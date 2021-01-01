« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 152012 times)

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,023
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm
We didn't look like a team that could win the title today. The cheaters were the favorites anyway, and now with De Bruyine and Haaland back, and with us shitting the bed against Arsenal, they are even bigger favorites. Unfortunately, the news about Klopp leaving at the end of the season didn't have a positive impact on the team.

Anyway, we can still win 2-3 cups, and that would be the perfect goodbye present for Jurgen ...

And

Losing to this mediocre Arsenal team without even putting up a fight is the main reason why I think we won't win the league. We could and should have shown our title credentials today, and instead failed miserably. I will stop posting now for a few days, because I am not in the mood to argue, and I am also sensing what is behind today's meltdown. Have a nice evening ...

.
-

Those were your last posts. Its fine its your opinion, but dont go around trying to be some super fan when you chucked it months ago.

We could use the same argument and say we shit the bed in the second half against City when we wasted about 3 gilt edged opportunities to win the game. Or the number of chances we missed against United (a couple would have been easier to score than what we ended up doing).

There is just very little margin for error all season long. That's essentially it.

I said after the United game that we are 3rd favourites for the title and probably the 3rd best team as well. Nothing in the last 5 days (including tonight) has changed that.

But forgetting all that, we just need to decide - what do we actually want to do now and what are we going to change? Because it could all just crumble in front of eyes unless we completely take charge of the situation and re-galvanize ourselves.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3081 on: Yesterday at 11:20:37 pm »
A horrorshow of a day at the office but there's elements of that performance that have been hallmarks of our game for weeks now - profligate finishing, defensive mistakes/lapses of concentration, poor in game management and decisions.

But most frustrating for me by far, is the absolutely wank slow starts/continually conceding the first goal. It's been a feature of our game for going on 2 years now with varying personnel, and the coaching staff and the players have shown zero ability to address it. I'm not sure I see how that gets magically fixed over the course of the next month, and with our fixtures about to get tougher (particularly the aways) I just don't see how we're going to go on a 7 game win streak with the way we're playing right now.

Let's start with putting some of it right on Sunday - fuck the notion of hammering them for goal difference, we need a win and a bit of fucking effort/intensity, and ideally to demonstrate a bit more focus and resilience in defence (preferably a clean sheet). Anything less and the season starts to unravel pretty rapidly.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3082 on: Yesterday at 11:21:30 pm »
I suspect this was a deliberate plot to make 5th place less likely to earn Champions League, thereby forcing Villa to remain highly motivated for the Arsenal game this weekend. By the time we play them they'd have fallen away too, so nothing to play for in that one. Very clever.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,128
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3083 on: Yesterday at 11:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:04:07 pm
You gave up after we drew with Luton  ;D

Yes but im a shithouse. But i dont go around abusing people for saying they think its done or that they think its still on unlike Mac Red.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3084 on: Yesterday at 11:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm
Wed scored 7 in our previous 3 since the international break. The game before that we scored 3 (2 inside 90 minutes). Weve snatched at chances and not been as fluent as other stages of the season but tonight is the first time we failed to score since when, United at home?
We've lost confidence in front of goal. Hence, why we look like we can't score counters atm
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3085 on: Yesterday at 11:27:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:25:35 pm
Yes but im a shithouse. But i dont go around abusing people for saying they think its done or that they think its still on unlike Mac Red.

Haha fair enough  :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,771
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3086 on: Yesterday at 11:27:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:26:25 pm
We've lost confidence in front of goal. Hence, why we look like we can't score counters atm

Tonight was unique in the sense we didn't even get to the chances. Which I desperately hope this was a rare clusterfuck and we go back to generating a lot of chances and maybe score 2 or 3 out of them and it might save our season.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative about fucking everything. A smile would crack your face.....the most boring poster on the site
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,471
  • SPQR
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3087 on: Yesterday at 11:27:28 pm »
Just play our best players in every game until the end of the season.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3088 on: Yesterday at 11:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:27:03 pm
Tonight was unique in the sense we didn't even get to the chances.
We did.

Darwin and Jota (understandably so) were poor in front of goal. We had enough chances to at least score a goal.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,515
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3089 on: Yesterday at 11:33:10 pm »
Fuck it,

Let's go and win the League. Rockets up everyone's assses.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3090 on: Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 10:47:15 pm
I don't understand how people can watch that and think we'll simply snap out of it and win 7 games in a row. This team on paper can, but they look tired and dare I say the result of emotions running high is creeping in to play. One game at a time.

Thats not how winning runs work . Its one small good result at a time . Did anyone anticipate Chelsea under conte going on that crazy run ? Bad result , switched things, built momentum
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,128
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3091 on: Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm »
Been worried that we look like all those comebacks have caught up with us but some players have really dropped off now. Bit worried we are starting look the third best team in the league.

We need a composed win on Sunday.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative about fucking everything. A smile would crack your face.....the most boring poster on the site
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,471
  • SPQR
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 12:00:10 am »
Robbo, Konate, Trent and Jota all need to start aginast Palace. If they're available they have to play. It's the business end of the season and there's no room to fuck around.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 12:19:53 am »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
Thats not how winning runs work . Its one small good result at a time . Did anyone anticipate Chelsea under conte going on that crazy run ? Bad result , switched things, built momentum

Well said.

I also think psychologically this team was never going to win the title from the front; that's not its personality right now. 

This team needs adversity to thrive, it needs to go down a goal to find its best form.

Perhaps that won't be good enough to win the title, but nonetheless I am certain these players will come back even stronger from tonight's disappointment, because that's who we are.

Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 12:23:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm
Been worried that we look like all those comebacks have caught up with us but some players have really dropped off now. Bit worried we are starting look the third best team in the league.

We need a composed win on Sunday.

You should worry less and enjoy more.  :D

The team hasn't changed, only your expectations of the team have changed. 
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 12:24:01 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:28:26 pm
We did.

Darwin and Jota (understandably so) were poor in front of goal. We had enough chances to at least score a goal.

I thought that till I looked back at Jota's two header chances and both were really difficult/above him. Darwin stunk the place out though...again.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,894
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 12:41:04 am »
All the injuries are starting to show now. The fit players are hitting their physical and mental limits, and the returning players aren't match fit. Could be a tough run in from here.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 12:57:01 am »
The term experience is overused on here, we still have a core of around 10 players who have been won the league, CL or been part of title challenges. VVD Salah, Alisson, Jota, Jones, TAA, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas, Konate. Then you have others like Mac Allister who have played in the PL for years and even won a World Cup, Diaz who has been part of a title challenge also and played in a CL final. That leaves Gakpo, Nunez, Szoboszlai, Endo, Quansah and Bradley, out of our core 16/18 players.

Sometimes youre just not good enough, we dont have any less experience than an Arsenal side who seem to be cruising at the moment. Saying that I think with the players coming back we still have a good chance of winning the league, I mean were some goals away from being top of the league not even points, well probably have to win every game though to do it, it looks like a tough task but the outlook could look completely different in a few weeks.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,984
  • JFT 97
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 01:02:04 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:27:28 pm
Just play our best players in every game until the end of the season.

Then when they are all injured play the ones who haven't played for weeks.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,324
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3099 on: Today at 01:39:57 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 12:41:04 am
All the injuries are starting to show now. The fit players are hitting their physical and mental limits, and the returning players aren't match fit. Could be a tough run in from here.
Its been a feel good story about how certain players have stepped up in the absence of others and made such a big contribution, but I think theyre feeling the squeeze a bit now. Quansah makes his first (but fatal) mistake, Bradley looks increasingly leggy, minutes catching up with Endo, Gomez had a shocker, Kelleher should do better with a couple.

Szoboszlai and Salahs poor form is extremely inconvenient too. Their returns havent provided the kind of boost we would have expected.

Jota and Trent need to come back in to the side asap. Id be keen to see Elliott in midfield too.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,890
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3100 on: Today at 01:43:15 am »
They are just mentally and physically exhausted. The injuries have led to some below average performances which have led to more tiredness due to having to work harder for wins and so the vicious circle continues. When I posted yesterday I had a sense of foreboding but never expected this. Not going to be to string wins together if we can't start putting performances together.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3101 on: Today at 04:05:59 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:00:10 am
Robbo, Konate, Trent and Jota all need to start aginast Palace. If they're available they have to play. It's the business end of the season and there's no room to fuck around.

I was thinking the same regarding Konate but he was so shocking v Atalanta, it's possible Quansah is being picked in the league on performance and training rather than rotation. Best group on the pitch is needed I couldn't agree more.
Logged
🔥97🔥

🏆 x 42

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3102 on: Today at 04:12:30 am »
Getting knocked out from the EL is actually a good thing for us IMO. Our players are simply exhausted or unfit and can't deal with all the upcoming fixtures. Just concentrate on the PL now.
Logged
Believer

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3103 on: Today at 04:46:32 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 04:12:30 am
Getting knocked out from the EL is actually a good thing for us IMO. Our players are simply exhausted or unfit and can't deal with all the upcoming fixtures. Just concentrate on the PL now.

No it is not. We should be able to reach the final which is basically at home especially with the good draw we got and still do well in the leauge. Getting knocked out adds more pressure on the players mentally.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,565
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3104 on: Today at 04:52:16 am »
Konate needs rhythm, he's been poor in large parts of the games since he came back. Quansah is better if he's fit and he should start over Konate. VVD needs a kick up his ass to exit the slumber mode, but he can be a beast. Robbo and Trent (or Bradley if Trent can't start) must be on RB. Macca picks himself and there is no replacement for Endo, but I'd start Elliott as the 3rd MF. Salah and Lucho are nailed on, Jota if fit. Nunez needs either a rest or a long look in the mirror.

Best team on form possible against Palace, please.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 