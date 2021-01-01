A horrorshow of a day at the office but there's elements of that performance that have been hallmarks of our game for weeks now - profligate finishing, defensive mistakes/lapses of concentration, poor in game management and decisions.



But most frustrating for me by far, is the absolutely wank slow starts/continually conceding the first goal. It's been a feature of our game for going on 2 years now with varying personnel, and the coaching staff and the players have shown zero ability to address it. I'm not sure I see how that gets magically fixed over the course of the next month, and with our fixtures about to get tougher (particularly the aways) I just don't see how we're going to go on a 7 game win streak with the way we're playing right now.



Let's start with putting some of it right on Sunday - fuck the notion of hammering them for goal difference, we need a win and a bit of fucking effort/intensity, and ideally to demonstrate a bit more focus and resilience in defence (preferably a clean sheet). Anything less and the season starts to unravel pretty rapidly.