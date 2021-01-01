The thought was that if we could get through the injuries and have players return for the run-in while right up there, we can do it.



It hasn't changed yet, but barring us repeating our performance in Bergamo from a couple of years ago, the league might be the only additional trophy we can add, and we need to get right sharpish.



It doesn't get much better than Palace at home as while it's not an easy game, we don't have easy games left. Moreover, our propensity to concede early in something like 40% of matches (which is an absurd statistic for league leaders) is putting us in incredibly difficult positions.



We really need a performance that is:

1. Solid defensively

2. Relatively clinical in attack

3. Calm assured



When's the last time we looked assured in a league game? Luton 4-1 was good but we were behind in that one too.



7 games (+ game or more if we get a miracle in Italy) to end Klopp's run. Need to improve immediately.