren't at our best right now and haven't been for a while.

You can acknowledge we havent been firing on all cylinders and also counter argue it like you have done here.

Ultimately, if we arent good enough to win it then you accept that but the whole Club needs to be as one for the last seven games.

The goal is the league and we have 7 out of 9 points since returning from the break.
Offline has gone odd

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3204 on: Yesterday at 12:26:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:09:24 pm
Can you go back asleep and try and have another one please.

Goes without saying, I wouldn't go putting life savings or anything on this prediction, but if I do get a better sleep related result will post back here for sure :D
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3205 on: Yesterday at 12:28:14 pm »
Just go out and beat Palace.

Will be there cheering. Let's do that and play our best 11 in every league game.

There will only be 6 of them after that and then we say goodbye to JK.
Online newterp

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3206 on: Yesterday at 12:38:38 pm »
I realize that xG against Brighton, Sheffield, and ManU were supposedly all great - but did we look good in any of those games for more that just periods of play?

We haven't really played all that well since coming back from the international break.
Online newterp

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3207 on: Yesterday at 12:39:02 pm »
Btw - what is our best 11 right now?
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3208 on: Yesterday at 12:43:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:39:02 pm
Btw - what is our best 11 right now?

Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Mac Allister, Jones, Szobozslai, Jota, Nunez, Salah
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3209 on: Yesterday at 12:45:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:43:20 pm
Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Mac Allister, Jones, Szobozslai, Jota, Nunez, Salah

Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Diaz, Jota, Salah.

Can't see how Diaz gets dropped when he is the only one scoring and looking threatening.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3210 on: Yesterday at 12:49:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:43:20 pm
Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Mac Allister, Jones, Szobozslai, Jota, Nunez, Salah


No way you can play three players returning from weeks out
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3211 on: Yesterday at 12:49:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:43:20 pm
Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Mac Allister, Jones, Szobozslai, Jota, Nunez, Salah

Szobozslai has been poor for much of the season, i think people are blinded by his terrific start. I'd have Endo in ahead of him as he's been way more consistent all season despite looking gash last night.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3212 on: Yesterday at 12:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 12:49:59 pm
Szobozslai has been poor for much of the season, i think people are blinded by his terrific start. I'd have Endo in ahead of him as he's been way more consistent all season despite looking gash last night.

Nah, Endo is struggling as well, really poor on the ball.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3213 on: Yesterday at 01:04:11 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:45:28 pm
Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Diaz, Jota, Salah.

Can't see how Diaz gets dropped when he is the only one scoring and looking threatening.
Is the correct answer.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3214 on: Yesterday at 01:27:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:54:38 pm
Nah, Endo is struggling as well, really poor on the ball.

He has had one bad game recently
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3215 on: Yesterday at 01:47:58 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 01:04:11 pm
Is the correct answer.

I'm not sure, I want to see more from the captain. I don't think he had a good night at all yesterday and we've perhaps played him too many times. Is this part of the problem the fact that we keep playing them even when they're struggling a bit?
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3216 on: Yesterday at 01:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:49:20 pm

No way you can play three players returning from weeks out

Totally agree, asking for trouble that would be.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3217 on: Yesterday at 01:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:49:20 pm

No way you can play three players returning from weeks out

I was assuming people were asking what our best 11 is.
Offline skipper757

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3218 on: Yesterday at 02:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 11:41:45 am
You can also conclude that we haven't conceded first in 60% of our games, almost 2/3rds.

For a title-chasing side, that would still be atypical I'd imagine.  If you presume a sliding scale based on league standings (a team near the top tends to concede first rarely and a team near the bottom tends to concede first more regularly), a team that concedes first 40% of the time would closer to EL/Conference League level than top.  That was my thought, so I looked into it:

Some comparisons just to see:
-Arsenal have conceded first in 9 out of 31 PL matches (29%), 12 of 43 overall (28%)
-City have have conceded first in 11 out of 31 PL matches (35%), 15 of 46 overall (33%)
-Spurs have conceded first in 11 out of 31 PL matches (35%), 13 of 34 overall (35%)
-Chelsea have conceded first in 13 out of 30 PL matches (43%), 18 of 42 overall (43%)
-Villa have conceded first in 14 out of 32 PL matches (44%), 18 of 47 overall (38%)

We're about 40% conceding first in the PL and in all comps.  It's not too damning but not great.  This puts us not too far off City but well off Arsenal.  We're very close to the Spurs/Chelsea/Villa crowd.  We're really good at recovery (most points recovered from losing positions), but well off Arsenal (who have the same points) in terms of not conceding first.  The other thing is that a side like Chelsea have lost way more matches than we have, but we are similar to them in conceding first.

We just don't have the solid control that Arsenal do, but neither do City really.  They've had to come from behind in a lot of their games also.

Inter are dominating Serie A and have some daft stat (like scoring first in 28 of 31 matches or something), so I wouldn't expect that, but comparatively, we should be doing a bit better scoring first in our games.  It's imperative since we can be wasteful, and our defending tends to more porous than previous title-chasing years, which obviously puts more pressure on us.

It's a 90+ minute game so not the most damning statistic but for a team that rarely ever loses, conceding first that often is a slight concern.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3219 on: Yesterday at 02:10:37 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:47:58 pm
I'm not sure, I want to see more from the captain. I don't think he had a good night at all yesterday and we've perhaps played him too many times. Is this part of the problem the fact that we keep playing them even when they're struggling a bit?
I agree. Hes very rarely rested and although its not the most physically demanding position in the team, its hard to be elite level every week. Rodri is similar at City, plays all the time and hes come out wanting a rest. VVD would never admit that, but internally I wouldnt be surprised if hes longing for the end of the season.
Offline latortuga

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3220 on: Yesterday at 11:39:10 pm »
Love all this doom and gloom going on both amongst our fan base and from those outside the club and in the media.

Headlines..."Liverpool In Crisis..." 

Predictions of us falling out of the title race and leaving it to Arsenal and City to fight it out.

Keep writing us off.  :D
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3221 on: Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:39:10 pm
Love all this doom and gloom going on both amongst our fan base and from those outside the club and in the media.

Headlines..."Liverpool In Crisis..." 

Predictions of us falling out of the title race and leaving it to Arsenal and City to fight it out.

Keep writing us off.  :D
They cant wait for us to fail can they. We need to use this to help get back on track.
Offline deano2727

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 09:00:38 am »
We will have to win every game now. Arsenal will drop points. City may not.

Can we do it? Yes. Will we do it? Huge ask, and it may be a step too far this season, but let's wait and see.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3223 on: Today at 09:03:01 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:00:38 am

Can we do it? Yes. Will we do it? Huge ask, and it may be a step too far this season, but let's wait and see.
You been reading the Bob the Builder motivational book?
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3224 on: Today at 09:45:25 am »
I see Rodri is finally complaining of fatigue after carrying that team on his back for nearly 2 seasons. Just a pity it has come at literally the best time for them - they won't miss him at all against Luton, and he should be back and firing from Wednesday onwards. They could also potentially rest him for the FA Cup game next weekend.
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3225 on: Today at 12:01:43 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:45:25 am
I see Rodri is finally complaining of fatigue after carrying that team on his back for nearly 2 seasons. Just a pity it has come at literally the best time for them - they won't miss him at all against Luton, and he should be back and firing from Wednesday onwards. They could also potentially rest him for the FA Cup game next weekend.

They can probably get away with him missing the weekend games for the next month and have him just playing the midweek games until the final 2 weekends of the season with how easy their fixture list remaining is.
