Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:09:44 pm
All to play for in the CL for Arsenal and 115, helps us out immensely.  Need to get our hob done on Thursday.

Two good results
lionel_messias

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2881 on: Yesterday at 10:16:41 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:05:16 pm
I know they're popular with quite a few on here but just can't have this Arsenal team strolling to the title without a problem, they looked a panic stricken mess for lots of tonight and their "star man" would rather cheat than kick the ball in to an empty net. They might beat Villa reserves and a hapless Chelsea but they'll fuck up somewhere.

Chelsea might surprise. They are shit but they are inconsistently shite, with talented players who can suddenly
show up. Might be a wee surprise there.
DelTrotter

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2882 on: Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:16:41 pm
Chelsea might surprise. They are shit but they are inconsistently shite, with talented players who can suddenly
show up. Might be a wee surprise there.

Yeah I'm hoping so, they'd love to be spoilers but knowing Arsenal's luck Chelsea will take City to extra time a few days before it and have nothing in their legs for it.
Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2883 on: Yesterday at 10:19:25 pm
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 06:06:30 pm
Yeah they literally made up about 20 goals during that run.

In all seriousness, if, and it's a big if as i think it'll only be won by points now, we win all our games and they do does anyone think we could overturn the GD? If so which games should we target it seems it could only be Palace and Wolves for me?

If the situation allows this weekend, we should go for it. If we find ourselves 3-0 up at any point, then its worth going all out.
If they get the next goal, then we shut up shop at 3-1.

I think we have to especially at home.
Schmarn

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2884 on: Yesterday at 10:31:25 pm

If Villa field a full strength side I can see them causing Arsenal problems.
The WASP

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2885 on: Yesterday at 10:34:39 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:31:25 pm
If Villa field a full strength side I can see them causing Arsenal problems.

Unfortunately I think they're priority will be the European game vs Lille. Arsenal will have to rotate a bit though.
farawayred

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2886 on: Yesterday at 10:38:09 pm
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 10:02:56 pm
Turns out Arsenal's defense ain't that great, despite what xGA might have you believe.


Same goes for their attacking line when the dives are not so easily bought.
bornandbRED

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2887 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:05:16 pm
I know they're popular with quite a few on here but just can't have this Arsenal team strolling to the title without a problem, they looked a panic stricken mess for lots of tonight and their "star man" would rather cheat than kick the ball in to an empty net. They might beat Villa reserves and a hapless Chelsea but they'll fuck up somewhere.

They look a different team in the league, to be fair. Really hard to tell how theyll fare in the run in.
spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2888 on: Today at 07:13:54 am
You can take Arsenal's goals scored with a pinch of salt as they have battered a handful of shite teams but their defence is no joke. We may have better individual defenders but the amount of shots Arsenal allow on their goal compared to us is way better. The underlying numbers are that we are the best attacking team in the country and they are the best defensive team in the country.
spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2889 on: Today at 07:15:46 am
Just batter a team to bring goal difference back into the equation because currently, its not worth paying attention to.
HardworkDedication

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2890 on: Today at 07:26:49 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:13:54 am
You can take Arsenal's goals scored with a pinch of salt as they have battered a handful of shite teams but their defence is no joke. We may have better individual defenders but the amount of shots Arsenal allow on their goal compared to us is way better. The underlying numbers are that we are the best attacking team in the country and they are the best defensive team in the country.

We play high risk football compared to Arsenal so it's pretty obvious we will give up more chances than they do.
spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2891 on: Today at 08:07:28 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:26:49 am
We play high risk football compared to Arsenal so it's pretty obvious we will give up more chances than they do.

Regardless of how it is achieved that is the end result. It's like Rafa's blanket. The blanket can't cover the entire bed. You pull the blanket up to your head (more attacking) your feet get cold (more open). If you pull the blanket down to your feet (more defensive) your head gets cold (goals harder to come by).
GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2892 on: Today at 08:16:09 am
I have never seen City get caught on the ball as much I did in that first half last night. Madrid only seemed to selectively press them in the central areas of the final 3rd and would only do it when they saw some indecisiveness or generally a player just taking too many touches (Rodri, Silva, Foden) who do this a lot.

They really are afforded this luxury in the PL, it is walking pace and they are always allowed time to turn and choose the pass that suits them without ever being hurried - they weren't allowed to get away with that last night and it seemed to be a way to really disrupt them combined with hitting them on the counter. Whether PL teams can replicate this to get any sort of result will remain to be seen.

As for Arsenal, I just can't see them doing the league or the champions league. There is something missing there for me. I just think when the going gets tough they might not have the answers. They will be frustrated by low blocks, men behind the ball and not being clinical enough imo - a few decisions like last night and their heads may also explode
Knight

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2893 on: Today at 08:23:32 am
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Today at 08:16:09 am
I have never seen City get caught on the ball as much I did in that first half last night. Madrid only seemed to selectively press them in the central areas of the final 3rd and would only do it when they saw some indecisiveness or generally a player just taking too many touches (Rodri, Silva, Foden) who do this a lot.

They really are afforded this luxury in the PL, it is walking pace and they have been allowed to to turn and choose the pass that suits them without ever being hurried - they weren't allowed to get away with that last night and it seemed to be a way to really disrupt them combined with hitting them on the counter. Whether PL teams can replicate this to get any sort of result will remain to be seen.

As for Arsenal, I just can't see them doing the league or the champions league. There is something missing there for me. I just think when the going gets tough they might not have the answers. They will be frustrated by low blocks, men behind the ball and not being clinical enough imo

Yeah not very transferable sadly. Madrid are an elite level team with elite level athleticism, playing at home. And City tightened up hugely in the 2nd half - Guardiola adjusted. Hoping anyone but Arsenal or us to be able to do what Madrid could for a half isn't very realistic.
MD1990

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2894 on: Today at 08:48:57 am
City are not good at the back.
I can see Spurs causing them alot of problems maybe even Forest. Nuno has done well vs City
Draex

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2895 on: Today at 09:34:01 am
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Today at 08:16:09 am
I have never seen City get caught on the ball as much I did in that first half last night. Madrid only seemed to selectively press them in the central areas of the final 3rd and would only do it when they saw some indecisiveness or generally a player just taking too many touches (Rodri, Silva, Foden) who do this a lot.

They really are afforded this luxury in the PL, it is walking pace and they are always allowed time to turn and choose the pass that suits them without ever being hurried - they weren't allowed to get away with that last night and it seemed to be a way to really disrupt them combined with hitting them on the counter. Whether PL teams can replicate this to get any sort of result will remain to be seen.

As for Arsenal, I just can't see them doing the league or the champions league. There is something missing there for me. I just think when the going gets tough they might not have the answers. They will be frustrated by low blocks, men behind the ball and not being clinical enough imo - a few decisions like last night and their heads may also explode

Since Haaland came in they aren't the team they were, if you actually press them they struggle, their defence can be got at as well. They are like red nose's Utd where teams bend over before a ball is kicked due to the name.
Zimagic

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2896 on: Today at 09:57:53 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:34:01 am
Since Haaland came in they aren't the team they were, if you actually press them they struggle, their defence can be got at as well.

Which is strange because he gives them a unique tool to be able to play/defend with 10 knowing that your striker has complete freedom up front and will more likely than not score whatever you send his way.
latortuga

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2897 on: Today at 10:48:31 am
The more I sift through past season's xG data, the more convinced I am that Arsenal cannot maintain the level they are playing at.  You can do it, you just can't sustain it beyond about 10 - 14 games.  I would put Arsenal at around 12 games into that stretch, with 14 being the Man City of 18/19 that timed that run perfectly to end on the last day.  Perhaps if we had kept playing they would have stretched that record further, regardless this Arsenal team has neither the talent of that Man City side nor the squad depth.
GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2898 on: Today at 11:12:04 am
After playing in the champions league Arsenal have won 6, drawn 2 and lost 0 premier league games.

Man city have won 2, drawn 5 and lost 1. Surprised by those stats
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2899 on: Today at 11:12:16 am
Just looking at the remaining fixtures and the results of each last season

Arsenal

Villa H - W
Wolves A - W
Chelsea H - W
Spurs A - W
Bournemouth H - W
Man Utd A - L
Everton H - W

Liverpool

Palace H - D
Fulham A - D
Everton A - D
West Ham A - W
Spurs H - W
Villa A - W
Wolves H - W

Abu Dhabi

Luton H - N/A
Brighton A - D
Forest A - D
Wolves H - W
Fulham A - W
Spurs A - L
West Ham H - W

Decent return from Arsenal, but most of them results were before there was real pressure on them. It was around this time last year they bottled it and dropped 6 points in 3 games having been 2-0 up in 2 of them.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2900 on: Today at 11:13:51 am
Not going to lie I was hugely deflated after Sunday

But last nights games given me great cause for optimism with how they both played, that they will both drop points
Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2901 on: Today at 11:16:12 am
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Today at 11:12:04 am
After playing in the champions league Arsenal have won 6, drawn 2 and lost 0 premier league games.

Man city have won 2, drawn 5 and lost 1. Surprised by those stats

Thought City had a much better record.
Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2902 on: Today at 11:41:22 am
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 11:13:51 am
Not going to lie I was hugely deflated after Sunday

But last nights games given me great cause for optimism with how they both played, that they will both drop points

Im deflated.and hoping they will drop points, but there are not playing any teams of the calibre of Bayern and Real
Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2903 on: Today at 11:48:43 am
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:41:22 am
Im deflated.and hoping they will drop points, but there are not playing any teams of the calibre of Bayern and Real

If Arsenal win all seven then there is nothing you can do.

I just cant believe that people cant embrace this especially in Klopps last seven league games.
kaesarsosei

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2904 on: Today at 11:49:41 am
I remain 100% convinced that if City and Arsenal meet in the CL semi-final, we will win the League.
bornandbRED

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2905 on: Today at 11:58:33 am
Seeing Trent/Jota/Ali back in has given me renewed optimism. Depth (especially up front) and using our bench won us a lot of points earlier in the season. Being able to start 3 and bring 2 of our attackers off the bench is big.
Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2906 on: Today at 11:59:48 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:49:41 am
I remain 100% convinced that if City and Arsenal meet in the CL semi-final, we will win the League.

All we can do is keep winning. Sunday will be tough as we will go into it in third place but play before Arsenal.

Cant get carried away with things with so many games to go.
mickeydocs

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2907 on: Today at 12:05:38 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:49:41 am
I remain 100% convinced that if City and Arsenal meet in the CL semi-final, we will win the League.

We are winning the league. The return of Ali, Trent and Jota is huge.
Boston Bosox

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2908 on: Today at 12:07:52 pm
Don't Stop Believin'
Crosby Nick

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2909 on: Today at 12:21:39 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:05:38 pm
We are winning the league. The return of Ali, Trent and Jota is huge.

How long before any will be ready to start games? Presumes Alisson can come straight back in once hes back in the squad. The others may need 30 and 60 minute cameos for a while before they can start but even having Jota on the bench would be massive for those 3 away games.
