« Reply #2880 on: Today at 10:11:26 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:09:44 pm
All to play for in the CL for Arsenal and 115, helps us out immensely.  Need to get our hob done on Thursday.

Two good results
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 10:16:41 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:05:16 pm
I know they're popular with quite a few on here but just can't have this Arsenal team strolling to the title without a problem, they looked a panic stricken mess for lots of tonight and their "star man" would rather cheat than kick the ball in to an empty net. They might beat Villa reserves and a hapless Chelsea but they'll fuck up somewhere.

Chelsea might surprise. They are shit but they are inconsistently shite, with talented players who can suddenly
show up. Might be a wee surprise there.
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 10:18:19 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:16:41 pm
Chelsea might surprise. They are shit but they are inconsistently shite, with talented players who can suddenly
show up. Might be a wee surprise there.

Yeah I'm hoping so, they'd love to be spoilers but knowing Arsenal's luck Chelsea will take City to extra time a few days before it and have nothing in their legs for it.
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 10:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 06:06:30 pm
Yeah they literally made up about 20 goals during that run.

In all seriousness, if, and it's a big if as i think it'll only be won by points now, we win all our games and they do does anyone think we could overturn the GD? If so which games should we target it seems it could only be Palace and Wolves for me?

If the situation allows this weekend, we should go for it. If we find ourselves 3-0 up at any point, then its worth going all out.
If they get the next goal, then we shut up shop at 3-1.

I think we have to especially at home.
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 10:31:25 pm »

If Villa field a full strength side I can see them causing Arsenal problems.
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 10:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:31:25 pm
If Villa field a full strength side I can see them causing Arsenal problems.

Unfortunately I think they're priority will be the European game vs Lille. Arsenal will have to rotate a bit though.
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 10:38:09 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 10:02:56 pm
Turns out Arsenal's defense ain't that great, despite what xGA might have you believe.


Same goes for their attacking line when the dives are not so easily bought.
