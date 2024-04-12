Difficult to explain last night. We havent looked that bad defensively since 20/21 when all our defenders were injured. I can only think there was complacency. Tbf complacency marked the attitude of the fans in the ground and on here as we all talked of putting the game to bed in the first leg and players are only human. Klopp will be furious but I felt the line up smacked of complacency too so blame all round.



Up against a different system of man marking it looked like they hadnt done their homework and thought they could turn up and win. When we missed early chances (again) you could see players running out of position in desperation leaving huge gaps behind. I doubt well face that system in the league as no team we have left has the skill to deploy it out of the blue this far into the season but the spurning of gilt edged chances is doing my nut in. Yes weve been screwed by VAR but should comfortably have beaten United, Arsenal and City at home and Brighton and Luton away not to mention the Cup game if we converted just a fraction of our big chances. You can almost see them enter into a state of paralysis when the shooting opportunity approaches, dribble, faff, get tackled, kick the ball into touch. I would have our forwards do nothing but practice finishing, 2 on 1s etc for the rest of the season.



Despite that tale of misery and woe, we are top of the league, second on GD, ahead of City, with a squad that is f*cking good with key players returning. If they play like every game is their last game, we can win the last 7 and make Arsenal hole out. They need to mentally flush yesterday and remember how they got here, do everything in their power to make it happen.



The Europa is probably gone but treat it as a free hit. We have players who need game time so lets give it a go and see if they might crumble. If we havent got one back after an hour, I have no issue with making changes but the truth is our best XI has played fewer minutes than our league rivals so no need to wrap them in cotton wool.