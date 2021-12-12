How much do people think fatigue will be a factor in last few weeks of season? Saw Rodri saying he needs a rest in coming weeks.



Had a look at current minutes played by players in each squad.



Liverpool have 1 player whos played over 3000 mins so far. City and Arsenal both have 8 players.



Average minutes for most played 5 players was 2927 min average for Liverpool versus 3350 City and 3546 for Arsenal.



Liverpool have 14 players whove played over 2000 mins but less than 3000 mins. City 4 players and Arsenal 1.



Liverpool have 7 players who have played over 1000 min but less than 2000 mins, compared to 6 for City and 7 for Arsenal.



Liverpool have 22 players who have played over 1000 minutes this season compared to 18 for City and 16 for Arsenal.



Quansah, Bradley, Kelleher and Elliott were probably deemed squad players at best coming into the season. Theyve already played over 8000 minutes combined.



For Liverpool its really been a squad effort. Europa league, progression in domestic cups and injuries have been the big factor. Over 3500 mins is typical for a key player to play in a season. I reckon we may only end up with 2-4 players who breach that milestone.



City have really relied on a core of 11 players. They have a number of key players who have not played that much - Grealish, Doku, Stones, KDB are all under 2000 mins played. Having those players back without miles in the legs may be a factor.



Arsenal have 8 players who they have heavily relied on. Saliba, Gabriel and Rice have already played over 3500 mins. Odergaard, Saka and White arent very far behind. I think they could end up with 5-6 players doing over 4000 mins. Which would show incredible stamina and durability. For comparison we had 5 players pass that 4000 min barrier in 2028/19 when we won CL and were in title race until last game.



Its all more nuanced than minutes played. Its about when the minutes were played, match fitness etc.. However I think we should have the edge over Arsenal in terms of squad freshness. City is slightly different in that they have some key players who have not played much but others (Foden, Rodri, Dias and Walker) whove played a lot of minutes already

