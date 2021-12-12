« previous next »
Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm »
Didn't I read somewhere that if Arsenal won all their remaining fixtures they'd have won 18 out of the last 19? That can't happen surely? So gives me hope (IF we can go on a winning run).

And if it did happen, they'd deserve the title.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 04:29:25 pm »
The order of games each week

Game 32 - Abu Dhabi, Liverpool, Arsenal
Game 33 - Arsenal, Liverpool - Abu Dhabi play Chelsea in the FA Cup
Game 34 - Arsenal, Liverpool, Abu Dhabi
Game 35 - Liverpool, Arsenal, Abu Dhabi
Game 36 - Arsenal, Abu Dhabi, Liverpool
Game 37 - Abu Dhabi, Arsenal, Liverpool - Abu Dhabi then play their catch up game on Tuesday after this round.
Game 38 - Equal

Arsenal play before us 4 times. We play before them twice. Abu Dhabi will be playing catch up in terms of games played after this coming weekend.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 04:30:42 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 04:19:07 pm
Spurs v City is a day after this. Let's hope their CL spot isn't already secured by then.

A Villa win might do that.....
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 04:36:58 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 04:19:07 pm
Spurs v City is a day after this. Let's hope their CL spot isn't already secured by then.

Ironically, it will be if the PL gets a fifth place thanks to us (and others).

Does anyone know what happens if West Ham win the Europa League, is it six English teams in the CL or just top 4 and WH? If the latter, it might be good if WH made the final. Not a dream final for us, but if it means Spurs taking points off City, so be it. :)
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2924 on: Yesterday at 04:38:15 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 04:36:58 pm
Ironically, it will be if the PL gets a fifth place thanks to us (and others).

Does anyone know what happens if West Ham win the Europa League, is it six English teams in the CL or just top 4 and WH? If the latter, it might be good if WH made the final. Not a dream final for us, but if it means Spurs taking points off City, so be it. :)

It will be Spurs last home game

They will try
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2925 on: Yesterday at 04:46:13 pm »
Feels like an advantage to Arsenal this, but then we had that loads of times in 2019 and 2022 playing before City and never made a whit of difference!

On the bright side, Arsenal and City both have Saturday 12.30s (Bournemouth home and Fulham away respectively) after the two CL semi legs. I thought you couldn't have a Saturday 12.30 after a Wednesday CL tie though. But the PL page doesn't say either of those could move?

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:29:25 pm
The order of games each week

Game 32 - Abu Dhabi, Liverpool, Arsenal
Game 33 - Arsenal, Liverpool - Abu Dhabi play Chelsea in the FA Cup
Game 34 - Arsenal, Liverpool, Abu Dhabi
Game 35 - Liverpool, Arsenal, Abu Dhabi
Game 36 - Arsenal, Abu Dhabi, Liverpool
Game 37 - Abu Dhabi, Arsenal, Liverpool - Abu Dhabi then play their catch up game on Tuesday after this round.
Game 38 - Equal

Arsenal play before us 4 times. We play before them twice. Abu Dhabi will be playing catch up in terms of games played after this coming weekend.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2926 on: Yesterday at 04:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on April  9, 2024, 10:31:25 pm
If Villa field a full strength side I can see them causing Arsenal problems.

Big if though. More likely that Emery turns up there with a C team like he did against City away. And Martinez pulls out with a mystery bug minutes before the game. They essentially raised the white flag against City before a ball was kicked.

Expect nothing this weekend.

Just win our game.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2927 on: Yesterday at 04:57:00 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 04:36:58 pm
Ironically, it will be if the PL gets a fifth place thanks to us (and others).

Does anyone know what happens if West Ham win the Europa League, is it six English teams in the CL or just top 4 and WH? If the latter, it might be good if WH made the final. Not a dream final for us, but if it means Spurs taking points off City, so be it. :)

According to this, with the stupid format next season there could be up to 7
Top 5, plus CL/Europa winners if they finish outside the top 5.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39054486/the-race-five-places-next-seasons-champions-league

What's the maximum number of places in the UCL and in Europe?
Under the old system, a maximum of five clubs from one association could play in the Champions League. It meant that in the unlikely event teams from the same league won the Champions League and Europa League, yet both finished outside the UCL places domestically, then fourth would have to surrender their place and drop into the UEL.

But from 2024-25 the cap has been removed and it will be possible for seven Premier League teams to get a place in the UCL: The top four, fifth through league performance in Europe, and the winners of the UCL and the UEL.

It would also technically be possible to have 11 Premier League teams in Europe: The usual allocation of seven, plus the extra Champions League place and the titleholders of all three European competitions (if they finished outside a European position.) UEFA has yet to take a decision on a maximum number in Europe from one association, though sources have indicated that it may be capped at 10 if this very unlikely scenario occurs, with a place in the UEL taken away.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2928 on: Yesterday at 04:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 04:46:26 pm

Expect nothing this weekend.

Just win our game.

I know the whole, just win the game statements and I agree but having said that, if both City and Arsenal take 3 points, then a big win that eats into Arsenals goal difference would be massive for moral.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2929 on: Yesterday at 05:00:57 pm »
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Yesterday at 04:46:13 pm
Feels like an advantage to Arsenal this, but then we had that loads of times in 2019 and 2022 playing before City and never made a whit of difference!

On the bright side, Arsenal and City both have Saturday 12.30s (Bournemouth home and Fulham away respectively) after the two CL semi legs. I thought you couldn't have a Saturday 12.30 after a Wednesday CL tie though. But the PL page doesn't say either of those could move?


Our game with West Ham can move if Arsenal progress and play in the CL on the Tuesday. They would then have the derby on the Saturday.

I assume that gets decided once the SFs are known.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2930 on: Yesterday at 05:38:50 pm »
The villa game has been moved to Monday May 13th - 8pm BST / 3pm EST.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2931 on: Yesterday at 05:58:33 pm »
How much do people think fatigue will be a factor in last few weeks of season? Saw Rodri saying he needs a rest in coming weeks.

Had a look at current minutes played by players in each squad.

Liverpool have 1 player whos played over 3000 mins so far. City and Arsenal both have 8 players.

Average minutes for most played 5 players was 2927 min average for Liverpool versus 3350 City and 3546 for Arsenal.

Liverpool have 14 players whove played over 2000 mins but less than 3000 mins. City 4 players and Arsenal 1.

Liverpool have 7 players who have played over 1000 min but less than 2000 mins, compared to 6 for City and 7 for Arsenal.

Liverpool have 22 players who have played over 1000 minutes this season compared to 18 for City and 16 for Arsenal.

Quansah, Bradley, Kelleher and Elliott were probably deemed squad players at best coming into the season. Theyve already played over 8000 minutes combined.

For Liverpool its  really been a squad effort. Europa league, progression in domestic cups and injuries have been the big factor. Over 3500 mins is typical for a key player to play in a season. I reckon we may only end up with 2-4 players who breach that milestone.

City have really relied on a core of 11 players. They have a number of key players who have not played that much - Grealish, Doku, Stones, KDB are all under 2000 mins played. Having those players back without miles in the legs  may be a factor.

Arsenal have 8 players who they have heavily relied on. Saliba, Gabriel and Rice have already played over 3500 mins. Odergaard, Saka and White arent very far behind. I think they could end up with 5-6  players doing over 4000 mins. Which would show incredible stamina and durability. For comparison we had 5 players pass that 4000 min barrier in 2028/19 when we won CL and were in title race until last game.

Its all more nuanced than minutes played. Its about when the minutes were played, match fitness etc.. However I think we should have the edge over Arsenal in terms of squad freshness. City is slightly different in that they have some key players who have not played much but others (Foden, Rodri, Dias and Walker) whove played a lot of minutes already
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2932 on: Yesterday at 06:15:52 pm »
I would think distance covered and number of intense presses are a better metric than minutes played.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2933 on: Yesterday at 06:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:29:25 pm
The order of games each week

Game 32 - Abu Dhabi, Liverpool, Arsenal
Game 33 - Arsenal, Liverpool - Abu Dhabi play Chelsea in the FA Cup
Game 34 - Arsenal, Liverpool, Abu Dhabi
Game 35 - Liverpool, Arsenal, Abu Dhabi
Game 36 - Arsenal, Abu Dhabi, Liverpool
Game 37 - Abu Dhabi, Arsenal, Liverpool - Abu Dhabi then play their catch up game on Tuesday after this round.
Game 38 - Equal

Arsenal play before us 4 times. We play before them twice. Abu Dhabi will be playing catch up in terms of games played after this coming weekend.

City are back as the favourites cos everyone thinks theyll win out, yet if you look at when the fixtures play out theyll only go back top once they beat Luton but should the other two sides win their games then they could be going into their matches 7 points behind until they get to week 37. If theres one side going to drop off its more likely to be them because of the schedule.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2934 on: Yesterday at 06:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:57:00 pm
According to this, with the stupid format next season there could be up to 7
Top 5, plus CL/Europa winners if they finish outside the top 5.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39054486/the-race-five-places-next-seasons-champions-league

What's the maximum number of places in the UCL and in Europe?
Under the old system, a maximum of five clubs from one association could play in the Champions League. It meant that in the unlikely event teams from the same league won the Champions League and Europa League, yet both finished outside the UCL places domestically, then fourth would have to surrender their place and drop into the UEL.

But from 2024-25 the cap has been removed and it will be possible for seven Premier League teams to get a place in the UCL: The top four, fifth through league performance in Europe, and the winners of the UCL and the UEL.

It would also technically be possible to have 11 Premier League teams in Europe: The usual allocation of seven, plus the extra Champions League place and the titleholders of all three European competitions (if they finished outside a European position.) UEFA has yet to take a decision on a maximum number in Europe from one association, though sources have indicated that it may be capped at 10 if this very unlikely scenario occurs, with a place in the UEL taken away.


There goes my plan, then. We'll have to rely on Spurs playing for pride. ;D
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2935 on: Yesterday at 07:42:06 pm »
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Yesterday at 04:46:13 pm
Feels like an advantage to Arsenal this, but then we had that loads of times in 2019 and 2022 playing before City and never made a whit of difference!

On the bright side, Arsenal and City both have Saturday 12.30s (Bournemouth home and Fulham away respectively) after the two CL semi legs. I thought you couldn't have a Saturday 12.30 after a Wednesday CL tie though. But the PL page doesn't say either of those could move?
It's only an advantage if they win. If they don't then it's a long weekend...
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2936 on: Yesterday at 07:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:58:33 pm
How much do people think fatigue will be a factor in last few weeks of season? Saw Rodri saying he needs a rest in coming weeks.

Had a look at current minutes played by players in each squad.

Liverpool have 1 player whos played over 3000 mins so far. City and Arsenal both have 8 players.

Average minutes for most played 5 players was 2927 min average for Liverpool versus 3350 City and 3546 for Arsenal.

Liverpool have 14 players whove played over 2000 mins but less than 3000 mins. City 4 players and Arsenal 1.

Liverpool have 7 players who have played over 1000 min but less than 2000 mins, compared to 6 for City and 7 for Arsenal.

Liverpool have 22 players who have played over 1000 minutes this season compared to 18 for City and 16 for Arsenal.

Quansah, Bradley, Kelleher and Elliott were probably deemed squad players at best coming into the season. Theyve already played over 8000 minutes combined.

For Liverpool its  really been a squad effort. Europa league, progression in domestic cups and injuries have been the big factor. Over 3500 mins is typical for a key player to play in a season. I reckon we may only end up with 2-4 players who breach that milestone.

City have really relied on a core of 11 players. They have a number of key players who have not played that much - Grealish, Doku, Stones, KDB are all under 2000 mins played. Having those players back without miles in the legs  may be a factor.

Arsenal have 8 players who they have heavily relied on. Saliba, Gabriel and Rice have already played over 3500 mins. Odergaard, Saka and White arent very far behind. I think they could end up with 5-6  players doing over 4000 mins. Which would show incredible stamina and durability. For comparison we had 5 players pass that 4000 min barrier in 2028/19 when we won CL and were in title race until last game.

Its all more nuanced than minutes played. Its about when the minutes were played, match fitness etc.. However I think we should have the edge over Arsenal in terms of squad freshness. City is slightly different in that they have some key players who have not played much but others (Foden, Rodri, Dias and Walker) whove played a lot of minutes already


Fatigue will be a huge factor, I've been saying this since November.

Now look at City's final week: Saturday, Tuesday, Sunday. Fair chance of points dropped.

With Trent, Jota and Ali nearly back we CAN use our squad to take maximum points and then, well:

Doubters to Believers, at the end as at the start for Jurgen.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2937 on: Yesterday at 08:24:52 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 07:42:39 pm
Fatigue will be a huge factor, I've been saying this since November.

Now look at City's final week: Saturday, Tuesday, Sunday. Fair chance of points dropped.

With Trent, Jota and Ali nearly back we CAN use our squad to take maximum points and then, well:

Doubters to Believers, at the end as at the start for Jurgen.

Ped will be stocking up his stash
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2938 on: Yesterday at 09:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm
Didn't I read somewhere that if Arsenal won all their remaining fixtures they'd have won 18 out of the last 19? That can't happen surely? So gives me hope (IF we can go on a winning run).

And if it did happen, they'd deserve the title.

No, the best they can do is 17 of 18.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2939 on: Yesterday at 11:01:23 pm »
Not being funny, but if we can't beat Manchester United in three fucking goes then do we honestly deserve to be anywhere near winning the league.

I think not.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2940 on: Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:01:23 pm
Not being funny, but if we can't beat Manchester United in three fucking goes then do we honestly deserve to be anywhere near winning the league.

I think not.
Not beating that shower of shite in three attempts does look bad, but even in the 70s and 80s when we were the best team in the world they could often frustrate us. The fixture is often anomalous.

For me, the biggest indicator that we might just fall short is the fact we've not beaten another top four side all season, home or away. I think that's been costly.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2941 on: Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm
Not beating that shower of shite in three attempts does look bad, but even in the 70s and 80s when we were the best team in the world they could often frustrate us. The fixture is often anomalous.

For me, the biggest indicator that we might just fall short is the fact we've not beaten another top four side all season, home or away. I think that's been costly.

Thats not great on paper.
But at the same time City have also not beaten a top 4 side.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2942 on: Today at 12:02:24 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm
Not beating that shower of shite in three attempts does look bad, but even in the 70s and 80s when we were the best team in the world they could often frustrate us. The fixture is often anomalous.

For me, the biggest indicator that we might just fall short is the fact we've not beaten another top four side all season, home or away. I think that's been costly.

We beat Villa at home.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2943 on: Today at 12:04:50 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:02:24 am
We beat Villa at home.

Villla are currently 5th.

Issue is away form against better sides. 1 away win against current Top10
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2944 on: Today at 12:10:55 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:04:50 am
Villla are currently 5th.

Issue is away form against better sides. 1 away win against current Top10

Are they?! I try not to look at the table or we dont win!

We could win the league by beating the shite better than the rest (apart from United). The sort of thing that drive us mad in other years like 08/09 when we beat United and Chelsea home and away but drew too many to the poorer sides.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2945 on: Today at 12:17:52 am »
They only dropped to 5th at the weekend having been in the top 4 every week except 2 since November. Even at that, they're behind Spurs by 3 goals.
Bit harsh to say we haven't beaten a top 4 side when a side we have beaten has spent much of the season in the top 4 and only a few days ago dropped out of it.
If Saudi beat Spurs by 3 on Saturday afternoon, Villa will be back in the top 4 without even kicking a ball  :D
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2946 on: Today at 12:21:48 am »
Also, we're 2nd on goal difference to Arsenal and a point ahead of Abu Dhabi, who both have a better record against the top 4. Doesn't it bode well for us that we have a better record against the bottom 16 given all 3 teams have 6 bottom 16 games left?  :D
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2947 on: Today at 12:22:52 am »
If both Arsenal and Man City progress in the CL, we will win the league.

Arsenal:

14.04. Aston Villa (h)
17.04. Bayern Munich (a)
20.04. Wolves (a)
23.04. Chelsea (h)
28.04. Tottenham (a)
01.05. Man City (h)
04.05. Bournemouth (h)
07.05. Man City (a)
11.05. Man Utd (a)
19.05. Everton (h)

Man City:

13.04. Luton (h)
17.04. Real Madrid (h)
20.04. Chelsea (h)
25.04. Brighton (a)
28.04. Forest (a)
01.05. Arsenal (a)
04.05. Wolves (h)
07.05. Arsenal (h)
11.05. Fulham (a)
14.05. Tottenham (a)
19.05. West Ham (h)
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2948 on: Today at 12:24:40 am »
Well that's us fucked now then. You'll never learn to stop declaring things as fact will you  :butt
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2949 on: Today at 12:51:20 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:24:40 am
Well that's us fucked now then. You'll never learn to stop declaring things as fact will you  :butt

Grow up ...
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2950 on: Today at 02:13:13 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:21:48 am
Also, we're 2nd on goal difference to Arsenal and a point ahead of Abu Dhabi, who both have a better record against the top 4. Doesn't it bode well for us that we have a better record against the bottom 16 given all 3 teams have 6 bottom 16 games left?  :D

I like this argument.

Because you can flip it on Arsenal and say how bad are they that they are level on points with us and 1 ahead of City having done better against the top teams?  If what people are trying to infer about us not beating a perceived rubbish Man U team were true, then by this logic Arsenal being top of the top 4 mini table should mean they are able to roll over the lesser teams easily, right?  Apparently not. 
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2951 on: Today at 04:42:17 am »
Updated run in with remaining games now scheduled.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2952 on: Today at 04:53:09 am »


To be at this position after what happened last season, the injuries and what PGMOL did to us is incredible.
