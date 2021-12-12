Ironically, it will be if the PL gets a fifth place thanks to us (and others).



Does anyone know what happens if West Ham win the Europa League, is it six English teams in the CL or just top 4 and WH? If the latter, it might be good if WH made the final. Not a dream final for us, but if it means Spurs taking points off City, so be it.



According to this, with the stupid format next season there could be up to 7Top 5, plus CL/Europa winners if they finish outside the top 5.What's the maximum number of places in the UCL and in Europe?Under the old system, a maximum of five clubs from one association could play in the Champions League. It meant that in the unlikely event teams from the same league won the Champions League and Europa League, yet both finished outside the UCL places domestically, then fourth would have to surrender their place and drop into the UEL.But from 2024-25 the cap has been removed and it will be possible for seven Premier League teams to get a place in the UCL: The top four, fifth through league performance in Europe, and the winners of the UCL and the UEL.It would also technically be possible to have 11 Premier League teams in Europe: The usual allocation of seven, plus the extra Champions League place and the titleholders of all three European competitions (if they finished outside a European position.) UEFA has yet to take a decision on a maximum number in Europe from one association, though sources have indicated that it may be capped at 10 if this very unlikely scenario occurs, with a place in the UEL taken away.