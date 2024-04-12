« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3120 on: Today at 08:24:28 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 08:18:49 am
.

It was as bad as anything under klopp, it was a throwback to a different era.

Michael Edwards will rip this squad to bits by the way. Not enough brains on that pitch at the minute.

Theres no need to rip a squad up after one performance.

What if we turn it round and win the title ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3121 on: Today at 08:27:26 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:24:28 am
Theres no need to rip a squad up after one performance.

What if we turn it round and win the title ?

There is going to have to be some restructuring because if Amorim comes in and plays 3-4-3 over-stocked with midfielders and under-stocked with defenders.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3122 on: Today at 08:28:36 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:27:26 am
There is going to have to be some restructuring because if Amorim comes in and plays 3-4-3 over-stocked with midfielders and under-stocked with defenders.

Restructing is different to ripping a squad to bits.

The same squad that have 71 points.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3123 on: Today at 08:30:08 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:24:28 am
Theres no need to rip a squad up after one performance.

What if we turn it round and win the title ?

Its mad we are still in the race to be fair. This squad isnt a touch on our previous title challenging sides
Online JackWard33

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3124 on: Today at 08:31:34 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:30:08 am
Its mad we are still in the race to be fair. This squad isnt a touch on our previous title challenging sides

Couldnt disagree more
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3125 on: Today at 08:32:05 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:30:08 am
Its mad we are still in the race to be fair. This squad isnt a touch on our previous title challenging sides

Hows it mad ?

Arguably, we should have more points due to some insane decisions.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3126 on: Today at 08:38:01 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:24:28 am
Theres no need to rip a squad up after one performance.

What if we turn it round and win the title ?

There's a pretty punchy list of players in this squad with age profiles and skill sets that don't look to me like players Edwards would have previously gone for. Gakpo, gravenberch, Nunez off the top of my head, then salah, VVD, Endo, Robertson, even Diaz in terms of age profile. We've punched very hard this season, but I think a lot of that is on klopps ability to get every drop out of players, fringe players particularly. I'm worried the effects of going to the well are being seen now, a bit like in 21/22.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3127 on: Today at 08:39:31 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:30:08 am
Its mad we are still in the race to be fair. This squad isnt a touch on our previous title challenging sides

We should be further ahead and the only reason we aren't is due to some shocking decisions.

Brighton away they should have been reduced to 10 men. That happens we absolutely pick up 3 points - 2 points extra
Spurs away a legitimate goal chalked off - 1 point extra
Stonewall penalty waved away against City - 2 points extra (with City losing a point)

We score a minute after Odegaard basketball so I don't think events change that much
Konate should have been sent off vs Everton so they may have drawn that game - Minus 2 points

That's an extra 3 points whilst taking 1 point off City
Liverpool 74
Arsenal 71
City 69

That would be massive going into the final 7 games.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3128 on: Today at 08:44:50 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:31:34 am
Couldn’t disagree more

It doesnt have the high level that the first 11 had previously.

Its an excellent squad though but its a reminder to the people who said we dont need any players now that there is still a number of areas that could and should be improved.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3129 on: Today at 08:56:51 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:44:50 am
It doesnt have the high level that the first 11 had previously.

Its an excellent squad though but its a reminder to the people who said we dont need any players now that there is still a number of areas that could and should be improved.

All squads need freshen up though. Keeps players on toes, etc.

No wonder why Klopp is leaving if people cant believe after all this time. Its the last seven games of his tenure and you have people saying they are amazed we are still in a title race.

Its almost like they want us to fail.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3130 on: Today at 09:02:25 am
I do quite like the 4D chess theory, that we're trying to motivate Villa and Spurs by going out of Europe and thus knackering the PLs co-efficient and meaning only top 4 get into the CL next season.
Offline TSC

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3131 on: Today at 09:02:40 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:56:51 am
All squads need freshen up though. Keeps players on toes, etc.

No wonder why Klopp is leaving if people cant believe after all this time. Its the last seven games of his tenure and you have people saying they are amazed we are still in a title race.

Its almost like they want us to fail.

Klopp is not leaving because of posts from random folk on a footie forum.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3132 on: Today at 09:21:25 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:02:40 am
Klopp is not leaving because of posts from random folk on a footie forum.

But there are people like this in the ground.

He talked about turning doubters into believers when he first joined. Theres a lot of entitlement in modern football and we all know the power of our crowd.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3133 on: Today at 09:28:39 am
Difficult to explain last night. We havent looked that bad defensively since 20/21 when all our defenders were injured. I can only think there was complacency. Tbf complacency marked the attitude of the fans in the ground and on here as we all talked of putting the game to bed in the first leg and players are only human. Klopp will be furious but I felt the line up smacked of complacency too so blame all round.

Up against a different system of man marking it looked like they hadnt done their homework and thought they could turn up and win. When we missed early chances (again) you could see players running out of position in desperation leaving huge gaps behind. I doubt well face that system in the league as no team we have left has the skill to deploy it out of the blue this far into the season but the spurning of gilt edged chances is doing my nut in. Yes weve been screwed by VAR but should comfortably have beaten United, Arsenal and City at home and Brighton and Luton away not to mention the Cup game if we converted just a fraction of our big chances. You can almost see them enter into a state of paralysis when the shooting opportunity approaches, dribble, faff, get tackled, kick the ball into touch. I would have our forwards do nothing but practice finishing, 2 on 1s etc for the rest of the season.

Despite that tale of misery and woe, we are top of the league, second on GD, ahead of City, with a squad that is f*cking good with key players returning. If they play like every game is their last game, we can win the last 7 and make Arsenal hole out. They need to mentally flush yesterday and remember how they got here, do everything in their power to make it happen.

The Europa is probably gone but treat it as a free hit. We have players who need game time so lets give it a go and see if they might crumble. If we havent got one back after an hour, I have no issue with making changes but the truth is our best XI has played fewer minutes than our league rivals so no need to wrap them in cotton wool.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3134 on: Today at 09:29:46 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:21:25 am
But there are people like this in the ground.

He talked about turning doubters into believers when he first joined. Theres a lot of entitlement in modern football and we all know the power of our crowd.

But last night started with the team selection, zero respect was given to Atlanta we treated it like an early round League Cup game.

Things like inverting Gomez, its never worked so why would it work against a strong pressing team?

Crowds feed off intensity, desire, hunger.. We showed none of that, in fact we showed the opposite, complacency and arrogance. It was unbecoming a Liverpool team.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
It's really important that we're playing first on Sunday. Other way round and Arsenal win and I would worry about that pressure, a slow start, fans getting tense and angry.

We absolutely need to make it a quick start, atmosphere rising, first goal quickly. We cannot afford to go a goal down again vs Palace.

I'd 100% start Jota. He won't be completely match fit but it doesn't matter - We only have 7 games and the front 3 aren't gelling together currently.

Win on Sunday and Arsenal have a difficult fixture to navigate, seeing as they have on eye on Bayern as well.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3136 on: Today at 09:35:19 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:32:21 am
It's really important that we're playing first on Sunday. Other way round and Arsenal win and I would worry about that pressure, a slow start, fans getting tense and angry.

We absolutely need to make it a quick start, atmosphere rising, first goal quickly. We cannot afford to go a goal down again vs Palace.

I'd 100% start Jota. He won't be completely match fit but it doesn't matter - We only have 7 games and the front 3 aren't gelling together currently.

Win on Sunday and Arsenal have a difficult fixture to navigate, seeing as they have on eye on Bayern as well.

The pressure will be on us as we will be third unless Luton pull off a miracle.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Our heads have gone. Winning the league will be a miracle now.

That's why I never got the "going out of XYZ competition will help us in the league". Going out of the FA cup and the Europa League has seriously dented our confidence and Atalanta have shown other teams how to play against us. Winning the League Cup gave us belief and we were really good even with many injuries.

Looking at our fixtures and how we've been performing, I just don't see us winning the league. We've been poor for a while now even though a few results masked it and we'll have a string of away games very soon. We've always been open defensively but now we're struggling so we're poor in both boxes and one box is no longer making up for the other.

Performances are really important and I've been questioning our performances even after wins. The truth is that we've had the same issues for a while with the only difference being the ability of the opposition to punish our mistakes. Spotting those issues and not glossing over them is not being negative because it was obviously going to bite us in the bum soon. Basically,  we've sleepwalked into this situation.

Very disappointing end to Jurgen's tenure.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:42:30 am
Our heads have gone.

Nah yours has.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:43:08 am
Nah yours has.
Opinion-less poster that polices other opinions :D
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #3140 on: Today at 09:51:07 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:42:30 am
Our heads have gone. Winning the league will be a miracle now.

That's why I never got the "going out of XYZ competition will help us in the league". Going out of the FA cup and the Europa League has seriously dented our confidence and Atalanta have shown other teams how to play against us. Winning the League Cup gave us belief and we were really good even with many injuries.

Looking at our fixtures and how we've been performing, I just don't see us winning the league. We've been poor for a while now even though a few results masked it and we'll have a string of away games very soon. We've always been open defensively but now we're struggling so we're poor in both boxes and one box is no longer making up for the other.

Very disappointing end to Jurgen's tenure.

You have literally written off the league right there.

We havent lost in the league since exiting the FA Cup.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:45:23 am
Opinion-less poster that polices other opinions :D

Opinion less would be better than absolute shit like this :

Quote from: MonsLibpool on March  3, 2024, 04:17:03 pm
Darwin is A LOT better than Haaland who's a tap-in merchant.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:53:37 pm
He shrinks in big games and we paid £64m for that.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:55:45 pm
Darwin has cost us in the FA cup the league and the Europa League .

You moan about the teams heads being gone, nah, it's yours. Get a grip.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:51:07 am
You have literally written off the league right there.

We havent lost in the league since exiting the FA Cup.

"Over the past month standards have slipped. Klopps side have only won three of their last seven matches in all competitions and one of those was against a hopelessly outclassed Sparta Prague."

"They havent kept a clean sheet in the last eight games in all competitions, conceding 14 goals in that sequence."

I'm not writing off anything but this complacency and lack of control has been lurking for some time and we have 1 game to sort it out.. Palace.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:51:07 am
You have literally written off the league right there.

We havent lost in the league since exiting the FA Cup.
Our performances have not been good enough and no, it's about not losing but about winning out or coming close to doing so.

We've just not been playing well enough and we got lucky against Brighton because they were not good enough to snatch a point late on. In the Sheffield game, we needed a wondergoal to beat the worst team in the league at home.

Based on how we've been playing and the impact the last two results have had on our confidence, I don't see us winning those 4 away games.

1. Too many players off form at the worst time.
2. Lost confidence in front of goal.
3. Giving away big chances.
4. Weaknesses exposed last night (every manager now has a template against us)
5. Struggling to see out games if we're winning.
6. Struggling to go two goals ahead.
7. Giving it away in dangerous areas.
8. Conceding/conceding massive chances early.

There are two many red flag and I've pointed at some of these issues even after wins but we're still making the same mistakes.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:57:16 am
Our performances have not been good enough and no, it's about not losing but about winning out or coming close to doing so.

We've just not been playing well enough and we got lucky against Brighton because they were not good enough to snatch a point late on. In the Sheffield game, we needed a wondergoal to beat the worst team in the league at home.

Based on how we've been playing and the impact the last two results have had on our confidence, I don't see us winning those 4 away games.


Change the narrative then.

Maybe its a sign of a good team to win those games if they played so badly (we actually didnt but that doesnt suit your agenda).
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
I think blaming things on complacency is the worst take. Whether we win or lose isnt solely down to us, theres another team out there too. Theres a million reasons why our performance levels have dipped a bit in the last few games but Id be staggered if complacency was one of the major factors.

As it stands, winning 7 league games in a row feels a tall order. But we just have to win one game 7 times. If we beat Palace then things can improve as quickly as they deteriorated.

It is undeniably a huge game for us though. Absolutely has to be a win because if it isnt, then all the negatives around the place at the moment will only increase and youd think it would be very hard to come back from.

All is not lost, but we must win on Sunday, and then build again from there.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Alisson and Trent returning will be a game changer for us.

Both sorely missed no matter how good their replacements have been, the pair of them are world class.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:59:03 am
Change the narrative then.

Maybe its a sign of a good team to win those games if they played so badly (we actually didnt but that doesnt suit your agenda).
Agenda? You're having a laugh.

If you're playing poorly then you need to improve your performance if not results you'll eventually come up against teams that punish you. That's the truth.

But we can agree to disagree.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:57:16 am
Our performances have not been good enough and no, it's about not losing but about winning out or coming close to doing so.

We've just not been playing well enough and we got lucky against Brighton because they were not good enough to snatch a point late on. In the Sheffield game, we needed a wondergoal to beat the worst team in the league at home.

Based on how we've been playing and the impact the last two results have had on our confidence, I don't see us winning those 4 away games.

1. Too many players off form at the worst time.
2. Lost confidence in front of goal.
3. Giving away big chances.
4. Weaknesses exposed last night (every manager now has a template against us)
5. Struggling to see out games if we're winning.
6. Struggling to go two goals ahead.
7. Giving it away in dangerous areas.
8. Conceding/conceding massive chances early.

There are two many red flag and I've pointed at some of these issues even after wins but we're still making the same mistakes.

Apart from the last game we havent given away too many big chances since the international break. There was one big chance and that was the early one against Sheffield United. Apart from that none of the goals we gave away were big chances.

Also you were the one proclaiming we are the best and can easily win this league. Guess what, the league is hard and we still are a work in progress. We have Stuttgarts defensive midfielder starting for us and Kellaher, Quansah and Bradley have been playing for ages. Go figure.

At the moment, we are the third best team in the league for performance. We could do with improvement in those performances but its not easy.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:42:30 am
Our heads have gone. Winning the league will be a miracle now.

That's why I never got the "going out of XYZ competition will help us in the league". Going out of the FA cup and the Europa League has seriously dented our confidence and Atalanta have shown other teams how to play against us. Winning the League Cup gave us belief and we were really good even with many injuries.

Looking at our fixtures and how we've been performing, I just don't see us winning the league. We've been poor for a while now even though a few results masked it and we'll have a string of away games very soon. We've always been open defensively but now we're struggling so we're poor in both boxes and one box is no longer making up for the other.

Performances are really important and I've been questioning our performances even after wins. The truth is that we've had the same issues for a while with the only difference being the ability of the opposition to punish our mistakes. Spotting those issues and not glossing over them is not being negative because it was obviously going to bite us in the bum soon. Basically,  we've sleepwalked into this situation.

Very disappointing end to Jurgen's tenure.

I hope so! If we go into those four away games with teams man marking us all over the park it'll be four massacres, none of them would be even close to as well drilled as Atalanta were last night
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:05:01 am
Apart from the last game we havent given away too many big chances since the international break. There was one big chance and that was the early one against Sheffield United. Apart from that none of the goals we gave away were big chances.

Also you were the one proclaiming we are the best and can easily win this league. Guess what, the league is hard and we still are a work in progress. We have Stuttgarts defensive midfielder starting for us and Kellaher, Quansah and Bradley have been playing for ages. Go figure.
We tend to give away big chances early on. I never proclainmed, what I said was that it was in our hands which it was. Considering that fact, our performances haven't reflected that and I pointed out the issues after the game which apparently means I was proclaiming we were the best.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April  4, 2024, 09:33:00 pm
Fantastic result!

The performance was rubbish to be honest. Up till their goal, we hadn't created a single clearcut chance and we were playing as if we were 3-0 up. We need to be starting games better because a better team would have punished us today.

Also, the arrogance before the game was mad. One condescending poster even told me that I needed to "grow a pair" because I pointed out our tendency to make heavy weather of it against the worst teams. The same type of posters will look at the scoreline and say "see, it was comfortable".

We need to do better in these games.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:03:13 am
Agenda? You're having a laugh.

If you're playing poorly then you need to improve your performance if not results you'll eventually come up against teams that punish you. That's the truth.

But we can agree to disagree.

Why am I having a laugh?

The last eight games havent been a disaster as you are painting out. We have still won 4, drawn 2 and lost 2 (one was in ET).

We win on Sunday and we may end the weekend top. What a terrible predicament to be in.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:01:50 am
Alisson and Trent returning will be a game changer for us.

Both sorely missed no matter how good their replacements have been, the pair of them are world class.
Its now or never though, ideally starting Sunday.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:07:37 am
We tend to give away big chances early on. I never proclainmed, what I said was that it was in our hands which it was. Considering that fact, our performances haven't reflected that and I pointed out the issues after the game which apparently means I was proclaiming we were the best.

We only gave away 1 big chance. Welbeck, Bradley og, Mainoo and Fernandes chances were not big chances. We have been amazingly unlucky. Yesterday was a shit show but a one off against a mad side, most of whom cant play like that.

Ultimately when you take a step back, we have performed as well as we could have this season. Europa is a let down because we are easily the best side in it. League wise we are the third best team but that doesnt mean we still cant win it. If we dont it wont be because we have let ourselves down, we have played to our maximum. Its also a reminder to those proclaiming we didnt need any players.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:45:23 am
Opinion-less poster that polices other opinions :D
trolls are gunna troll
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:10:15 am
Its now or never though, ideally starting Sunday.

You dont have to throw both in Sunday though.

We can still put a strong side out at weekend and win. Trent will need minutes as will be rusty and we need him for that mad week starting with Fulham away.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Theyre numerous levels below Atalanta but that early press is exactly what Palace did against us earlier in the season and caused us issues with. They ran straight down the centre of our team and pressed Endo into surrendering possession deep in our half. That AGAIN was a combination of too many touches on the ball, players not moving and showing for the ball and options being limited. We have to change it!

At one point Kelleher just held onto the ball because the options to pass to were so limited.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
That stat is clearly pretty negative spin

Abu Dhabi we outplayed and got conned out of a last minute pen.

Two of the games were against United, who we've historically struggled against under Klopp. But still should have been absolute landslide wins.

And then last night.

Its not like we've been dropping points in 'normal' games.

We definitely need to improve from here, but its hardly a sign that we've blown it and it'll be a miracle to win the league from here. These players and this manager have surely shown you enough times in the past that we're more than capable of turning it back around and going on a run from now until the last day?
