Online Simplexity

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 09:50:41 pm »
Season looking awfully lot like it is over and we will have a league cup to show for it. Oh well.
Offline shook

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 09:50:54 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 09:48:54 pm
Have looked leggy for several weeks, momentum truly killed tonight. Need a huge performance this weekend otherwise think could be a slow crawl to end of the season.

True, but Robertson definitely looks fresh, same with Jota when he came on. Get Jones back in rhythm, TAA back and it should be a good run-in
Online Johnnyboy1973

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 09:51:00 pm »
Done,
Online RedSamba

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 09:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:50:22 pm
Hes being realistic.or is this a forum for just rose tinted glasses?

It is. And if you have a different opinion you are labeled a manc
Online Studgotelli

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 09:51:21 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:49:13 pm
Such a desperately sad way for Jurgen's time with us to end :(

:lmao

We do look tired, we need our regular players fit and firing ASAP otherwise we will labour to the end of the season. People have been talking about the attack but our defence is horrific recently. Allow far too many chances.
Online Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 09:51:31 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:50:29 pm
Ohhh where did we finish in the league?

Here we go.every realistic comment gets a comment from you.
Online Schmidt

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 09:51:45 pm »
Some bad performances but that one's on Klopp.
Online frag

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 09:51:48 pm »
Europa was always our best chance of a trophy after FA Cup, and despite constant calls to rotate heavily I felt Jurgen would keep it strong. Surprised by that line-up tonight.
Online DelTrotter

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 09:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:51:31 pm
Here we go.every realistic comment gets a comment from you.

You're a clown, how is that realistic when we could yet win the league?
Online Redley

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 09:52:49 pm »
Joint top of the league and people cant even wait for a full time whistle to start proclaiming the season is over :D Fair play chaps, well see you in June when its all finished, I assume you wont be bothering for the next few weeks.
Online RedSamba

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 09:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:52:49 pm
Joint top of the league and people cant even wait for a full time whistle to start proclaiming the season is over :D Fair play chaps, well see you in June when its all finished, I assume you wont be bothering for the next few weeks.


we are second
Online Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 09:54:52 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:52:25 pm
You're a clown, how is that realistic when we could yet win the league?

You need to look at form, you need to look at that we cant keep clean sheets, we start slow.
Not going to win anything like that.
Be realistic.
Offline Caligula?

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 09:55:00 pm »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 09:50:29 pm
Yeah, it's been coming for some time now.

It has. It has kind of felt like we've been barely clinging on in the title race for weeks now and that draw with United probably knocked the stuffing out of us a bit.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 09:56:17 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:50:29 pm
Ohhh where did we finish in the league?

Give the superfan holier than thou act a rest for one night eh?
Online DelTrotter

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 09:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:54:52 pm
You need to look at form, you need to look at that we cant keep clean sheets, we start slow.
Not going to win anything like that.
Be realistic.

Get out of the thread then if there's no chance and go enjoy your wankfest with Arsenal fans somewhere.
Online Fromola

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3015 on: Today at 09:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:55:00 pm
It has. It has kind of felt like we've been barely clinging on in the title race for weeks now and that draw with United probably knocked the stuffing out of us a bit.

We needed to hang on in there until we got the injured players back. We have to an extent (level on points at the top) but if we can get past Palace it's hard to see us winning the 3 away games right after Atalanta away. Whether we can or not will make or break it. Presumably we'll have free midweeks now before the last 3 games but it's not much good if we can't win the next 4 in the league.

We're missing too many key players and it's caught up with us. Arsenal have their best side out every week ffs.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3016 on: Today at 09:57:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:50:20 pm
Our elimination from the EL would probably be a blessing in disguise, especially if both Arsenal and Man City go through in the CL. I am not bothered much by our elimination in the EL, since we've been running out of steam lately. I am still not ready to give up on the league title, especially if Ali and Trent are back on the team in the coming days ...

I mean, you did give up when we lost to Arsenal.
Online DelTrotter

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3017 on: Today at 09:58:15 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:56:17 pm
Give the superfan holier than thou act a rest for one night eh?

Hahahaha that's comical given I've said it was the worst performance of his time here. But I won't be quitting on the season because of one game, it's pathetic. No surprise from you though, never had one good thing to say about the club, players or staff.
Online Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3018 on: Today at 09:58:33 pm »
This is a young team. Only real experience in the team tonight was VVD.
When we went for the quadruple, we started to run out of steam.yet the experience in the team just about got us through and we came so close..this feels similar, but we dont have the experience anymore.
Offline Zlen

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3019 on: Today at 09:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:55:00 pm
It has. It has kind of felt like we've been barely clinging on in the title race for weeks now and that draw with United probably knocked the stuffing out of us a bit.

Not sure how is this even controversial? We truly look both tired and out of ideas.
Unless the return of some players can start a proper fire in the team, we aren't surviving the sequence of away games after Palace.

Here is hoping there is a major, major response to this on Sunday.
Online MD1990

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3020 on: Today at 09:59:28 pm »
Palace game is big now.
Get a big response & things will look better another struggle & season will look in tatters

we should have plenty of players who are quite fresh
Online Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3021 on: Today at 09:59:30 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:56:35 pm
Get out of the thread then if there's no chance and go enjoy your wankfest with Arsenal fans somewhere.

I said I wont reply to you.silly mebest to ignore.
Online M7 Heckler

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3022 on: Today at 09:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:50:41 pm
Season looking awfully lot like it is over and we will have a league cup to show for it. Oh well.

What the fuck are you on about? we are joint top of the league?
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3023 on: Today at 09:59:59 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:58:15 pm
Hahahaha that's comical given I've said it was the worst performance of his time here. But I won't be quitting on the season because of one game, it's pathetic. No surprise from you though, never had one good thing to say about the club, players or staff.

Absolute joke of a poster as usual ;D

Going to be putting you on ignore, suggest you do the same for me. Done with your tedious trolling.
Online skipper757

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3024 on: Today at 10:00:13 pm »
The thought was that if we could get through the injuries and have players return for the run-in while right up there, we can do it.

It hasn't changed yet, but barring us repeating our performance in Bergamo from a couple of years ago, the league might be the only additional trophy we can add, and we need to get right sharpish.

It doesn't get much better than Palace at home as while it's not an easy game, we don't have easy games left.  Moreover, our propensity to concede early in something like 40% of matches (which is an absurd statistic for league leaders) is putting us in incredibly difficult positions.

We really need a performance that is:
1. Solid defensively
2. Relatively clinical in attack
3. Calm assured

When's the last time we looked assured in a league game?  Luton 4-1 was good but we were behind in that one too.

7 games (+ game or more if we get a miracle in Italy) to end Klopp's run.  Need to improve immediately.
Online DelTrotter

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #3025 on: Today at 10:00:42 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:59:59 pm

Going to be putting you on ignore

Thank fuck for that, don't be back here acting like you support us when we win the league.
