« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 144754 times)

Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,302
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 04:29:17 pm »
Didn't I read somewhere that if Arsenal won all their remaining fixtures they'd have won 18 out of the last 19? That can't happen surely? So gives me hope (IF we can go on a winning run).

And if it did happen, they'd deserve the title.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,759
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 04:29:25 pm »
The order of games each week

Game 32 - Abu Dhabi, Liverpool, Arsenal
Game 33 - Arsenal, Liverpool - Abu Dhabi play Chelsea in the FA Cup
Game 34 - Arsenal, Liverpool, Abu Dhabi
Game 35 - Liverpool, Arsenal, Abu Dhabi
Game 36 - Arsenal, Abu Dhabi, Liverpool
Game 37 - Abu Dhabi, Arsenal, Liverpool - Abu Dhabi then play their catch up game on Tuesday after this round.
Game 38 - Equal

Arsenal play before us 4 times. We play before them twice. Abu Dhabi will be playing catch up in terms of games played after this coming weekend.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,721
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 04:30:42 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:19:07 pm
Spurs v City is a day after this. Let's hope their CL spot isn't already secured by then.

A Villa win might do that.....
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,845
  • BoRac
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 04:36:58 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:19:07 pm
Spurs v City is a day after this. Let's hope their CL spot isn't already secured by then.

Ironically, it will be if the PL gets a fifth place thanks to us (and others).

Does anyone know what happens if West Ham win the Europa League, is it six English teams in the CL or just top 4 and WH? If the latter, it might be good if WH made the final. Not a dream final for us, but if it means Spurs taking points off City, so be it. :)
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,809
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 04:38:15 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 04:36:58 pm
Ironically, it will be if the PL gets a fifth place thanks to us (and others).

Does anyone know what happens if West Ham win the Europa League, is it six English teams in the CL or just top 4 and WH? If the latter, it might be good if WH made the final. Not a dream final for us, but if it means Spurs taking points off City, so be it. :)

It will be Spurs last home game

They will try
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online actwithoutwords

  • postswithoutreading
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 04:46:13 pm »
Feels like an advantage to Arsenal this, but then we had that loads of times in 2019 and 2022 playing before City and never made a whit of difference!

On the bright side, Arsenal and City both have Saturday 12.30s (Bournemouth home and Fulham away respectively) after the two CL semi legs. I thought you couldn't have a Saturday 12.30 after a Wednesday CL tie though. But the PL page doesn't say either of those could move?

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:29:25 pm
The order of games each week

Game 32 - Abu Dhabi, Liverpool, Arsenal
Game 33 - Arsenal, Liverpool - Abu Dhabi play Chelsea in the FA Cup
Game 34 - Arsenal, Liverpool, Abu Dhabi
Game 35 - Liverpool, Arsenal, Abu Dhabi
Game 36 - Arsenal, Abu Dhabi, Liverpool
Game 37 - Abu Dhabi, Arsenal, Liverpool - Abu Dhabi then play their catch up game on Tuesday after this round.
Game 38 - Equal

Arsenal play before us 4 times. We play before them twice. Abu Dhabi will be playing catch up in terms of games played after this coming weekend.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,019
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 04:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:31:25 pm
If Villa field a full strength side I can see them causing Arsenal problems.

Big if though. More likely that Emery turns up there with a C team like he did against City away. And Martinez pulls out with a mystery bug minutes before the game. They essentially raised the white flag against City before a ball was kicked.

Expect nothing this weekend.

Just win our game.
Logged
YWNA

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,759
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 04:57:00 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 04:36:58 pm
Ironically, it will be if the PL gets a fifth place thanks to us (and others).

Does anyone know what happens if West Ham win the Europa League, is it six English teams in the CL or just top 4 and WH? If the latter, it might be good if WH made the final. Not a dream final for us, but if it means Spurs taking points off City, so be it. :)

According to this, with the stupid format next season there could be up to 7
Top 5, plus CL/Europa winners if they finish outside the top 5.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39054486/the-race-five-places-next-seasons-champions-league

What's the maximum number of places in the UCL and in Europe?
Under the old system, a maximum of five clubs from one association could play in the Champions League. It meant that in the unlikely event teams from the same league won the Champions League and Europa League, yet both finished outside the UCL places domestically, then fourth would have to surrender their place and drop into the UEL.

But from 2024-25 the cap has been removed and it will be possible for seven Premier League teams to get a place in the UCL: The top four, fifth through league performance in Europe, and the winners of the UCL and the UEL.

It would also technically be possible to have 11 Premier League teams in Europe: The usual allocation of seven, plus the extra Champions League place and the titleholders of all three European competitions (if they finished outside a European position.) UEFA has yet to take a decision on a maximum number in Europe from one association, though sources have indicated that it may be capped at 10 if this very unlikely scenario occurs, with a place in the UEL taken away.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,766
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 04:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:46:26 pm

Expect nothing this weekend.

Just win our game.

I know the whole, just win the game statements and I agree but having said that, if both City and Arsenal take 3 points, then a big win that eats into Arsenals goal difference would be massive for moral.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,809
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 05:00:57 pm »
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Today at 04:46:13 pm
Feels like an advantage to Arsenal this, but then we had that loads of times in 2019 and 2022 playing before City and never made a whit of difference!

On the bright side, Arsenal and City both have Saturday 12.30s (Bournemouth home and Fulham away respectively) after the two CL semi legs. I thought you couldn't have a Saturday 12.30 after a Wednesday CL tie though. But the PL page doesn't say either of those could move?


Our game with West Ham can move if Arsenal progress and play in the CL on the Tuesday.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 