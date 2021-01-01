« previous next »
« Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:09:44 pm
All to play for in the CL for Arsenal and 115, helps us out immensely.  Need to get our hob done on Thursday.

Two good results
« Reply #2881 on: Yesterday at 10:16:41 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:05:16 pm
I know they're popular with quite a few on here but just can't have this Arsenal team strolling to the title without a problem, they looked a panic stricken mess for lots of tonight and their "star man" would rather cheat than kick the ball in to an empty net. They might beat Villa reserves and a hapless Chelsea but they'll fuck up somewhere.

Chelsea might surprise. They are shit but they are inconsistently shite, with talented players who can suddenly
show up. Might be a wee surprise there.
« Reply #2882 on: Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:16:41 pm
Chelsea might surprise. They are shit but they are inconsistently shite, with talented players who can suddenly
show up. Might be a wee surprise there.

Yeah I'm hoping so, they'd love to be spoilers but knowing Arsenal's luck Chelsea will take City to extra time a few days before it and have nothing in their legs for it.
« Reply #2883 on: Yesterday at 10:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 06:06:30 pm
Yeah they literally made up about 20 goals during that run.

In all seriousness, if, and it's a big if as i think it'll only be won by points now, we win all our games and they do does anyone think we could overturn the GD? If so which games should we target it seems it could only be Palace and Wolves for me?

If the situation allows this weekend, we should go for it. If we find ourselves 3-0 up at any point, then its worth going all out.
If they get the next goal, then we shut up shop at 3-1.

I think we have to especially at home.
If Villa field a full strength side I can see them causing Arsenal problems.
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:31:25 pm
If Villa field a full strength side I can see them causing Arsenal problems.

Unfortunately I think they're priority will be the European game vs Lille. Arsenal will have to rotate a bit though.
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 10:02:56 pm
Turns out Arsenal's defense ain't that great, despite what xGA might have you believe.


Same goes for their attacking line when the dives are not so easily bought.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:05:16 pm
I know they're popular with quite a few on here but just can't have this Arsenal team strolling to the title without a problem, they looked a panic stricken mess for lots of tonight and their "star man" would rather cheat than kick the ball in to an empty net. They might beat Villa reserves and a hapless Chelsea but they'll fuck up somewhere.

They look a different team in the league, to be fair. Really hard to tell how theyll fare in the run in.
You can take Arsenal's goals scored with a pinch of salt as they have battered a handful of shite teams but their defence is no joke. We may have better individual defenders but the amount of shots Arsenal allow on their goal compared to us is way better. The underlying numbers are that we are the best attacking team in the country and they are the best defensive team in the country.
Just batter a team to bring goal difference back into the equation because currently, its not worth paying attention to.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:13:54 am
You can take Arsenal's goals scored with a pinch of salt as they have battered a handful of shite teams but their defence is no joke. We may have better individual defenders but the amount of shots Arsenal allow on their goal compared to us is way better. The underlying numbers are that we are the best attacking team in the country and they are the best defensive team in the country.

We play high risk football compared to Arsenal so it's pretty obvious we will give up more chances than they do.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:26:49 am
We play high risk football compared to Arsenal so it's pretty obvious we will give up more chances than they do.

Regardless of how it is achieved that is the end result. It's like Rafa's blanket. The blanket can't cover the entire bed. You pull the blanket up to your head (more attacking) your feet get cold (more open). If you pull the blanket down to your feet (more defensive) your head gets cold (goals harder to come by).
I have never seen City get caught on the ball as much I did in that first half last night. Madrid only seemed to selectively press them in the central areas of the final 3rd and would only do it when they saw some indecisiveness or generally a player just taking too many touches (Rodri, Silva, Foden) who do this a lot.

They really are afforded this luxury in the PL, it is walking pace and they are always allowed time to turn and choose the pass that suits them without ever being hurried - they weren't allowed to get away with that last night and it seemed to be a way to really disrupt them combined with hitting them on the counter. Whether PL teams can replicate this to get any sort of result will remain to be seen.

As for Arsenal, I just can't see them doing the league or the champions league. There is something missing there for me. I just think when the going gets tough they might not have the answers. They will be frustrated by low blocks, men behind the ball and not being clinical enough imo - a few decisions like last night and their heads may also explode
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Today at 08:16:09 am
I have never seen City get caught on the ball as much I did in that first half last night. Madrid only seemed to selectively press them in the central areas of the final 3rd and would only do it when they saw some indecisiveness or generally a player just taking too many touches (Rodri, Silva, Foden) who do this a lot.

They really are afforded this luxury in the PL, it is walking pace and they have been allowed to to turn and choose the pass that suits them without ever being hurried - they weren't allowed to get away with that last night and it seemed to be a way to really disrupt them combined with hitting them on the counter. Whether PL teams can replicate this to get any sort of result will remain to be seen.

As for Arsenal, I just can't see them doing the league or the champions league. There is something missing there for me. I just think when the going gets tough they might not have the answers. They will be frustrated by low blocks, men behind the ball and not being clinical enough imo

Yeah not very transferable sadly. Madrid are an elite level team with elite level athleticism, playing at home. And City tightened up hugely in the 2nd half - Guardiola adjusted. Hoping anyone but Arsenal or us to be able to do what Madrid could for a half isn't very realistic.
City are not good at the back.
I can see Spurs causing them alot of problems maybe even Forest. Nuno has done well vs City
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Today at 08:16:09 am
I have never seen City get caught on the ball as much I did in that first half last night. Madrid only seemed to selectively press them in the central areas of the final 3rd and would only do it when they saw some indecisiveness or generally a player just taking too many touches (Rodri, Silva, Foden) who do this a lot.

They really are afforded this luxury in the PL, it is walking pace and they are always allowed time to turn and choose the pass that suits them without ever being hurried - they weren't allowed to get away with that last night and it seemed to be a way to really disrupt them combined with hitting them on the counter. Whether PL teams can replicate this to get any sort of result will remain to be seen.

As for Arsenal, I just can't see them doing the league or the champions league. There is something missing there for me. I just think when the going gets tough they might not have the answers. They will be frustrated by low blocks, men behind the ball and not being clinical enough imo - a few decisions like last night and their heads may also explode

Since Haaland came in they aren't the team they were, if you actually press them they struggle, their defence can be got at as well. They are like red nose's Utd where teams bend over before a ball is kicked due to the name.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:34:01 am
Since Haaland came in they aren't the team they were, if you actually press them they struggle, their defence can be got at as well.

Which is strange because he gives them a unique tool to be able to play/defend with 10 knowing that your striker has complete freedom up front and will more likely than not score whatever you send his way.
The more I sift through past season's xG data, the more convinced I am that Arsenal cannot maintain the level they are playing at.  You can do it, you just can't sustain it beyond about 10 - 14 games.  I would put Arsenal at around 12 games into that stretch, with 14 being the Man City of 18/19 that timed that run perfectly to end on the last day.  Perhaps if we had kept playing they would have stretched that record further, regardless this Arsenal team has neither the talent of that Man City side nor the squad depth.
