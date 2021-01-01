The term experience is overused on here, we still have a core of around 10 players who have been won the league, CL or been part of title challenges. VVD Salah, Alisson, Jota, Jones, TAA, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas, Konate. Then you have others like Mac Allister who have played in the PL for years and even won a World Cup, Diaz who has been part of a title challenge also and played in a CL final. That leaves Gakpo, Nunez, Szoboszlai, Endo, Quansah and Bradley, out of our core 16/18 players.
Sometimes youre just not good enough, we dont have any less experience than an Arsenal side who seem to be cruising at the moment. Saying that I think with the players coming back we still have a good chance of winning the league, I mean were some goals away from being top of the league not even points, well probably have to win every game though to do it, it looks like a tough task but the outlook could look completely different in a few weeks.