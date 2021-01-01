Yeah they literally made up about 20 goals during that run.



In all seriousness, if, and it's a big if as i think it'll only be won by points now, we win all our games and they do does anyone think we could overturn the GD? If so which games should we target it seems it could only be Palace and Wolves for me?



If the situation allows this weekend, we should go for it. If we find ourselves 3-0 up at any point, then its worth going all out.If they get the next goal, then we shut up shop at 3-1.I think we have to especially at home.