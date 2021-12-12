I have never seen City get caught on the ball as much I did in that first half last night. Madrid only seemed to selectively press them in the central areas of the final 3rd and would only do it when they saw some indecisiveness or generally a player just taking too many touches (Rodri, Silva, Foden) who do this a lot.



They really are afforded this luxury in the PL, it is walking pace and they are always allowed time to turn and choose the pass that suits them without ever being hurried - they weren't allowed to get away with that last night and it seemed to be a way to really disrupt them combined with hitting them on the counter. Whether PL teams can replicate this to get any sort of result will remain to be seen.



As for Arsenal, I just can't see them doing the league or the champions league. There is something missing there for me. I just think when the going gets tough they might not have the answers. They will be frustrated by low blocks, men behind the ball and not being clinical enough imo - a few decisions like last night and their heads may also explode