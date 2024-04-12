You have literally written off the league right there.
We havent lost in the league since exiting the FA Cup.
Our performances have not been good enough and no, it's about not losing but about winning out or coming close to doing so.
We've just not been playing well enough and we got lucky against Brighton because they were not good enough to snatch a point late on. In the Sheffield game, we needed a wondergoal to beat the worst team in the league at home.
Based on how we've been playing and the impact the last two results have had on our confidence, I don't see us winning those 4 away games.
1. Too many players off form at the worst time.
2. Lost confidence in front of goal.
3. Giving away big chances.
4. Weaknesses exposed last night (every manager now has a template against us)
5. Struggling to see out games if we're winning.
6. Struggling to go two goals ahead.
7. Giving it away in dangerous areas.
8. Conceding/conceding massive chances early.
There are two many red flag and I've pointed at some of these issues even after wins but we're still making the same mistakes.